Are there things that certain do more regularly than others that give them a skip in their step?

We are what we repeatedly do, so perhaps if we repeatedly do the things that joyful people do we can begin to mold ourselves in a way that works for us.

Here are 7 tiny habits of genuinely cool people:

1. They truly enjoy themselves.

No matter what. Enjoyment isn’t conditional. It’s mandatory. This doesn’t mean smiling and laughing all the time.

Watch a painter deep in flow. They’re serious, and their brow is furled. But they are enjoying the work. That’s enjoyment.

Photo: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels

2. Their work is also their hobby.

Nothing should be beneath you if you need money to get to a baseline income level. Your happiness corresponds to the money you make up to a certain point.

Beyond this, where your passions and main line of work overlap is the sweet spot. If you can figure out how to stay here more often, you have the advantage.

3. They don’t mind looking bad.

Most people are deathly afraid of looking silly in front of others. Why? Because they associate external judgment with a loss of self-worth.

It’s seemingly dangerous when it’s not a problem at all. When we can see this, we care less when we look ‘bad.’ This puts us at ease and skyrockets our performance in life.

4. They don't engage in drama.

Being pulled into drama isn’t mandatory. People who enjoy their lives more than most exert boundaries on how their energy is used, consciously or not.

Drama and arguing are always a drain of energy because there is never a conclusion. You’re just living a reality devoid of real human connection. Avoid drama.

5. They aren't self-obsessed. about themselves less.

I once tweeted that ‘the real pandemic is self-obsession.’ People are overly self-conscious, worried about what others think, and continually immersed in a world of personal doubt and insecurity.

Happy people don’t mess around much in this world. They look outward. They think about contribution. Their energy is high, and their outlook is bright because they aren’t trapped in themselves.

6. They're close friends with their health.

Feeling good and paying attention to physical self-care doesn’t exist in separate realms. They co-mingle.

So, if you eat trash, expect to feel like trash. You can’t cheat happiness by binging on toxic substances and stimulants and thinking happy thoughts. You must face the reality that long-term happiness sprouts from doing things that fuel good health.

7. They're allergic to mediocrity.

If you’re on a trajectory of ‘just enough,’ welcome to misery. You wonder why you lack enthusiasm, and it’s because of precisely this.

If your goal is mediocrity, your energy, and identity align with this intention. You will feel the mediocrity pouring out of your pores.

Aim for extraordinary, and your posture will rearrange itself to that of a proud warrior.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.