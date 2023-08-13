3 Things You Must Know About Binge Eating Disorder (From Someone Who Has It)

It's hard to admit you suffer from Binge Eating Disorder (BED).

You get wide-eyed and people just think you're a "fatty." But mental illness goes so much deeper than being hungry.

A Penn State football player, Joey Julius, revealed that he's been in treatment for his Binge Eating Disorder.

In a Facebook post, he wrote:

"Hello friends and family. I just wanted to let everyone know since I have been asked a bunch why I was not at blue white or why I am not at school. I have been struggling over the last couple of months with my eating disorder. It got to the point where I had to return to St. Louis to seek further treatment at McCallum Place. Recovery is a wonderful and beautiful thing that I am working on returning to. For anyone out there that has similar struggles, I hope you too can seek help in some way. Your feelings should be completely validated and I wish you all the best in your search for recovery. Just as an update I am doing well and the treatment is helping. There is light at the end of the tunnel. It is just a very long tunnel."

Joey isn't alone. Binge Eating Disorder is actually the most common eating disorder and affects 2.8 million people in the United States. (According to studies, there is often a link between impulsive personality disorders and "impulsive eating pathology" like binge eating.)

The National Eating Disorders Association describes BED as:

"Binge eating disorder is a severe, life-threatening, and treatable eating disorder characterized by recurrent episodes of eating large quantities of food (often very quickly and to the point of discomfort); a feeling of a loss of control during the binge; experiencing shame, distress or guilt afterward; and not regularly using unhealthy compensatory measures (e.g., purging) to counter the binge eating."

That's the technical definition, but there is a much, much more personal side to the disorder, a side that people like Joey Julius know all too well.

I'm speaking from experience here because I suffer from a binge-eating disorder too.

When I was a wee little girl, I had feeding issues. I never wanted to eat and was severely underweight.

Because of that, my concerned parents would let me eat anything I wanted just to add calories, not nutrition.

Of course, I loved McDonald's Happy Meals because not only did I get a tiny portion of what I thought was yummy food, but I got a toy, too.

I was no dummy.

But that cultivated a taste for fried food that, to this day, I can't keep under control.

Not only was my desire for unhealthy foods unreasonably high, but my abusive mother would use it as a way to manipulate me.

"If you do what I want, you can have [insert random food chain here]."

And what's even worse is that I equated all these bad foods with love, because that's how my mother trained me to see it.

Emotional abuse followed by a hal apology that included my favorite foods with, "See. I love you. Mommy bought you this food. I told you I love you."

When I entered my late teen years and all my friends were driving, where would we go?

To the diner, of course!

That was the cool thing to do: Go to the Dirty Bird (a nickname for a local diner we frequented, which thinking back on I can't understand why we would eat a place we joked about being dirty).

And then I met my husband, and of course, there were a lot of date nights which included fancy (and not so fancy) restaurants.

This may all seem like I'm making excuses for my weight, but I assure you that I'm not.

I have an eating disorder. It's not easy to type or say or admit to.

I often talk about my mental illnesses like depression and anxiety but, in my brain, an eating disorder is shameful and hard to discuss, even though I know so many people are going through similar experiences.

Here are 3 things you need to know about binge eating disorder, from someone who has it:

1. I've been trained to eat my feelings

This goes so much deeper than eating a Ben and Jerry's after a breakup.

This is eating an entire bucket of French fries with a dish of macaroni and cheese from KFC until my stomach is screaming in pain; until I'm 6 feet into regret; until I'm even further into a depressive episode.

While you're eating the food, it feels comfortable like a heated blanket on a snowy day.

"This will be the last time I do this," I say to myself as I eat because I know it's not healthy, but it feels so good ... until it doesn't.

2. I know I'm overweight and unhealthy so I really don't need your feedback