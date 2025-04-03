6 Times Being Book-Smart Totally Beats Being Street-Smart

So many folks say, "Street-smarts are what helped me succeed in the world," but, on the other hand, book-smarts are often thought of as the lesser cousin to street-smarts. I'm lucky enough to be considered both book-smart and street-smart.

But after years of struggling with only street-smarts, I knew I needed something more to rely on — I needed book-smarts to round me out, so I began college in my mid-twenties. While working full-time in an office job, I devoted myself to my studies. I would accept no less than a 4.0 GPA and that mindset was what I thrived on. After graduating with my BA, I went on to earn my Master of Fine Arts degree. All because I prioritized being book-smart.

What does it mean to be book-smart? Being book-smart means you have strong academic knowledge of a variety of subjects, often gained from reading, formal education, and studying. However, solely book-smart people often don't know much about the real world and the people who live in it.

Book-smart people excel in tasks that require analytical thinking, memorization, and comprehension of complex concepts. They also tend to perform well in academic settings.

Here are the times being book-smart beats being street-smart:

1. Being book-smart means knowledge is your best accessory

I've felt more confident in all my pursuits since I gained book-smarts. I have bonafide knowledge to back me up, which makes me feel more legit and qualified for any work-related experiences, and also in general everyday situations.

Street-smarts were never reliable when it came to feeling prepared and confident as I walked into unfamiliar situations. Instead of feeling like I'm building a house out of straw that could tumble at any moment, with my book-smarts, I feel like what I'm building has a solid foundation.

2. Being book-smart means you have the facts to back up your argument

My street-smarts could always be disproved by someone else who happened to be more street savvy. It was a dog-eat-dog lifestyle where I could trust no one.

With book-smarts, once you got it, you got it. When you have actual, verifiable knowledge to back you up, no one can come along and knock your facts on their face.

With street-smarts, you feel like you're always on the defensive, but with book- smarts, you can relax and rely on the knowledge to do the work. I have proof of what I know now, but with my street-smarts, I was always being pushed around and proven wrong.

Many book-smart individuals find intellectual exploration and debate stimulating. A 2018 study found that they may see being disproven as an opportunity to learn and refine their understanding rather than a threat to their ego or self-worth.

3. Being book-smart means you have proof of your success

I'm a more productive member of society with my education and knowledge. I can go out into the world and really make a difference as opposed to when I had only my street-smarts.

I had to go out and hustle to make a buck. I was never sure how long any single gravy boat was going to float. It's a whole different playing field when I have those pieces of paper hanging on my wall to prove what I'm capable of.

4. Being book-smart means you're always learning

Street-smarts helped me to survive in the moment, but book-smarts will help me in the long run. Street-smart living is all about teetering on the edge of a great abyss of temporary success or accidental total destruction. My book-smarts, however, have given me solid, long-term knowledge that will never change.

Street-smarts can only take you so far down the road, but book-smarts build upon book-smarts. You get smarter and smarter, enabling you to grow. And let's face it, book-smart is something you can bank on, while street-smart is more of a fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants level of value.

The drive to continuously learn stems from a desire for personal growth, intellectual stimulation, and relevance in a rapidly changing world. Studies have shown that lifelong learning can help maintain cognitive function and slow mental decline as we age. Learning keeps the brain active and engaged, promoting neural plasticity and strengthening cognitive abilities.

5. Being book-smart often means embracing a career you genuinely enjoy

When I had street smarts, I had jobs and had to always be ready to bounce to the next one. Now that I have book-smarts, I have a career. Each successive job I've had builds on the last in terms of responsibility and wage-earning power.

Yes, there are always going to be those few lucky folks who make a million with no schooling, but the majority of successful people have a college degree paving their way.

6. Being book-smart means finding deeper meaning in life

Since I gained book-smarts, I look for deeper meaning, and isn't that really what the point of life is all about? I make connections between things and people and ideas where, when I only had street-smarts, the only connections I made were between people and whom I could hustle next.

Imagine street-smarts and book-smarts in cartoon form: street-smarts would be a city block wearing boxing gloves, its face would sport a black eye, and it would always be on the defensive, always having to keep moving. But our cartoon book- smarts is a book with glasses on, legs crossed, lounging back in a chair drinking a cup of latte. Reading, studying, absorbing, connecting.

Your choice: Who would you rather be? It's either each person for themselves or people working together, sharing ideas, learning, and helping. Growing in trust or growing in fear? You choose.

Like anything in life, it's great to have a balance between the two. I was lucky enough to gain my street-smarts first and then build upon them with my book-smarts. Now I know how to protect myself in the real world while also having a certain sense of credibility and assuredness in my value as a productive member of society.

An article by UC Berkeley's Greater Good Magazine explained that access to a wide range of knowledge often gained through education and reading, can provide individuals with the tools and frameworks to contemplate existential questions and find meaning in their lives. Ultimately, combining intellectual curiosity and practical experience, a balanced approach may be most conducive to finding a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Sheila Hageman is a writer who has appeared on The Today Show, ABC News, NBC News, and programs with Bill Cunningham and Anderson Cooper. Her writing has been featured on Salon, Mamalode, Mom Babble and The Huffington Post.