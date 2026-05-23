Gen Xers and millennials raised in the 70s and 80s have a unique blend of values in comparison to the generations before and after them.

People who were raised in the 70s and 80s are now mainly in their 30s, 40s, and 60s, so they've been through enough life experiences that there are many things they understand better than almost everyone else.

From a focus on family values to dependability and even adaptability around technology like their younger peers, they can thrive in our modern society because they have the best of both worlds. People who grew up during this time period understand some things better than everyone else, whether that’s work-life balance or a strong work ethic.

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Here are 10 things people raised in the 70s and 80s still understand better than everyone else

1. The need for work-life balance

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While their boomer peers tend to work longer hours and let company loyalty burn them out, Gen Xers know how to take the best of Gen Z’s work-life balance mentalities and actually use them to show up as great workers. They may not take as many days off as young workers, but that doesn’t mean they’re not still protecting their personal time.

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They know how to manage their time and energy to be productive at work without completely burning themselves out or overworking. Their employers benefit from their understanding of work-life balance, but so do their families and loved ones.

2. The benefits of delayed gratification

Compared to Gen Z, who expect constant convenience and instant gratification, largely because of the technology and the parenting styles they grew up with, Gen X knows how to be patient. They grew up doing things for themselves and managing a million responsibilities without their parents around to guide them. As adults, they’re therefore more invested in long-term outcomes.

Whether that means saving money instead of impulsively spending it or working hard in exchange for in the moment for long-term pay-offs, they know how to channel their work ethic in their best interests.

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3. Building confidence through action

Rather than clinging to an overconfident mentality where they’re trying to seem smarter than they are, at the expense of accuracy and competency, Gen X people invest in real action and change. They’re comfortable with the discomfort it takes to grow and learn as people, even if the average person today would prefer to lean into comfort and convenience in the present moment.

Whether it’s having hard conversations with their loved ones at home to resolve conflicts or asking for help when they don’t understand something at work, this generation knows better than anyone how to leverage challenges to become better in all aspects of their lives.

4. How to disagree with others respectfully

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Many of the political views young people have today are inherently personal, tied to their individual identities and lifestyles. When they meet someone who disagrees with them, their gut instinct is to take it personally and label the other as inherently bad because of what they believe.

Gen X and older millennials, who grew up with the "Free To Be... You And Me" mindset, are more willing to have hard conversations with people who disagree with them. They are aware that they may not change anyone else's mind about their own beliefs, but they find value in engaging with and learning from a diverse set of perspectives.

5. The importance of privacy

Because they grew up with parents who didn't believe mental health struggles or family issues were something to discuss out loud, many Gen Xers strive to be more open-minded regarding once-taboo topics when raising their own kids. Still, they understand that there is a happy medium to be found between their parents' way of completely suppressing conversation and the younger generations' love to share every detail of their lives with the entire world.

They know it is important to maintain some degree of privacy to protect their well-being, while still making space for intentional conversations about things that would have been hidden a decade ago.

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6. Freedom takes work

Considering most Gen Xers grew up quickly and were expected to mature before they actually became adults, it’s not surprising that they’re highly independent today. While there’s a degree of hyper-independence that can be isolating, most have developed a kind of autonomy and freedom that adds value to their lives rather than taking away from them.

They know how to solve problems on their own and figure things out without constantly relying on a phone or other people. However, they also know how to ask for help when they need it and lean on a support system. It’s the best of both worlds when managed strategically.

7. How to be sociable with strangers

Getting out of your comfort zone by talking to strangers is inherently tied to happiness. Research has shown that when we feel connected with others, we feel better about ourselves and every part of our lives.

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However, many young people are now struggling with social anxiety because they've become so over-reliant on technology that they’ve forgotten how to truly connect. Many find themselves feeling increasingly isolated, yearning for the ease and comfort of a screen.

Gen X, who ran errands on their own as kids and grew up before cell phones were even a thing, had conversations with new people often. As adults, they know how to leverage such casual interactions for their benefit.

8. Most valuable things take effort

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With a hardworking mentality inherited from their parents, most people who were raised in the 70s and 80s are comfortable making an effort when they need to. They know that most things worth having take time and some discomfort.

Compared to younger generations today, who can’t help but believe that things should be easy, they have the upper hand when it comes to succeeding at work and in their personal lives.

9. Alone time is good for you

A study published in the Cognitive Therapy and Research journal explains that alone time can be incredibly beneficial for us. Establishing a positive mindset and a healthy routine can create a range of benefits for our physical and mental health.

However, when young people distract themselves from silence with constant screen time and other forms of stimulation, they often feel more anxious when alone. They believe that alone time is the reason for their loneliness, when in reality, how they spend their time in solitude amplifies their feelings of isolation.

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10. The world doesn’t adjust for you

Even though it would be amazing if everyone and everything around us would adjust to make our lives easier, the honest truth is that life is unfair. It’s unpredictable, uncertain, and at times, incredibly difficult. Being able to handle discomfort and adversity is what makes us more resilient. It’s these moments of hardship that make us better people.

Gen X people, who spent much of their childhoods alone, dealing with issues and comforting themselves without an overbearing parent around, know this better than anyone. They understand that leaning into challenges will always be more gratifying than trying to avoid them completely.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.