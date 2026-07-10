Gen Z Is Known For Doing 6 Things That Seem Normal To Them But Are Actually Rude

Generations love to point fingers at other cohorts and decry their behavior for various reasons, but when it comes to Gen Z, perhaps some of the criticism is warranted.

The Gen Z stare is real. The other day my friends and I (all members of Gen Z) went out to a restaurant. When the server asked us what drinks we wanted, we all just stared at her. Then finally, after a long moment of silence, one of us spoke. I was so embarrassed. It wasn't until that moment that I realized that the Gen Z stare is real. So, how many other habits does Gen Z do without realizing that they actually come across as rude?

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Gen Z behaviors that seem normal to them but are actually rude to everyone else:

1. Not saying 'you're welcome'

This is one that I didn’t even realize I was guilty of until recently. If I held the door open for somebody and they said “thank you,” I used to respond with “yeah” or “no problem.” If somebody responds that way to me, I don’t think much about it. In fact, some people actually believe that the phrase “You’re welcome” is rude.

Other generations believe, however, that it is the only appropriate response. This is because they were raised to believe that the phrase “you’re welcome” is basic manners and it comes as second nature to them. I’m not sure where along the way gen z stopped saying, but we have. Maybe it's time to bring it back.

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2. Being relaxed at work

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One young person took to Reddit to ask what Gen Z workplace behaviors older people find rude. The responses were overwhelming.

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Many people claim that Gen Z believes that once they form a solid relationship with a co-worker or boss, it gives them grounds to show up late or be less polite to them. Many employers claim that Gen Z tends to talk more casually at work, using filler words such as “like” and being more open about their personal lives with the people they work with.

However, employers have started pushing back and are actually using these behaviors as grounds to fire people, whether or not employees are purposefully being rude or not.

3. Not taking feedback

Oof, this is a big one, and one that even I have had to unlearn. Gen Z places a lot of emphasis on mental health, and part of this is kind, open communication in workplaces. However, this has come at the cost of not being able to take feedback.

A college professor posted on Reddit that students don’t read their feedback because it makes them uncomfortable, which leads to poor performance on their work. This professor also said that he noticed this habit started with Gen Z.

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Some people claim that this is because young people don't want to be stuck in the past and would rather move forward. Others, however, just find it rude.

4. Being on their phone constantly

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This is another issue that people report happening in workplaces and schools. Older generations have noticed that younger employees are constantly on their phone while at work. When not texting, they listen to music or watch TV while doing their work.

People also claim that Gen Zers are on their phones a lot in social settings. In fact, 54% of Gen Z admitted to scrolling while with other people. Whether this is for taking pictures, playing music, or for ignoring whoever they are with, the average screen time for Americans has gone up by 14% since 2024. While most members of Gen Z don’t have a problem with being on their phones at work or around other people, older generations view it as a lack of respect.

5. Talking loudly

I was surprised to see that others noticed this as well. I remember when my sister, who is four years older than me, went off to college, she would come home and talk so loudly that my dad would put earplugs in.

I thought maybe this was just my sister, but now I’m finding it’s a generational thing. Maybe it's because we are losing our hearing faster than other generations because we use headphones so much, or maybe we’re just more obnoxious. Either way, older people can’t stand the racket.

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6. Talking about age and money

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Growing up, I was taught that you never ask a woman her age or weight. Now, that’s all Gen Z talks about.

Part of being open communicators means talking about topics that older generations would consider taboo, even though this has come at the cost of small talk (it's become a lost art). Whether it’s our love lives or financial problems, Gen Zers are more open about private matters, and they have no problem airing their dirty laundry in public.

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Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.