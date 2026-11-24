Every parent wants their children to succeed and grow up to be kind, responsible adults; count me as one of them. If you're a parent, and a tired one at that, you know that the road to getting there can be bumpy with lots of twists and turns; but somehow, despite my imperfect parenting, my kids turned out pretty great.

And when I look back at their childhoods, sticking to and enforcing a few old-school rules (many of which may sound familiar to you from your childhood) made quite a big difference, or at least that's what my grown-up kids tell me now.

10 old-school rules some kids had growing up that turned them into quality humans:

1. 'Never invalidate anyone's feelings and experiences'

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Even though some of their interactions sound, well, childish to them, it is monumental. Don't diminish their problems because you have the wisdom of experience. Listen to them, and offer help when necessary.

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2. 'Our rules for each child may change based on maturity and neccessity'

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One of the biggest complaints I've heard my students make is that their brother or sister is treated drastically differently than they are. If children need separate rules, explain the reasoning to them without relying on outdated excuses.

Clearly defined rules that apply to all kids in a household are essential for creating a feeling of safety and fairness; a study in the Journal of Research on Adolescence found that consistent structure helps children navigate inevitable adolescent changes and figure out how to self-regulate, too.

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3. 'Curfew is non-negotiable, but can change based on trust'

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Different situations should require a flexible approach to curfew. A school dance should have a different finish time than a movie out with friends. Besides saving you from an argument, negotiating each event will make you look like the flexible and considerate parent who trusts your kid.

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4. 'Chores will reflect real-life skills'

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In what will feel like no time at all, that surly teenager will be off at college on their own. Chores, besides helping you around the house, should reflect real-life situations. It's not enough that they sort the laundry; they should know how to run a load and remove stains, too. The goal here is to teach children to be self-sufficient, and a bit of responsibility is good for them, too: A La Trobe University study even found that consistent chores improved self-esteem and made kids more resilient, so win/win.

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5. 'Free expression is welcome and encouraged'

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Not every child is going to want to color their hair or put posters on the wall, but every child needs a way to express themselves. Consider letting them have a collection of something (old records, coins, etc.), paint their rooms, or take an art class. A little goes a long way.

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6. 'We'll ask to speak to the parents of kids you want to hang out with'

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If you get a bad feeling about their friends, you're probably right. Since teens are usually on their best behavior with parents, if your Spidey senses are telling you that a friend is a bad egg, trust your gut. Ask questions, be observant, and, if necessary, speak to their parents.

Research by Ohio State University found that parents should trust their gut about their children's friends because they often have a deep understanding of their child's behavior and can pick up on subtle changes in mood or demeanor that may have a lot to do with potential bad influences from your kids' besties.

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7. 'If your grades are dropping, we'll ask to speak to your teachers'

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The school takes up seven to 10 hours of their day. That's a lot of time socializing and working. Teachers are a great resource for communication, and more importantly, it's great to be aware of what the students are doing academically.

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8. 'You can talk to us about anything'

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You don't have to like whatever band they're into, but you should let them talk to you about it. Go to the events. If you hear something interesting that they would want to know, share it with them.

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9. 'We will let you make mistakes and we will let you fail'

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Teenagers are kings of learning what they can get away with. If they forget their big project at home or skip a due date, don't yell at the teacher on their behalf or leave your job to bring it to them. It's okay for them to take a couple of minor losses, and it will help make them more aware and stronger students in the future.

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10. 'We will always be as honest as we can with you, and we expect the same'

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Teenagers hate dishonesty, and it can be especially damaging when it comes from a parent. Be as honest as you can with them, and if they ask you for your opinion, give your honest assessment. If you're honest with them when the truth is uncomfortable, they'll believe you when you tell them something good.

Research concurs: According to a Journal of Experimental Child Psychology study, parents should err on always being honest with their kids because a) they're smart and b) lying to them can negatively impact their development and really hurt a good parent-child bond.

Laurel Niedospial​ is a freelance writer, copywriter, and contributor to PopSugar.

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