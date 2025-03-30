Nowadays, aesthetics are everything. The more attractive something is, the more likely society is to accept it. Everyone has been fooled by a book’s cover before, thinking a pretty exterior must mean the same thing for the inside. However, it is very easy for people who are pretty on the outside to actually be ugly on the inside. As acclaimed actress Audrey Hepburn once said, “Make-up can only make you look pretty on the outside, but it doesn’t help if you’re ugly on the inside. Unless you eat the make-up.”

Hepburn understood what many people seem to gloss over — that being pretty on the outside has no correlation to someone’s true character. In a world that values appearance above all else, we would all do well to remember this. Luckily, there are signs you can watch out for so you won’t be duped by someone who is pretty on the outside but ugly on the inside.

Here are 11 signs of a person who is pretty on the outside but ugly on the inside

1. They pretend to be better than everyone else

Nicoleta Ionescu | Shutterstock

We’ve all met someone who thinks they’re better than everyone else around them and acts accordingly. They act like they are smarter and more powerful than anyone and everyone they cross paths with. This is a huge sign that a person is pretty on the outside but ugly on the inside. If someone thinks they’re better than everyone else and acts like it too, then it shows they have a general disregard for others and value them very little.

Not only is this a sign that someone is pretty on the outside but ugly on the inside, but it could also be a sign of something deeper going on. Healthline writer Kimberly Holland explained that this may actually be an indicator of a superiority complex. She said, “A superiority complex is a behavior that suggests a person believes they’re somehow superior to others … People with this complex often have exaggerated opinions of themselves. They may believe their abilities and achievements surpass those of others.”

The truth is that no one person is really better than another, and acting like you are isn’t the flex that you think it is. It doesn’t lead people to agree that you are better, but rather causes them to realize how insecure you must be to be acting in such a way.

Advertisement

2. Drama is fun for them

Ekateryna Zubal | Shutterstock

Most people try to avoid drama at all costs. It’s just not something they want to get into. But, for people who are pretty on the outside and ugly on the inside, drama is fun. They enjoy it and the chaos it causes. If it’s at all possible, they want to cause the drama themselves so they can be at the center of it all.

Cherilynn Veland, LCSW, MSW, explained that what people get from drama is known as a “secondary gain.” These are “the upsides that people get from a behavior, even an unwanted behavior.” This can be anything from providing a distraction from day-to-day life to the release of dopamine that comes from anger.

It’s possible that any person could find drama fun as it does come with these secondary gains. However, people who truly revel in it are not the kind of people you want to be around, and not the kind of people who are pretty inside and out. Enjoying drama, especially at the cost of another, is a sure sign that someone is ugly on the inside, no matter how nice they may look.

Advertisement

3. You feel drained by their toxic energy

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

People who feel draining are giving off toxic energy, and they’re simply ugly on the inside. Their appearance can’t conceal the fact that they are basically sucking the life out of everyone around them. Their toxicity makes them impossible to be around and painful to spend time with. They’re not the kind of person that you want in your life.

VeryWell Mind writer Sherri Gordon, CLC, stated, “People who are surrounded by drama, constantly complaining or are an emotional wreck may be all around you. They are the ones who seem to suck the energy out of you and leave you feeling emotionally drained anytime you talk on the phone or spend time together.”

If you feel like you’re always giving in a relationship and the other person is constantly taking, there’s a good chance that they are someone to watch out for. It’s a red flag that they are ugly on the inside, no matter how pretty they are on the outside. You deserve better than that in your life.

Advertisement

4. They don’t mind bragging

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

For most people, bragging isn’t desirable. They recognize it for what it is — a lack of humility and a sign of being ugly on the inside. People who really are pretty on both the inside and the outside will always choose to act with humility, regardless of the situation or how difficult it is. But someone who is ugly on the inside wants to make their achievements known to as many people as possible.

Andrea F. Polard, Psy.D., explained that there is a big difference between simply sharing your accomplishments with those closest to you so you can celebrate and bragging about them. “Sharing what’s good sustains mutually empowering relationships,” she said. “Usually the difference between sharing and bragging is easy to ascertain because sharing is only part of a relationship, it never dominates.”

People who truly brag for the sake of bragging, and aren’t just sharing things their loved ones might want to know, may be pretty on the outside, but not the inside. They are self-centered and the most important person in their own lives. Nobody likes a braggart.

Advertisement

5. They need constant attention

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

If someone needs constant attention, it’s a sign that while they may be pretty on the outside, they are actually ugly on the inside. Good, kind people know that attention must be split fairly, and they have to give a share of it to others as well. Exceptional people won’t seek attention themselves at all. Someone who requires constant attention is far from exceptional.

Everyone has seen attention-seeking behavior, and likely acted that way themselves at some point, said Wendy Wisner for VeryWell Mind. What’s important is the pattern of that behavior. “The problem is … when attention-seeking behaviors are motivated by a feeling of low self-esteem, jealousy, loneliness or because of a psychiatric condition,” she said. “Moreover, attention-seeking behavior that happens frequently may be manipulative or passive-aggressive and can push people away, strain relationships or ruin them altogether.”

If someone is constantly seeking attention and openly shows that they need and crave it, they are likely not very pretty on the inside. A person who is pretty on the inside may seek attention from time to time, as is normal, but would not need it consistently. This can help you decide who you want to include in your life.

Advertisement

6. They don’t like it when other people get attention instead of them

fizkes | Shutterstock

Similar to repeatedly seeking attention, those who are pretty on the outside but ugly on the inside will also be upset when the spotlight isn’t on them, but instead shines on another. If someone can’t handle another person being shown some much-deserved love and attention, then they are likely dealing with some serious jealousy issues.

According to Psychology Today, “Jealousy is a complex emotion that encompasses feelings ranging from suspicion to rage to fear to humiliation. It … is most typically aroused when a person perceives a threat to a valued relationship from a third party. The threat may be real or imagined.”

When a person feels that they are subject to a third-party threat, they will begin to doubt themselves and the people around them. They will feel the rage of watching someone else receive the attention they so desperately seek. While anyone can feel jealousy from time to time, a toxic amount is a red flag.

Advertisement

7. They never apologize

ViDI Studio | Shutterstock

Good people will be quick to apologize and make things right when they’ve done something wrong. People who are ugly on the inside will not. Instead, they will attempt to deflect all blame and make themselves look like the victim. Their goal is for you to feel bad for them instead of seeing them as the problem.

If you’re dealing with someone like this, one of the best things you can do is choose forgiveness and acceptance, PsychCentral writer Jenna Fletcher said. For example, a study published in BMC Psychology proved that choosing to forgive, whether you have received an apology or not, can greatly benefit your personal mental health, often making it worth it.

Still, dealing with someone who chooses to never take responsibility for their own actions and apologize can be unbelievably frustrating. No matter how much you’re willing to forgive, that is simply hurtful behavior that would be hard for anyone to stomach. It’s a true sign that someone is ugly on the inside.

Advertisement

8. They are only nice to those that are powerful or beneficial to them

fizkes | Shutterstock

A kind person will treat everyone equally, regardless of their status or station in life. The same can’t be said of someone who is ugly on the inside. Instead, they know how to manipulate people and leverage their influence so that those who end up feeling the brunt of their kindness are people who are higher status or people who can benefit them somehow.

Steve Siegle, Psy.D., LPC, shared that being kind can be beneficial for both your physical and mental health. “Kindness has been shown to increase self-esteem, empathy and compassion, and improve mood,” he said. “It can decrease blood pressure and cortisol, a hormone directly correlated with stress levels. People who give of themselves in a balanced way also tend to be healthier and live longer.”

By only showing kindness to a select group of people, you’re missing out on the benefits of kindness that others experience regularly. Not only is that person hurting others by not being kind, but they are really hurting themselves too.

Advertisement

9. They are good at putting on a mask of kindness

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

People who are pretty on the outside but ugly on the inside will be great at appearing kind when they are really not. This is likely done for manipulative reasons. If they are nice to someone, then it is easier to get them to do what they want. They know how to appear kind when they really are not.

“We assume kindness is from a caring impulse, but we need to recognize when it’s actually a manipulation,” Jennifer Fraser, Ph.D., said. “Kindness is one of the most effective tools of bullies to cover up the harm they do to targets.” In other words, despite how unfortunate it is, we must always be on guard, especially with people we don’t know well. You never know when their kindness is actually a sign of manipulation.

Bullies are known for using manipulation to hurt people. Someone who is pretty on the outside might not automatically stand out as a bully, but that doesn’t change the fact that they can be.

Advertisement

10. They talk down to others

fizkes | Shutterstock

Instead of showing kindness, whether it be genuine or fake, most people who are ugly on the inside will simply opt for tearing the people they don’t like down — and sometimes even the people they do. This kind of condescending behavior is unacceptable and hurtful in many ways. It’s a sure sign that someone really does not care about you, regardless of how you feel about them.

Psychotherapist Oona Metz, LICSW, said, “Condescending behaviors may include insulting or belittling comments, failure to recognize strengths or accomplishments, a dismissive attitude or a holier-than-thou demeanor.”

Acting in a condescending way signals to people that your outer prettiness does not extend inside. Instead, it’s all a facade that you have worked hard to build. And facades can easily come crumbling down.

Advertisement

11. Life is a constant competition for them

fizkes | Shutterstock

People who aren’t very pretty on the inside will treat life like it’s one big competition. And, of course, they have to be the best at everything and, therefore, the winner. Second-place is not acceptable for them. To achieve this feeling of always winning, they will put others down and force them to take a back seat when necessary.

Jennifer Kromberg, Psy.D., explained that having this mindset can be dangerous. “Is there truly such [a] thing as friendly competition?” she asked. “I think there is. But, in competition, many people lose sight of the real goal. Is the goal to ‘win’ or is the goal to learn, grow, enjoy and perform to the best of your ability, regardless of the winner? In order to meet your goal, do you have to feel better than others?”

In answer to this question, people who are ugly on the inside would say that yes, it is necessary. They must be the best at everything. Everything is a competition to them because there is always a prize to be won, even if it’s only mental.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.