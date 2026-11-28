As much as we might wish otherwise, we can’t control how other people perceive us. No matter what, we can’t make everyone like us; more often than not, other people’s opinions have more to do with themselves than with us. Still, even smart, capable people do things without realizing how low-value they make them seem, and these behaviors usually stem from insecurity and anxiety.

11 things smart people do without realizing how low-value it makes them seem:

1. They constantly say sorry for things that aren't their fault

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People who over-apologize don’t always notice what they’re doing, but it’s a habit that can make them seem low-value. Every other sentence they say is “sorry,” as though they’re apologizing for being on Earth and breathing air. While they might not realize it, saying sorry too often makes people seem unsure of themselves.

Cognitive behavioral therapist Joanna Hardis pointed out that over-apologizing reveals deeper insecurities, such as “wanting to be liked or having an inflated sense of responsibility or guilt.” It’s one thing to say sorry and take responsibility for harmful actions. Over-apologizing is different. It often looks like pre-apologizing, or taking responsibility for things that are outside your control, or don’t require an apology at all.

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2. They look to others for validation and reassurance

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When people chase validation instead of finding it from within, they can seem low-value. Insecurities are part of being human, but asking others to bolster your confidence doesn’t work in the long run. It reinforces a lack of self-trust and can make people seem like they don’t know who they are or what they value.

The boost that comes from outside praise tends to be temporary, which is why people who rely on it find themselves needing more and more. It’s normal to want other people to appreciate you, but if you can’t respect yourself, their words won’t make a difference in how you feel.

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3. They bend over backward to please everyone

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It might seem like saying yes to everyone and making sure their needs are met is a surefire way to be valued, but the opposite is often true. People might not realize that a deep need to please others can make them seem as if they don’t know their worth.

According to social worker Terry Gaspard, people-pleasers fall into a pattern of approval-seeking and neglect their needs. “Fear of rejection often lies at the root of a person's tendency to bend over backward to please others,” she explained. When breaking that pattern, Gaspard advised people to “Recognize and accept that the way you feel about yourself inside reflects the way you relate to people outside. You are not obligated to meet the needs of others.”

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4. They over-explain even the smallest decisions

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Most people consider others when making decisions, but some don’t realize how much they over-explain their choices, and it can make them seem unsure of themselves. The decision could be minor, like what to have for lunch, or something bigger, like what to study in college.

It's not always easy to stand firm in your convictions, but as long as you’re not actively being cruel or causing harm, you don’t owe anyone an explanation for who you are. The more people can own their choices, the more confident and self-assured they seem.

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5. They humblebrag

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We’ve all met people who humblebrag, but they rarely realize how it comes across. Scroll social media and you’ll see it all over your feed. Maybe your cousin humblebrags about being exhausted after a red-eye flight to Paris. Maybe a coworker is always talking about how stressed they are because of their newest promotion.

Whatever form it takes, humblebragging is still bragging. It’s a way to remind everyone how special you are while pretending not to. Someone who truly values themselves doesn’t need to announce their worth, because knowing it for themselves is enough.

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6. They talk over or rudely interrupt other people

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Constant interrupters might not even realize they’re cutting others off, but the habit can make them seem low-value. Whether they’re too excited to wait their turn to speak or think their opinion matters more, talking over other people is a quick way to shut down a conversation.

Listening might seem passive, but it takes patience and practice. Truly listening means more than nodding while waiting for your turn to talk. It means checking your ego at the door, staying open-minded, and valuing other people’s opinions, even when they don’t match your own. Learning how to listen is worth its weight in gold. The more you hear people, the more they value you.

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7. They make themselves too available

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Dropping everything for others can make people seem low-value. Being available and generous with your time is part of making a relationship work, but there is such a thing as being too available. Often, this habit comes from wanting to be liked, and trying too hard can push people away.

When someone stays available to people who don’t return the effort, it can signal that their desire to be loved outweighs their self-respect. Saying no can be a gift to yourself and others. Your time and energy are precious, so don’t give them away to just anyone.

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8. They complain about the most minor inconveniences

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Psychotherapist Ilene S. Cohen explained that chronic complainers tend to exaggerate situations and rarely seem satisfied. Everyone feels negative sometimes, but when complaining becomes a habit, it can keep people stuck in their frustration. “Chronic complainers unknowingly transfer their negativity to those around them, burdening others with their emotional baggage,” Dr. Cohen explained. “This negative influence can be contagious.”

The more someone complains, the more energy they drain from people around them, even those who love them most. There’s value in venting and having your feelings validated, but turning it into a lifestyle can make people seem low-value.

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9. They let jealousy take the wheel

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Jealousy is a normal feeling, but acting on it can make people seem low-value, as if they care more about petty drama than the people in their lives. Psychologist Dr. Lori Beth Bisbey noted that jealousy isn’t always harmful, but acting out of jealousy can destroy any relationship.

“Jealousy, as a fleeting emotion, can signal that something in the relationship has gone awry,” she shared. “Frequent jealousy, however, can destroy a relationship,” Dr. Bisbey explained. “It can feel impossible to take your attention off what you feel jealous about. It can increase suspiciousness throughout the relationship. It creates a constant negative atmosphere wherever you go."

She noted that connecting with your partner can soothe jealous impulses, and that therapy and self-improvement work can help shift your attachment style over time.

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10. They act like total know-it-alls

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Sometimes, people’s insecurities get the best of them, and they feel a deep urge to let everyone else know how smart and accomplished they are. Someone who acts like they know everything might think it boosts their value, but an attitude of superiority usually lowers it in other people’s eyes.

Sharing your thoughts and opinions should keep a conversation open, and not close it off to other people’s input. You might not realize that acting like an expert on everything pushes people away. It can take effort to hold your tongue and let others speak, but doing so will strengthen your bonds.

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11. They forget basic manners, like please and thank you

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Everyone has things they want out of life that they don't have yet, but a lack of gratitude can make people seem low-value without them realizing it. Expressing gratitude asks people to pause and look closely at who they are and how they live.

David Ahearn, author of 12 Universal Laws: Master the 12 Universal Laws, and You Will Master Life, pointed out, “A great many of us only place our attention on the things that we wish we could change.” He added that after all the striving and achieving, what he's discovered is that "the most valuable things we have are the experiences we get with our family, friends, and loved ones.”

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.