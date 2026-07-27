10 Small Risks People Avoid When They Get Too Comfortable In Life

Feeling comfortable in life is deceptive. Although it feels nice, it leads to complete stagnation because it stops you from taking healthy risks.

This is why we always hear about the benefits of getting out of our comfort zone. Unfortunately, that’s easier said than done because our bodies perceive anything that feels risky as a threat. Some people let this hold them back from making even the most minor changes that could really improve their lives.

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People who get stuck in their comfort zone refuse to take these 10 healthy risks:

1. Changing jobs even if they are unhappy

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When a paycheck is tied to financial security, it's hard to take the risk of exploring new job opportunities. Our society ties people’s careers into their identities, too, so a person who’s considering a switch might feel like they’ll be changing more than just a title.

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This makes it hard for people to look for something new, even when they know it could be good for them. Worries about being too old for such a big move or failing if they try might make them reconsider leaving a job that burns them out or doesn’t feel like the right fit.

2. Learning a new skill they might not be good at

From pickleball to cooking, there are so many different activities people can try. It’s hard to imagine that anyone could look at a list of potential hobbies and not find any of them interesting. The problem is that starting something new requires being a beginner.

The thought of starting from square one can be incredibly uncomfortable. As psychotherapist Roberta Satow, PhD, explained, “For some people, the novice period is intolerable because they experience it as a hit to their ego.” This could stop someone from finding their new favorite thing that gives them a sense of purpose.

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3. Traveling and exploring new places

According to a 2025 survey, many more Americans traveled domestically than internationally. Some of the concerns that made them hesitant were more practical, like delays and cancellations. Many also expressed anxiety over their safety and what locals would think of them.

Those are all valid concerns, but it would be easy for someone to stay put because it feels more comfortable and then claim one of these other issues was at the heart of their decision. Some people might genuinely not like traveling, but it would be a shame for anyone who would enjoy it to pass up the chance just because it’s easier.

4. Making new friends and dating

Whether it’s romantic or platonic, some folks do everything they can to hold onto the circle of loved ones they already have and not let anyone new in. They could meet the most interesting person ever, but they would still hesitate to make an effort because it would change their version of the status quo.

Researchers examined why people might be afraid of getting involved in a romantic relationship in a study published in Behavioral Sciences and concluded that “people who value security and stability may fear romantic relationships.” Putting yourself out there is basically the opposite of staying in your comfort zone, so it makes sense that they would want to stay away from that.

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5. Moving somewhere new

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It would be nearly impossible for someone to avoid moving at any point in their life, but when it isn’t absolutely necessary and they have more of a choice in the matter, they might stay where they are. Even someone who has dreamed of living in a specific city for years might never take the leap because it’s not comfortable.

Therapist Heather Brasseur, LMC, LPC, said that there are a lot of different reasons for this. “Changes in your environment can feel overwhelming, and the physical work of moving can contribute to those feelings,” she explained.

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If nothing is forcing a person to move, staying in the same place is obviously an option. It will probably feel safer, but they’ll never know who they could have become or what opportunities would have come their way if they were willing to do something out of the box like that.

6. Going back to school

Many people reach a point in their life where they feel like there’s really no chance for them to advance professionally without going back to school. For others, they simply love learning and always hoped to go back as a personal goal. Both circumstances can feel so frightening that they make someone question if they really should go through with it.

Choosing to advance your education is a serious decision that shouldn’t be taken lightly, but it can be complicated by the anxiety that comes with such a big change. Unlike some smaller changes, it also requires an investment of time and money, which could easily deter people. It will shake up more than just someone’s routine, which can feel extra risky.

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7. Setting boundaries with people they don't want to disappoint

Being a people-pleaser who lets everyone else walk all over them takes a serious toll on a person, but some let it happen so they don’t have to assert themselves in a way they don’t want to. Boundaries can start to feel like a bad idea when someone doesn’t want to rock the boat and make themselves or others uncomfortable.

There’s really no way to avoid the discomfort that comes with setting a boundary. However, clinical psychologist Jennifer Guttman, PsyD, noted that “discomfort doesn’t mean you harmed someone or did something wrong.” Learning the difference will make it a little bit easier to stand up for yourself.

8. Sharing something they made

Have you ever seen someone else’s painting or writing and wondered why they weren’t sharing their talent with the world? It feels so simple to think that’s the obvious next step when you’re in the role of the observer.

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It’s harder for that person, though. Being afraid of judgment is very real. One of the best ways to address it is to accept that it could happen but still wouldn’t cause some kind of disaster. When someone is deeply enmeshed in their comfort zone, that’s going to feel almost impossible.

9. Having tough conversations

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No one really likes bringing up an awkward subject, especially when they’re talking to someone who they know won’t react well. Some people are able to forge ahead anyway, while others leave things unsaid to prevent potential hurt.

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Unfortunately, choosing the path that feels safer here leads to bigger problems later on. Issues don’t resolve themselves, and they usually just grow when they’re left to fester. The consequences of avoiding that conversation could feel much worse than actually having it would.

10. Working out and eating right

Making healthier choices sounds nice to a lot of people until they think about the work that actually goes into that. No one can just designate a certain day as the one when they’ll be able to start eating clean and exercising without giving it a second thought. Habits are built over time, after all.

Researchers concluded that some of the most common barriers to living a healthier lifestyle were not having enough time and not having access to experts. Those are real issues that can easily get in the way, but it’s also possible that some people just don’t want to change their behavior. It might be more comfortable, but it’s not good for them.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.