People Who Remove 8 Things From Their Homes Usually Feel Way Less Stressed Out

A home should be a sanctuary, a place where you can relax after a long day. The absolute last thing you want is to walk through the door and be surrounded by unfinished chores and clutter.

But by moving certain items from their home, people can create a clean, tidy space that eliminates stress. A clean home leads to a clear mind, one that's happy and mindful in a safe haven.

When people remove these things from their home, they feel less stressed

1. A mirror reflecting their bed

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Establishing a peaceful space means following helpful feng shui practices. This allows us to have a cosmically balanced home. While it may be an old wives' tale that placing a mirror in front of your bed is bad luck, it's also one of the first rules in feng shui.

Mirrors are energy movers, meaning the spots you locate them in determine what kind of energy you're letting into your life. Having a mirror in the bedroom, especially when it reflects your bed, can introduce more stress. Having a reflective surface directly across from the place you sleep bounces energy around the room in a chaotic manner, creating feelings of unrest.

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2. A visible trash bin

Trash not only stinks up a room, it also stinks up the energy in that physical space. You want to walk into your home and be greeted by things that make you happy. Smelling and seeing trash out in the open is just a stressful reminder that you have more chores to do.

According to professional organizer Caroline Solomon, a visible trash bin is bad feng shui. She advised people to use a closed trash bin if they absolutely must have one in the bedroom. These items can create a negative energy that will stick with you, and you don't want to feel unwelcome or uncomfortable in your own home.

3. Work documents in the bedroom

As much as we want to be cozy while doing our jobs, working while sitting up in bed just creates more stress. When you let overwhelming tasks come into your place of sleep, it removes the ease that you feel.

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A bedroom should be a calm environment, which is not the best condition in which to be productive. When you want to go to bed after working in it all day long, you'll have a spiritual and physical reminder of all the work responsibilities you have. It makes it hard to relax and even harder to focus the next day.

When you see work documents piling up on your bedside table, your brain will kick into work mode, bringing all the stress with it. So, it's best to leave work to either an office or just a drawer that's out of sight.

4. Old calendars still hanging

Keeping up old calendars can be a sentimental way of remembering the past. But seeing certain dates on an old calendar may bring up uncomfortable feelings.

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Taking down that calendar will help you let go and move on from the past. You can honor that time of your life for serving you well, while still acknowledging that you're a new person and are working towards bigger things.

It also leaves less room for confusion. Because when you have conflicting calendars throughout your home, you end up missing appointments or important dates because you can't seem to keep your timeline straight.

5. A chair covered in clothes

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Putting your laundry away is a struggle for some, but piling your entire wardrobe onto a chair isn't a reasonable solution. Leaving your clothes out in the open creates both physical and mental clutter.

Your mind becomes distracted by the mess within your home, rather than focusing on important or rewarding tasks. Your brain can become easily overworked by disorganization, too.

Being mindful about the upkeep of your home takes away unnecessary stress. As an act of self-care, it's best to put your clothes away in the dresser or closet where they belong.

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6. Furniture blocking walkways

Having a couch or table that you constantly bump into when moving around your home is annoying, but it's also a physical blockage that impacts your energy. It interrupts the natural flow of your "chi."

When you have positive chi, an open concept allows for this energy to flow throughout and unlock opportunities for happiness and good health. When people are less stressed out, it's because they aren't surrounded by furniture that makes navigation at home more difficult.

As registered architect Adam Rolston explained, "From a functional perspective, there's no doubt the arrangement of furniture and the organization of spaces have profound emotional and psychological effects."

7. Dusty artificial flowers

Putting fake flowers into your home is great in theory because there's no upkeep and they never die. However, when they're sitting around gathering dust and become completely forgotten about, it shifts the energy of the home.

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According to a 2022 study, having real plants and flowers in your home boosts mood and brings an aura of calm, whereas fake plants can feel cheap and misguided. So, to create a stress-free home, the most relaxed people choose real flowers, even if they need to be replaced frequently.

The authenticity of a real flower can make your home feel brighter and even bring a natural fragrance. You can even tap into your creativity to find a new hobby with flower arranging to remind yourself of your hard work.

8. Broken items that are unfixable

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It can be hard to say goodbye to items that are broken, especially if they hold sentimental value. But these items tend to represent stagnant energy in the home.

Broken or chipped items can secretly trick your subconscious into believing that you should accept the bare minimum. You're telling yourself that it's okay not to have nice things, when that could all change by removing these items from your home.

Even if you don't want to throw it out, the broken pieces can be used to create something new that you'll actually use. The least stressed people make it a point to create positive energy in their home, rather than feeling stuck in the past by keeping broken items around.

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Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationships.