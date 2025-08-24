5 Reasons Men With Cats Are Elite Partners

It's always smart to pay attention to the green and red flags in a potential partner. When it comes to the good ones, there are plenty of things to look out for: Is he respectful? Does he have a job? Is he kind? But there are also some more unique green flags, the kind that might seem like a stretch to some but make perfect sense to others. How he treats animals is undoubtedly one of those green flags, and cat lovers know that men who share their lives with feline friends are elite partners.

Advertisement

Many people believe that men who love these "little lions" make great partners, and there's good reason for that. In case you had any doubts, here are the five reasons men with cats make the best romantic partners.

1. They respect alone time

One of the most important things in a relationship is giving your partner space when they want it. It feels great to be together, but sometimes you just need time alone. The good news is that men who like cats usually understand this.

AnnaTamila | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Patricia Dixon, PsyD, a licensed clinical psychologist, told VerywellMind that cat people "strongly value independence and autonomy," adding, “They thrive in their own space but can be social when it suits them — like an introvert who shines at a party, as long as it’s on their own terms.” She went on to say, however, that "cat people may lean towards a more introspective life, valuing independence and reclusivity over social gatherings."

2. They like to cuddle

If you have a kitty, you probably love cuddling them. Experts say cats prefer warm, cozy environments because they have a higher thermoneutral zone, meaning they seek out warmer places. This is why your kitty likes to lie on your lap or snuggle up next to you. Owning a cat naturally comes with hugging them. For that reason, if a man is used to this and enjoys it, he is likely to be comfortable with hugging and cuddling you as well.

The health and relationship benefits of cuddling are well-documented, as well. Not only does cuddling increase intimacy and connection between partners, but it also releases oxytocin, which helps reduce stress, promotes sleep, and solidifies the bonding experience.

Advertisement

3. They can understand complex behaviors

Anna Nass | Shutterstock

Owning a cat comes with the challenge of understanding these magical creatures. Sure, all pets are mysterious in their own right, but cats take the cake when it comes to holding their cards close to their chests. Basically, that means a man who invests the time and energy into not only loving a cat but understanding them will undoubtedly put that same amount of effort into his relationship.

Pets Best, a pet insurance agency, wrote an article describing the different behaviors cats can have. They can purr, knead, climb on everything, scratch, be curious, be sociable or shy, energetic at night, talkative, and even aggressive at times. This suggests that if you're willing to own a cat and handle all its needs, you're likely someone who is ready to understand a complex personality. It's definitely a green flag that your man is patient and attentive to feelings.

Advertisement

4. They are curious

Having a man who is curious is important. He asks about your day, your feelings, your plans, and more. But can we tie that back to being a cat person?

An article by Brian Faulkner, a veterinary surgeon, suggested this connection. "Cat people also show fewer dominance-related traits like competitiveness," he said, "so the independent and curious nature of their cats could complement their personality." He also added that cat people typically score higher on intelligence tests than those who prefer dogs and tend to reach a higher level of education.

5. They are sensitive

If a man is sensitive, he's definitely one to keep. It's reassuring to know you can open up to your partner and feel that they truly understand you. The pet products website Furiendship.com wrote that "cat people are often empathetic, understanding, and in tune with the emotions of others."

Advertisement

A sensitive partner is empathetic and attentive to your needs, and that's important to a healthy relationship. If your date shares his life with a cat, it's a green flag that he already has this trait.

So, next time you meet a man who has cats, consider it a green flag. Chances are, he will be affectionate, respectful, curious, and sensitive. And as a bonus, you get to play with his cats, too.

Advertisement

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.