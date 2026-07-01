Someone Who Secretly Judges Everyone Around Them Notices These 9 Things Almost Immediately

Judgmental people are pretty insufferable, most of the time. Sometimes, however, they're just people dealing with years of personal hardship who use judging others as a coping mechanism.

Maybe it’s stress, loneliness, insecurity, or a dysregulated nervous system. Not everyone who judges is inherently bad. In fact, we all do it to some degree. Enjoying the behavior is another matter. For someone who secretly judges everyone around them, certain traits stand out more than others.

Advertisement

A person who secretly judges everyone around them will notice certain traits immediately:

1. Grocery store habits

Guillem de Balanzo | Shutterstock.com

From putting a shopping cart back in the parking lot to conversing with clerks who are checking them out, there are all kinds of grocery store quirks that people can judge. In fact, most of them are things that the average person already finds annoying.

Advertisement

In any public space, it’s easy to spot people who are clearly not respectful or ignorant of basic social etiquette. Some can turn a blind eye, but for someone who’s itching to secretly judge, these people are prime targets. And dare I say they deserve to be judged out loud?

2. Hygiene

If someone doesn’t wash their hands in the bathroom, a secretly judgmental person is disgusted. Not brushing their teeth before bed or washing their clothes regularly are all things that secretly judgmental people can’t help but criticize, even when they don’t say it out loud.

When it comes to hygiene habits, there’s certainly a time to have a sensitive conversation, but on an everyday basis, it’s not always a great idea to point it out. Hygiene is not just an obligation, but an emotional part of our days. For some, it also revolves around finances or emotional health. So, the most secretly judgmental people might notice these habits, but have the wherewithal to avoid bringing them up.

Advertisement

3. Parents with loud and obnoxious kids

It’s usually parents of adult children, who’ve forgotten how annoying kids can be, or people who never became parents, who have a lot to say and judge about loud kids in public spaces. Kids are loud by nature. It’s not always a sign of a bad parent, or entitlement, as judgmental people would like to think.

That’s why it’s better that these judgments happen internally, because while it is annoying, there’s always something to be upset about. They’re judging parents for putting a screen in front of their kids’ faces and also judging them when they’re loud and obnoxious. They can even find some part of a parenting style to pick apart when kids are too quiet or withdrawn.

It’s a lose-lose situation for parents, but we keep on judging regardless.

4. Overconfidence and bragging

Often, overconfident people are also the most unskilled. Confidence and extroversion might be rewarded in our society, but there's a line between successful confidence and bravado that is merely an indication of insecurity or incompetence.

Advertisement

That’s why the most judgmental people notice bragging immediately, because when you know what to look for, it’s instantly annoying. Having to soothe someone else's ego at the expense of productivity is something to be judged.

5. Names

Ground Picture | Shutterstock.com

Advertisement

Sometimes, the kind of judgmental people who are miserable will latch onto whatever they can to soothe their own discomfort inside. They overstep the rule of thumb that you should never call out or judge someone for something they cannot change, including their appearance or their name.

However, in secret, these kinds of people do it all the time. They notice when someone’s name is too long or seems annoying, and they secretly send all kinds of bad energy out into the world.

6. Overspending

Even though we’ve been taught in our overconsumption culture that buying things and accumulating stuff is great, some people can’t help but judge overspenders. Yes, it’s about more than being frugal and responsible, considering that spending is also emotional and rooted in experience, but when someone is clearly spending money they don’t have, it’s obvious.

On top of that, being around someone who flaunts their supposed wealth and brags about their status symbols, despite clearly struggling to pay their bills, is an automatic target for a secretly judgmental person.

Advertisement

7. Parasocial relationships and idolizing celebrities

One-sided relationships with celebrities and public figures they’ve never met are most common with young adults and adolescents, usually because they’re still trying to figure out who they are. Their idols become a platform for learning about themselves and evolving.

However, when adults cling to parasocial relationships and idolize celebrities in uncomfortable ways, it can come across as immature. Yes, music, movies, art, and culture are seriously important, but that doesn’t mean the people who craft and influence them need to be put on a pedestal. That’s why people find themselves judging in secret.

8. Preferred car brands

Especially today, when certain car brands and models take on a reputation that extends beyond car quality and efficiency, of course, they’re a trigger for judgment. Even in sustainability and climate discussions, where cars play a big role, someone’s choice of vehicle can invite all kinds of heated judgment.

Even if it's just getting into a friend's car and having to sift through trash or sit on a dirty seat to get somewhere, these tiny moments can spark a bit of internal judgment.

Advertisement

From the sound of an electric vehicle to an obnoxious, strangely dystopian exterior design, someone’s secretly judging the cars on the road, even when it’s not entirely conscious.

9. A victim mentality

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock.com

Whether a judgmental person is miserable or not, the victim mentality is annoying to most people. Even people who actually play the victim constantly without realizing it are annoyed when someone else tries to steal their sympathy and pity.

Advertisement

Whether it’s being sad in an obviously performative way or using phrases like “I don’t know why I even try,” people who regularly engage in this thinking are clearly immature, and judgmental people will take note of it immediately.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.