People Raised In The 60s, 70s & 80s Get Stressed About 10 Things Younger Generations Don't Usually Worry About

Every generation has their own set of worries. While Gen Zers and other younger generations stress out about global issues and the high cost of living, older people like baby boomers and Gen Xers are more focused on preserving wealth and adapting to technology. Their priorities simply aren't the same.

For people raised in the 60s, 70s and 80s, things aren't how they used to be, and it can be difficult for them to plan for a future in their later years. With the world changing at such a fast pace, they're concerned about the legacy they'll leave behind. But for young people, it's not quite on their list of priorities.

Things people raised in the 60s, 70s and 80s worry about that younger generations don't usually stress over

1. Outliving their retirement savings

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People born in the 60s, 70s and 80s grew up having to be financially literate. They fended for themselves from a young age and often had to be aware of every penny they spent. But now that they're older, it's retirement that's stressing them out.

They don't have time to be reckless with their money, even though life is only getting more expensive. With the housing market at expensive highs and limited supply, combined with groceries and health insurance, baby boomers and Gen Xers are nervous.

According to a report from the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, nearly three-quarters of retirees wish they had saved more. With limited time to continue planning, it's harder than ever for them to conserve their finances and energy.

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2. Caring for aging family

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Older generations have tight-knit family dynamics. While 25% of Gen Z blame their parents for their physical or mental health problems, the same can't be said for baby boomers and Gen Xers. They were raised in a time when family came first, so they're stressing over caring for their aging loved ones.

They love their extended family and do everything in their power to stay close to them, but it's taken a toll on their own health. They're worried about their own well-being and becoming burned out. Finding a balance is causing considerable stress.

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3. Helping adult children who can't afford to live on their own

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It isn't just aging family that is making older generations worried. Many actually find themselves supporting their adult children, too. With layoffs and a shaky job market, adult children are flocking to their families for financial support. They can't afford to live on their own, but it's stressing out their parents and family.

They're not only scared about their own finances, but the future of their children. They want to help and be there for their adult kids, but it's becoming overwhelming. They have nobody to lean on, so many are bearing this burden silently.

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4. Leaving a financial legacy

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Older generations believe in being a pillar for their family, as they're all about the community. It doesn't matter how old their adult children become. Life is only becoming more difficult and expensive, so they're doing everything they can to leave behind something for their kids and grandkids.

Maybe they have property or a business they wish to pass down. Perhaps they have investments or connections they want their children to utilize. Either way, they have big plans that are making them stressed, especially with the world so unpredictable.

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5. Empty nest syndrome

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It doesn't matter how long their children have been gone, because for Gen Xers and baby boomers, they've built their identity around their family. They've sacrificed and moved mountains to ensure their kids are taken care of. So, if their kids are no longer living at home or needing them for anything, it makes them worry.

Older people miss their children dearly. Family is significant for well-being, so when they don't have their kids around, it can create loneliness. Gen Zers, on the other hand, don't have to stress out about this, as they're having fewer children. And even if they do have kids, they're still young.

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6. Paying off their debt before retirement

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Many older adults struggle with debt. Things like student loans may seem like a younger generation issue, but Gen Xers and boomers have been dealt a bad hand, too. According to the Education Data Initiative, boomers have the highest average student loan balance, while Gen Z has the lowest.

With retirement coming closer, paying off debt has become a necessity. Especially if they want to retire comfortably, older generations can't afford to be reckless. With the average boomer debt being around $40,000, it's no wonder they're so stressed out.

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7. Family traditions fading

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As people become lonelier in age, bringing family closer together is more important than ever. People raised in the 60s, 70s and 80s were raised on family traditions, so they're currently worried about those same traditions fading with their own kids.

Family traditions are what connect everyone. Especially if the tradition is rooted in culture, it hurts to see it go away slowly. Older people grew up valuing these traditions and did their best to pass them forward. They wanted to create the same magical experience they had growing up, but younger people don't seem too worried about it.

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8. Being the therapist of the family

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As people age, they gain the experience to handle life's challenges easily. They aren't held back by immaturity or uncertainty. Able to stand on their own two feet, they're confident in the way they go through life. Unfortunately, with so much experience, they may have family relying on them for advice.

Everyone depends on them for stability and advice, so it's easy for them to burnout. Even the strongest people need a break, and when they're even more overwhelmed by their own problems, they can't always take on everybody else's.

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9. Staying connected to people in a digital age

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In the past, people would call on the landline and meet up for regular time together. But for younger generations, they connect solely through social media and texts. Communication has changed over the decades, and older people sometimes find themselves out of the loop.

They're very stressed about staying connected with their loved ones, preferring in-person interactions or talks on the phone. Unfortunately, there's a huge split, as Gen Zers prefer texting. So, staying connected in a digital age is a bit of a stressor for older people.

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10. Throwing away things that hold sentimental value

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Younger generations, like Gen Z and millennials, are tired of all their parents' things. Growing up with knick-knacks plastered all around their home, they run away from clutter. They don't want to inherit a bunch of items they deem to be junk, and are much more focused on curating their own personal aesthetic.

Knowing this, older generations are worried their kids will throw away all their sentimental items. Especially if they're associated with fond memories, they get easily stressed at the thought of it going right in the garbage.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.