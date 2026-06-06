Many people assume that the peak of beauty is only achievable in your youth.

The younger you are, the more vibrant you'll be to others. It's why so many people fear aging as much as they do because they don't want to lose the beautiful qualities they had when they were so full of life. In fact, only 30% of people under the age of 65 think they'll age extremely well, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

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But there are tiny habits that make someone way more beautiful, no matter how old they are, and they can take on these behaviors well into their 70s or 80s and beyond. It's in how you not only treat yourself but also how you treat others around you, because beauty and attractiveness aren't just defined by how you physically look. It's actually in how you present yourself.

Here are 10 tiny habits that make someone way more beautiful, no matter how old they are

1. Smiling often

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Smiling can seem like the simplest thing someone can do, but it can have a lasting effect on how others see you and your beauty. We're not just talking about forcing a fake smile, but genuinely letting the joy seep onto your face. It means embracing all the lines and wrinkles that happen when you allow yourself to really let go and just smile.

It's so much more than just a facial expression. In fact, when you're smiling, your brain actually releases certain hormones that help combat stress by lowering your cortisol levels. Even with the act of smiling every single day, you're relaxing yourself and without all that stress, you look more alive.

2. Making eye contact

Getting comfortable with eye contact shows not only your attentiveness and sincerity, but also the fact that you're not uncomfortable with holding someone's eyes during a conversation.

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Other people immediately feel acknowledged and respected when someone makes the active choice to look them right in the eyes. It helps build trust as well. You end up feeling more connected to people when maintaining eye contact, and that feeling of connection is a big part of what people find attractive in others.

3. Putting time into their appearance

This isn't about trying to look perfect or even impress other people. Rather, it's about putting enough care and respect into your own appearance to show how much self-worth and confidence you carry. Simple things like just brushing your hair in the morning and picking out an outfit you feel cute in can make a bigger difference than people realize.

Individuals who regularly engage in grooming activities report higher levels of confidence and even lower anxiety. It shows that you're willing to invest a little time and attention into yourself, and people tend to be naturally drawn to those who seem comfortable in their own skin.

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4. Not complaining too much

It's important to be grateful for things rather than just finding the easiest thing to complain about. It's normal to find yourself complaining about things from time to time, especially if you've had a particularly frustrating day. Pretending everything is fine isn't realistic, but the problem usually starts when complaining just becomes part of your daily life.

It now becomes exhausting for other people to even want to be around you because they know you'll always have something negative to say. Being a chronic complainer even has significant psychological effects on the brain. Constantly engaging in negative emotions makes it easier to have negative thoughts, and those thoughts take a toll on your confidence.

5. Embracing their authentic self

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One of the tiny habits that make someone way more beautiful and attractive is being comfortable in their own skin. They look at their imperfections and flaws as unique and never fixate on the things they always want to change about themselves. It's refreshing to see someone just embracing their most authentic self.

People who have a positive view of their body image actually end up having better life satisfaction. They aren't worrying about how others are perceiving them nor are they trying to seek validation. They're just living their own life and are more than proud to do so.

6. Speaking in a soft tone

Making sure that you're speaking slowly and clearly can actually make you seem more attractive and elegant to others. It's more about the energy behind how you speak and the fact that you always manage to be extremely calm in conversation.

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A softer tone comes across as someone being more thoughtful, and that alone can make a person seem so much more approachable. Even during disagreements or moments of conflict, you take your time and speak in a steady tone. You never raise your voice or get ruffled in the slightest.

7. Not rushing into anything

The same with speaking in a soft tone, attractive people tend to take their time doing things. They naturally slow down and aren't reacting under moments of pressure.

That's how they're able to avoid making the wrong choice because of how calm and assured they are when making decisions. Even if it feels uncomfortable, they'll embrace it rather than trying their hardest to get out of it as quickly as they can.

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8. Refusing to talk about other people

There's a difference between gossiping about something that someone you know might have done, and just outright talking bad about a person behind their back. The latter can make someone seem real ugly, real fast.

That's why showing a level of maturity and respect to people by refusing to engage in that kind of conversation can make someone way more beautiful and confident. Research, including a study published in Frontiers in Psychology, suggests that people who tend to gossip way more are usually received as less likable and less popular. So, you're not only changing the way others see you, you're also participating in a rather toxic culture.

9. Listening without interrupting

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An attractive quality people can have even as they get older is the beauty of being a good listener. It means engaging with someone and giving them the time to talk and express themselves without trying to jump in and cut them off. People who listen carefully wait their turn to speak and that leaves a lasting impression on others.

It shows that you know how to practice patience and that you deeply care about the thoughts that other people are trying to get out. There's nothing more beautiful about someone that genuinely listens and absorbs the information being told to them.

10. Expressing gratitude regularly

People who are able to naturally just find something to be thankful for in their life, even if it's something small, tend to be beautiful human beings. They have such a warm energy around them because of how grateful they are for the things that they have and the life they live.

It's so easy to fall into patterns of looking at what's not working and feeling miserable that you don't have certain things. Especially considering life isn't perfect by any means, it becomes an active choice to wake up and count your blessings.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.