Ever notice how some girls seem to attract men like flies to honey, even when they’re going out for drinks with friends? Personally speaking, I have. And I’ve also been that person, too. The fact is guys who are out on the prowl tend to look for women who have certain traits ... and avoid women who do certain things. I decided to ask my guy, friends, what kind of girls to avoid at bars, and some of their answers might surprise you.

Here are 12 things women do that give nice guys the 'ick:'

1. She acts sloppy

“I don’t want to be anywhere near the girl who’s exaggerating her behavior to show how much fun she’s having, nor do I want to be near a girl who’s sloppily drunk.” —Dante

2. She gives off bad vibes

“Bad vibes, man. I will not go near a girl who has bad vibes.” —Andrew

3. She's rude

“Extreme rudeness and unattractiveness.” —Tank

4. She just wants free drinks

“You know how, at a bar, there’s always a group of girls and one of them is only there to drink until she’s drunk enough that she’ll make out with anybody? The type that only dances with a lot of people even when the song is one you really can’t dance to in hopes that they bump into her spilling her usually empty glass and she can guilt them into buying another drink? Yeah, that’s the girl to avoid at the bar.” —Alex

5. She'll flirt with anyone

“She doesn't discriminate.” —DJ

6. She's ignorant

“Girls I avoid are just ones I know to be a problem. I dislike ignorance. When a person comes up to me speaking stupidly, they lose points.” —Anthony

7. She's mean to her friends

“Any girl who is mean to my female friends is automatically off the list. Like, why would I invite that kind of drama into my life?” —T.

8. She's overly-fliratious

“The overly flirty ones. They tend to make me wonder what’s up.” —Carl

9. She never stops talking

“You know how girls think it’s cute to flirt with the doorman? Yeah, it’s not. I avoid girls who can’t stop talking to me while I’m working. It’s just acting self-centered and keeps me from focusing.” —Bruno

10. She has no standards

“I don’t know if it’s just me or not, but if I see a girl who’s literally grinding on anyone, flirting with everyone, and just looking way too attainable, it’s a turn-off.” —Bobby

A woman who has standards in dating is seen as more attractive to men, according to a study from 2008.

11. She's only looking to get drunk

“From personal experience, approaching a girl who drinks alone regularly is a bad, bad idea. She’s there to get drunk, and that’s never a good sign.” —Tristan

12. She's openly hostile to men

"If she’s openly hostile to men, I probably will avoid her.” —Kyle

So, it seems like the majority of guys avoid girls who are sloppy drunk, rude, unclassy, or overly flirtatious. On the other hand, guys also seem to want to talk to girls who are having a good time, so you do have to walk that fine line between fun and messy.

As long as you keep yourself looking reserved and mellow, you’re probably doing alright in terms of grabbing at least one guy’s attention at the bar. Don't knock the bar just yet, in one study done by the Knot, 8% of engaged couples surveyed said they first met in a social setting like a bar, a concert, or a party.

