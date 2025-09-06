6 Things Your Pet Would Say If They Could Write You A Letter, According To A Psychic

If you've ever had a dog or a cat (perhaps especially a cat), you've said it at least a thousand times: I wish you could just talk and tell me what you want! Enter the field of pet psychics, mediums and channelers who focus their esoteric powers on communicating with those members of our families who can't communicate themselves.

According to one such psychic, our pets are extremely chatty and, as will be no surprise to any cat owners reading this, very opinionated! And it turns out that if they could, they'd say a lot of similar things to us as the actual human people in our lives. Alira is a psychic and writer known as @alirawritesthelight who works with people (via her Etsy shop) to do everything from discover their past lives to interpret their dreams. But one of her greatest specialities is working as a pet psychic, communicating with cats and dogs to send the messages to their humans that tail wags or meows can't quite do justice.

Advertisement

In addition to being a psychic, Alira is also a channeler, meaning non-human entities can use her as a conduit to express themselves, including dogs and cats. She uses these abilities to write letters from pets to their owners, and in her years of performing this work, she's noticed a handful of common themes.

6 things your pet would say if they could, according to a pet psychic:

1. Their favorite thing is their owner's presence without their phone being involved

Sofiia Potanina | Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

If you've ever had your partner complain that your nose is always buried in your phone, bad news. Alira said Bowser and Muffin feel the exact same way.

"One thing they say a lot is that their favorite thing is just their owner's presence," she said. "And oftentimes they include the message, 'I love when you're not on your phone and you're just like being present with me."

In fact, according to certified canine behaviourist Caroline Wilkinson, spending too much time on your phone affects your relationship with your pet, who may find it harder to connect with you while you're doomscrolling on TikTok. Aww. Now go put your phone down and give your pet some attention!

Advertisement

2. They wish their owners would speak out loud to them more

Think you're crazy for having full-on conversations with your dog or cat? According to Alira, you're not at all, and your pet wishes you'd be even MORE chatty. But they don't even know what you're saying, right? Wrong!

"Often they express that they understand a lot more than we think they do," she said. Which is probably why we've all had those moments when our pet seems to know what we're saying to them.

3. Cats want to be taken seriously (because of course they do)

This will come as no surprise to any cat owners (or cat haters, probably). Alira said cats want to be taken seriously and kind of bristle at being infantilized and treated like a plaything. That's dog stuff!

"They sometimes say they wanna be taken more seriously and [be] included in your life like an equal," Alira said. So stop treating them like clowns and have some respect for their intellect, okay? Geez!

Advertisement

4. Pets sometimes travel with their owners through different lifetimes

Think reincarnation is just for human souls? Not according to Alira! If you feel like your dog or cat is your "soul animal," you just might be right. "I've often had them tell me that their presence in their owner's life is not the first time that they have been companions," she said. "They've known each other across lifetimes and their presence … might even be [for] a specific purpose."

5. They like to have rituals with you

Damedeeso | Canva Pro

Advertisement

We're not talking about seances here (though at this point, why rule it out?), but rather the kind of daily rhythms we often have with our human partners — the morning coffee out in the garden or the nightly binge-watch before bed. "They want something to look forward to that's just their time with you," Alira said.

6. They genuinely see you for who you are

Dogs wear their hearts on their sleeves, whereas cats are often cool customers. But Alira said that both are equally "sentimental" when they talk about their humans, and they really do see us, maybe even more clearly than other humans.

"They will be like, 'oh yeah, she deals with so much and she carries so much pain,'" she said. "Sometimes they'll even say, I wish that she would be more open with me and let me help her hold the pain." It's not just a coincidence that they know when you need a snuggle, it seems!

But they're also "super forgiving" of our foibles. "They are so patient and they have so much grace for us," Alira said. And that's more than you can say for many humans! Now if we can just figure out how to teach them to talk…

Advertisement

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.