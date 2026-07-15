People Raised In The 60s, 70s & 80s Usually Don’t Care About 9 Things Younger Generations Worry About

Gen Xers have been named the most stressed generation, but their worries look a lot different than their younger counterparts. While millennials and Gen Z worry about things like climate change and following trends, people raised in the 60s, 70s, and 80s have other things more worthy of their stress and attention.

Once you reach a certain age and have lived through enough real-life experiences, you often find out that some of the more macro concerns various news outlets like to amplify really don't have much of an impact on your day-to-day. And even if they do, many of these things simply have to take a back seat when you have your own personal finances, health, family, and relationships to manage every single day.

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Younger generations worry about these things that people raised in the 60s, 70s, and 80s don’t care about much at all

1. Climate change

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Many baby boomers and Gen Xers certainly care about environmental issues, but they often don't spend as much of their day-to-day mental energy worrying about climate change as younger generations do. Research from the Pew Research Center has found that millennials and Gen Z are generally more likely to view climate change as an urgent issue and to say it influences their personal choices and long-term outlook.

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Growing up during an era of constant news updates and online activism has kept the topic front and center for many younger adults in a way previous generations didn't experience. That difference in perspective can sometimes create tension between age groups. While younger people may feel a responsibility to stay informed and advocate for change, many older adults are more likely to focus on the aspects of their own lives they can directly influence.

2. Following the latest trends

Following trends and trying to fit in with collective norms are often ways for young people to secure a sense of belonging, especially in today’s world that’s driving isolation and loneliness among Gen Z. Without accessible community spaces their older counterparts could use, they’re stuck relying on these arbitrary forms of connection.

They feel more lonely and disconnected than ever, so, of course, they’re worried about affording the latest trends and keeping up with what’s happening online, instead of living it in their real lives. They’re often stuck financially in their real lives, but they’re still worried about these somewhat accessible trends they can afford for a sense of momentary peace.

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3. Finding side hustles

Many Americans of all age groups are struggling financially. However, there’s a reason why many young people today are relying on parents for financial support more than ever. They’re often not paid livable wages by their full-time jobs, with rising prices and rent costs making it almost impossible for a lot of young people to survive on their own.

That’s why it’s not surprising that they worry about finding side hustles and freelance jobs more than other, more financially stable generations. Again, plenty of other generations may be dealing wth similar money problems, but collectively, Gen Zers are facing these issues at the start of their lives and careers, when older generations had space to find their footing.

4. Cancel culture

With the internet's gotcha mentality and access to all kinds of cancel culture on social media, it’s no surprise that chronically online Gen Z is constantly worried about saying or doing the wrong thing. When making a mistake is deemed problematic, they’re always stressing about being on the right side of the internet or curating the perfect opinion instead of an authentic one.

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In direct contrast to Gen X and baby boomers' figure-it-out mentality that accepts and promotes learning from making mistakes, of course, cancel culture isn’t something they necessarily worry about.

5. Having a curated personal brand online

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For many younger adults, expressing their personality has become closely intertwined with how they present themselves online. Social media has made it easier than ever to develop a recognizable aesthetic and think about everything from hobbies to fashion choices as part of a personal brand. For some, that's a creative and enjoyable way to showcase who they are. For others, it can become another source of pressure, making it feel as though every post or life decision needs to fit a carefully crafted identity.

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Many people who grew up in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s tend to approach self-expression a little differently. While they certainly cared about their appearance and reputation, they generally weren't raised in an environment where their everyday lives were constantly on display. As a result, many are less concerned with maintaining a cohesive image and more focused on whether something is useful or personally meaningful.

6. Setting boundaries

While lingering mental health stigmas still affect many Gen Xers and baby boomers, conversations about boundaries and therapy are changing for younger people. Gen Zers are more open to therapy and to shaping their lives and relationships around new-age wellness behaviors, while older generations tend to align with traditional structures and ideas.

Plenty of Gen Xers and baby boomers are caring for wellness by setting boundaries, too, but fewer are using the kind of therapy-speak Gen Z loves to use to define their actions. Gen Zers may even be setting boundaries where they don’t need them or misconstruing them as an opportunity to police other people’s behavior.

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7. Finding meaning at work

Many people who grew up in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s were raised with the idea that a job's primary purpose was to provide stability. A reliable paycheck and long-term security were often considered signs of a successful career, even if the work itself wasn't especially fulfilling.

Younger generations have entered the workforce with somewhat different expectations. Numerous workplace surveys have found that millennials and Gen Z place a higher value on meaningful work and feeling connected to an organization's mission. As a result, they're often more willing to leave positions that feel unfulfilling, even if those jobs offer stability.

Many older adults understand the appeal of meaningful work, but they're generally less likely to worry that every job has to provide a deep sense of purpose. For them, work has often been just one part of a meaningful life rather than the source of it.

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8. Ethical consumption

Gen X and boomers aren’t typically worried about the ethics behind corporations and the daily products they’re buying. They’re not boycotting organizations with morals that don’t align with their own. They’re less tapped into social media discourse around what CEO is saying what and what fast food restaurant is under fire for a new policy.

Of course, they’re not ignorant of it, but they’re much less interested in letting ethics and corporate beliefs shape their daily spending behaviors and decisions on a personal level. However, for Gen Z, sustainability and morals play into their spending. Even at work, they’re not interested in working for a company that doesn’t align with their beliefs and values.

9. Student loan debt

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It’s ignorant to assume that only younger generations like Gen Z are grappling with and worrying about student loan debt. Almost every generation still has some kind of debt that they worry about on a daily basis. However, Gen Zers' debt is growing more rapidly than others', and there’s added strain from economic uncertainty and the job market that makes monthly payments and saving much more difficult.

They’re at an incredible disadvantage starting their lives, with many struggling to find full-time work that has the kinds of benefits and compensation they need to feel secure.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.