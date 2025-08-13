There's a misconception that true character is something hidden that randomly gets exposed. It's something that emerges and flourishes when life demands our very best.

While every person's journey is unique, certain universal experiences have a way of bringing out our most authentic selves. These moments don't reveal secrets about who someone 'really' is, but showcase the remarkable qualities that define their authentic leadership, love, and resilience.

Advertisement

Here are 4 times in life when a woman will show her true colors, according to psychology:

1. How she cares for her pets

If a woman shows a remarkable amount of affection for her pet, it's tempting to be annoyed when you find yourself riding backseat while Fido rides shotgun in the love mobile. And maybe you believe that you should never be a third wheel in bed — especially on a cold night spent with poochy running an anti-spooning campaign.

However, in a world of complex social dynamics and expectations, the pure, honest relationship between a woman and her pet offers something invaluable: genuine connection without pretense. A recent study found that this deep bond reflects a woman's ability to love wholeheartedly and find meaning in life's simple, authentic moments.

Advertisement

2. How much she uses her phone

Cast Of Thousands / Shutterstock

If she spends several hours a day — or more criminally, several minutes on a date — on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, it would be easy for some guys to find themselves wishing they had the pet problem instead. Of course, this sort of attention deficit will eventually wear thin and isn't likely to be something a self-respecting person would tolerate without a certain level of balance being present.

Advertisement

A 2021 study suggested that while excessive phone use has been linked to anxiety, depression, and poor sleep quality, it can also offer clues about her social inclinations, and emotional regulation strategies. Remember: It's important to interpret these behaviors with the broader scope of an individual's life and avoid making assumptions based solely on phone habits.

3. How quickly she brings up exclusivity

When a conversation that revolves around a long-term relationship rears its head early in dating, some would argue that it's generally a red flag. Who wants to hear about the type of wedding cake flavor you've imagined on the first date?

On the other hand, someone who brings up exclusivity early is showcasing a remarkable sense of emotional honesty and self-awareness. Instead of playing games or leaving things vague, these women will value clear communication and authentic connection. She knows what she wants and isn't afraid to talk about it.

Advertisement

4. How many opinions she holds — and if she expresses them

BongkarnGraphic / Shutterstock

According to a 2022 study, a woman who takes the time to form her opinions is showing a thoughtful reflection and intellectual humility. Instead of rushing to judgment, she values gathering information, considering multiple perspectives, and contributing only when she has something meaningful to offer.

Advertisement

A woman who holds her opinions lightly often thrives in collaboration. In a romantic relationship, they prefer to find common ground and agreement rather than create discord. It's not always a symptom of being passive or disengaged.

FOX News iMag is FNC’s lifestyle web magazine.