Man Shares 8 Things Society Has Normalized That Should Be Cause For Revolution

Revolutions occur when society's institutions and the political systems in place fail or no longer serve the masses. People become so demoralized by existing conditions that they revolt in hopes of overturning the established order and forcing necessary changes.

Some people, including Cortlen, a content creator known as @cortlenfixeseverything, believe that it is past time for a second American Revolution. In a recent TikTok, he shared eight normalized things he deems "worthy of revolution."

Here are eight things society has normalized that should be cause for revolution:

1. People being forced to Uber to the hospital because ambulances are too expensive.

VeryWell Health reported that in 2023, an ambulance ride cost an average of $1,300 in the United States. The cost varies depending on your distance from the hospital, the necessary medical treatment, and the state you live in. Insurance may cover the ride, if it is deemed medically necessary, but there will still likely be a deductible or copay.

In comparison, Uber rides are far cheaper, but obviously don't come with EMTs. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, you may put your life at risk by opting for an Uber, though, of course, many people don't have a spare thousand dollars to spend on an ambulance ride. The fact that this is a concern at all should be enough to anger the masses, but outrageous medical costs have been normalized in America.

2. Adoption being a billion-dollar industry.

Adoption is a nearly $25 billion industry focused less on helping children in need find homes and more on profit, as many of America's systems are. While many children and teens need homes, there are far more people seeking babies — often specifically white babies — than there are babies up for adoption.

“The scarcity of available infants, combined with the emotions of desperate adoptive parents and the advent of the Internet, has helped enable for-profit middlemen — from agencies and lawyers to consultants and facilitators — to charge fees that frequently stretch into the tens of thousands of dollars per case,” Tik Root wrote for Time Magazine. The fact that "baby brokers" exist at all should be cause for revolution.

3. Hospitals hiring doctors not covered by the same insurance — and not informing patients.

"Going to a hospital that's covered under your insurance, but the doctors they hired are not covered," Cortlent said, "and they do not tell you that, so you have to pay full price for those doctors."

This is called a "surprise medical bill" and involves all bills received from a health care provider or facility that you were not aware was out-of-network until you already obtained the service and were billed. It is an unethical practice that should be cause for revolution, but is just viewed as another problem in our flawed healthcare system.

4. A college degree not guaranteeing a livable wage.

The Education Data Initiative reported that the average cost of college in the U.S. in 2024 was $38,270 per student per year, including books, supplies, and other day-to-day expenses. That number rises exponentially, they added, when you take into account student loan interest and loss of income.

Despite the huge investment a college education demands, it no longer guarantees a well-paying job post-grad — or even a job at all. In fact, a 2024 report found that 52% of graduates are underemployed a year after graduation. "Underemployed," in this case, refers to four-year college graduates who work in jobs that don't typically require a bachelor’s degree.

5. Frequent school violence.

No student or teacher should fear for their life while at school, but unfortunately, that is not the reality in America. The statistics surrounding school shootings are truly horrific, and that alone should be enough to incite a revolution.

In 2024, there were at least 219 incidents of gunfire on school grounds in the U.S, resulting in 59 deaths and 163 injuries, per Everytown. So far in 2025, there have already been 16 incidents, resulting in 6 deaths. Firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens in America — that is unacceptable.

6. Male politicians making decisions about women's bodies.

"Having a group of exclusively old white men make decisions about what women can do with their bodies despite the fact that none of them have any experience being a woman," Cortlen said, adding that "it sounds like this is an SNL skit but it's literally not."

It's not an exaggeration, either. "Four of the five Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that guaranteed abortion rights nationwide, are men," the LA Times reported in 2022. "When the Senate confirmed the justices, 91% of the yes votes came from men."

7. College becoming expensive once people of color started attending.

Believe it or not, college was once free in America. From the early 1800s to the late 1960s, public universities were tuition-free — that was until "people with melanin started going," Cortlen explained, "so they started charging to stop that."

After World War II, the number of people seeking higher education grew exponentially. In the 1960s, protests took place on college campuses all across the country, many led by groups like the Brown Berets and the Black Panther Party.

Enter Ronald Ragean. In 1966, the soon-to-be president served as the governor of California and it was his idea that the University of California system — which, at the time, was free to California residents — should start charging tuition to, in his words, "get rid of undesirables." His actions had long-lasting consequences and resulted in the student debt crisis.

8. Feminine hygiene products being labeled as luxury items.

While not mentioned in Cortlen's original video, this point is featured on the list of "Reasons for Revolution" that he drew inspiration from.

In many states, period products, like tampons and pads, are labeled as "luxury items" and are taxed as such — despite the fact that they are essential products for many. "Period products are taxed at a similar rate to items like decor, electronics, makeup, and toys," the Alliance for Period Supplies explained, adding that they are often "not recognized as basic necessities."

Viagra, on the other hand, is deemed necessary and not taxed as a luxury. Make that make sense.

Audrey Jaber is a writer and associate editor with a bachelor's degree in journalism.