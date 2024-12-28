Historian Reveals The 3 Signs A Political Revolution Is About To Happen — And The Ones We’ve Already Seen In America

"Every revolution has to have its unifying moment. I think we may have just had ours."

Written on Dec 28, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Woman protesting in America Lomb | Shutterstock
Advertisement

America has had an eventful end of 2024, to say the least. Between a divisive Presidential election and the deadly and highly publicized shooting of a powerful CEO, many Americans are feeling particularly on edge. One historian says we have good reason to be. 

Flora Anthony, a historian and content creator, warned that we may be experiencing the dawn of a political revolution in the U.S. 

“There are three predictive indicators, basically, of a political revolution,” she said. “We’ve already seen a few of them.”

Advertisement

Here are the 3 signs a political revolution is about to happen:

1. Economic inequality and perceived injustice 

“If I were a billionaire here in the States, I would be begging to be taxed more right now,” Anthony said, pointing to the French Revolution as the reason why.

@floraphd And this would be a catalfor class unity. Not that billionaires or tech bros care about history, but…#ceo #frenchrevolution #historytok #history #foryoupage ♬ original sound - Dr. Flora

Just before the French Revolution began in 1789, discontent for the monarchy had been growing for years. The rule of King Louis XVI brought widespread economic hardship and social inequality, not to mention the blind eye he turned to the citizens he was supposed to protect while favoring the rich. Sound familiar?

Advertisement

As Anthony pointed out in a previous TikTok, "Those who don't learn from history are bound to repeat it."

@floraphd #olympicgames #openingceremony #historytime #france🇫🇷 ♬ original sound - Dr. Flora

According to the Pew Research Center, the wealth gap between America’s richest and poorest families doubled from 1989 to 2016. The top 10% of households in the US have 67% of the total household wealth, while the bottom 50% have only 2.5%. Additionally, the average wealth of the top 10% is $6.9 million, while the average wealth of the bottom 50% is $51,000.

Most Americans work like dogs day after day just to put food on the table, all while the powerful few are struggling to decide what cocktails they should serve at their next yacht party without a worry in the world. It's an injustice, and people are getting tired of it.

Advertisement

We’ve already seen one powerful millionaire gunned down in the street by someone who had enough. It’s only a matter of time before a war between the classes erupts, sparking a political movement similar to the French Revolution.

RELATED: People Struggling Like Me Are Fed Up With Our Capitalistic Society — 'It's Like Economic Cancer Mutating Our Lives'

2. State weakness and legitimacy crisis

“What I mean when I say state weakness and a legitimacy crisis,” Anthony clarified in a follow-up video, “is that there is a good deal of corruption and incompetence, a failure to address grievances effectively, and a loss on the monopoly of violence.”

This, she continued, “means that the state struggles to control its military or security forces and that challenges to its authority may gain traction.”

Advertisement
@floraphd

♬ original sound - Dr. Flora

A legitimacy crisis occurs when people no longer believe that the authority in question is acting in their best interests or maintaining ethical standards.

It is safe to say that many Americans have lost faith in their government. As of April 2024, just 22% of Americans say they trust the government in Washington to do what is right “just about always.”

When people become disillusioned by those in power, an uprising is just around the corner. 

Advertisement

RELATED: Man Expresses Rage Over The US Government Being Quicker To Ban An App Than Protect Schoolchildren From Violence

3. Mobilization and organization of the oppressed class.

As many of us saw following the election results and the death of UnitedHealth CEO Brain Thompson, Americans took to social media to share their feelings — and they were some pretty big ones.

More for You:
Taylor Swift's Former Classmate Explains Why 'People Hated Her' In High School
How To Spot A REAL Narcissist (And Not Just A Bad Person)
Boss Uses ‘Wobbly Chair Test’ In Every Interview And Avoids Hiring Job Candidates That Fail
8 Subtle Traits Of People Who Have A Low IQ

Some expressed their distaste for a second Trump presidency and filmed themselves gathering on the streets to protest. Others celebrated the death of Thompson by sharing their own experiences with the broken healthcare system

Advertisement

Social media has played a vital role in mobilizing frustrated Americans. The more they share their stories, the more people will see them, and the more they will realize that something needs to be done about the current state of our country and leadership.

Many people feel that a revolution is the only way the masses will be heard and much-needed change will finally be made.

RELATED: Woman Arrested On $100K Bond After Expressing Her Frustrations For Denied Medical Claim — 'When Free Speech Is A Criminal Offense, We No Longer Have A Democracy'

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.

Advertisement