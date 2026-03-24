Man Reveals The Simple Reason He Refuses To Use Self-Checkout At The Grocery Store & Research Backs Him Up

In a TikTok post, a man named Brock Perkins suggested a counterintuitive way to make grocery shopping a bit more enjoyable, all while also helping us become better people once we've returned home: skip the self-checkout.

For some of us, grocery shopping can be a truly dreadful experience. Between the packed stores and overpriced items, it’s often overwhelming and stressful. It's understandable to want to get out of the store as fast as possible, but doing something that could take a few extra minutes might just be worth it.

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A man revealed that he refuses to use self-checkout at the grocery store so he can connect with others.

“I'm gonna tell you today why you should not be using the self-checkout at the grocery store,” he started his video, holding up his recent grocery haul.

He suggested interacting with cashiers over using self-checkout to bolster social engagement. “It’s gonna help you connect back to your community,” Perkins suggested. “Whenever I go to a grocery store nowadays … I’ll always see two cashiers working, and everyone is going to the self-checkouts.”

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It’s a simple yet effective way to connect with strangers. We’re all human, and, by nature, we’re innately yearning for social interaction and connection everywhere we go. Especially in today’s world, which lacks community spaces, it’s necessary to seek out connections and conversation.

Perkins claimed that our constant use of technology makes skipping the self-checkout even more valuable.

“We need face-to-face interactions with people … We’re already so reliant on technology,” he continued.

Research suggests that Perkins’ perspective is valid. The negative effects of technology on our social interactions and behavioral tendencies are becoming more and more of an issue in the modern world. So, it's important to make connections, even if it's just for a few minutes, while doing "chores" like grocery shopping.

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While it might be impossible to escape technology entirely during the day, there are missed opportunities for human interaction at every corner. Experts believe that actively working to make social connections is the best way to live a long life full of health and happiness. It's easy to think you're doing that when using social media apps on your phone, but hitting "like" on someone's photo could never replace one-on-one interaction.

Many customers appreciate the convenience and solitude of the self-checkout option. And, even Perkins admitted there might be times when it is necessary because it's "more efficient." But, even though going to a cash register and interacting with another person is considerably more overwhelming and time-consuming, it might just be the key to unlocking a happier, more open persona.

Interacting with strangers can also help cultivate better mental health, for you and those around you.

Human interaction, even for just a few minutes, is essential to our mental health and overall wellness. “There is something about being genuinely kind to a stranger or another person selflessly … that makes you feel better,” Amy Millie, a trauma-informed personal development coach, suggested in a video of her own.

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Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

“Whenever I’m going through something, I make a conscious effort to give a stranger on the street a genuine compliment or have a conversation with them,” she continued. “It involves being really present and connecting with another human on a very human level. It makes me feel better and brightens another person’s day in the process.”

Psychology experts know that social interaction is incredibly beneficial for us. Talking with strangers can truly spark a sense of community and connection that we’re otherwise lacking in our daily lives.

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So, amid the millions of “self-help tips” and confidence-boosting strategies you see online, consider making a conscious effort to do something simpler: skip the self-checkout line at the grocery store. It might seem silly, but you’re likely to feel happier on your way out the door.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.