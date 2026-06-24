Smart Women With Exhausted Hearts & Souls Say 9 Specific Things On A Near-Daily Basis

Women are expected to give a lot, and often feel more pressure to support and care for others.

Because of this, women get stuck in the role of emotional caregiver, on top of the other responsibilities they have. Rather than be upfront about their stress levels, smart women say certain things almost daily that give away the exhausted hearts and souls they're hiding. While they use their intelligence to help them succeed and move through life, the time and energy required usually feels entirely too overwhelming.

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When smart women say these specific things on a near-daily basis, they have exhausted hearts and souls

1. 'I'm grateful, but...'

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Because women are often forced to be emotional caregivers, they feel like they have to make others happy. Many women think that to make others happy, they have to act happy, leading to them hiding their negative feelings. They may say they're grateful to, in their minds, make up for this negative thinking.

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Everyone should have the right to complain. Ranting about our problems often makes us feel a little bit better. Intelligent women who feel like they need to be positive, even when they're feeling bad, stop themselves from utilizing the emotional release of talking about it.

2. 'I'm so tired'

Smart women with exhausted hearts and minds might have gotten this way due to spreading themselves too thin. If they're feeling drained, they're probably offering more emotional support than they're receiving. But everyone has a limit on how much energy they can give without recharging.

When a woman feels like the energy she's putting out isn't being replenished, she feels depleted. So, it's important to prioritize mental health and take a step back. Because if we can't help ourselves, we can't help anyone else.

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3. 'Life has highs and lows'

Women have a good understanding of how life works. They reflect on their own experiences and know that life is not always perfect. The only thing that's consistent about life is that it's inconsistent. As time passes and changes happen, intelligent women become accustomed to all the highs and lows they experience, and they use this knowledge to keep themselves going when they're feeling drained.

Unfortunately, this can be harmful. They might trust that eventually they'll be less exhausted, but this can prevent them from realizing when something in their lives is toxic. They might feel that their exhaustion comes from ups and downs of everyday life, instead of a person who is causing them to feel that way.

4. 'I shouldn't expect so much'

Intelligent women can find themselves stuck in a cycle of exhaustion because they don't validate their own emotions. This isn't just personal insecurity. In fact, women have more self-doubt than men. They may not feel like they deserve more for themselves because they're used to supporting others.

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They're trying to boost others and make them happy, but over time, this support becomes toxic. These women can push their needs down to prioritize others, forgetting that they should expect a lot for themselves, because it's what they deserve.

5. 'I wish people understood'

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Many women notice when someone's body language shifts and may ask them what's wrong. When they offer this emotional support, they try to understand on a deeper level because they're more emotionally intelligent. They gain this understanding because of their awareness of their emotions.

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When they say "I wish people understood," it's because they feel isolated, whether in their romantic relationship or friendships. They may think others aren't listening to them, and it leads to exhaustion and emotional depletion.

6. 'I should just stick to what I know'

This type of thinking keeps even the smartest women trapped in a vicious cycle of exhaustion. When they feel tired, they don't want to do more than they need to, but they keep going because of all their responsibilities. Even if they want to step outside their usual routine, they don't.

Without reflecting, they let their burnout stop them from making a genuine change. When we reflect, we can see the areas of life that need improvement. Women who don't do this can't exactly pick out what's happening to make them feel so exhausted.

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7. 'It'll be okay'

Sometimes, it can be helpful to go to a friend or other support system for reassurance. But other times, we want to keep things to ourselves. If we aren't ready to tell others about our problems, we lose the emotional benefit of feeling supported. So, when we tell ourselves "it'll be okay," we're attempting to be reassuring.

Women who feel overwhelmed might say this as a way to tell themselves not to panic, and while self-affirmations can be helpful, it doesn't entirely replace the feeling of outside support. Saying this means she's trying to deal with everything on her own and is struggling with it.

'8. There isn't enough time'

There are only so many hours in the day. People who feel overwhelmed with the amount of stuff they have to do often wish there were more. But smart women with exhausted hearts and souls tend to carry everyone else's burdens. When they try to balance every part of their lives, they feel behind.

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Not every area of life is going to be balanced all at once. These women need to remind themselves that certain aspects of who they are need more attention sometimes. It's important to realize that it's alright to fall behind, as long as you're prioritizing self-care.

9. 'I'll focus on it eventually'

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Most people have to give up some of their interests when they get new responsibilities, like a new job or family duties. But when intelligent women say they'll eventually get time to focus on something they enjoy, it indicates a high level of exhaustion. Women feel the need to support others before they can support themselves. If they're spending that time being selfless, they neglect their needs.

Some people who do this tell themselves they won't be away from their interests forever. They might believe they'll pick it back up later when things slow down. Unfortunately, life doesn't work that way. Smart women like this might realize later in life that they haven't done what they love in years.

Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.