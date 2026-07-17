People Raised In The 60s, 70s & 80s Usually Say 8 Things About Younger Generations That Aren’t True

Living different lives and facing very different experiences in the same world, it's no surprise that different generations have different perceptions of each other. Gen Zers share all kinds of misguided assumptions about boomers, and older generations hold onto misguided beliefs about young people.

People raised in the 60s, 70s and 80s say things about younger generations that aren't true, and vice versa. With differing values and little understanding, tension and resentment are common. That's why these kinds of conversations, about incorrect judgments and assumptions, are necessary.

Advertisement

Untrue things people raised in the 60s, 70s and 80s say about younger generations

1. They don't want to work

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

Who wants to work in a job or for a company that doesn't provide a livable wage, healthcare benefits, flexibility, or trust? That's the reality of so many Gen Zers, hence why they're pushing back on unrealistic work-life balance expectations and vague boundaries.

Advertisement

They care about meaningful work and have so much great insight and effort to share, but when you're in survival mode with rent costs and student debt, protecting personal time is all you have. Gen Zers don't want to work, they just want to work to feel comfortable and secure in their lives, and many don't feel that way.

When they're suffering and only hearing accusations of laziness and entitlement from older counterparts who were offered some level of stability early in their careers and at the same age, it's discouraging and angering.

2. They're sensitive or weak

Many of the mental health stigmas that Gen Xers and boomers deal with daily are the same ones that Gen Zers are pushing back on. Whether it's speaking about mental health openly or asking for accommodations at work, they're not afraid to be more expressive and open about topics that have been suppressed for decades.

Advertisement

Everyone has their own comfort level with mental health and seeking help, but just because Gen Z is willing to go to therapy or find new ways to express emotions doesn't mean they're "too sensitive" or "weak." They're just not following the status quo, the same ideas and beliefs that have harmed older generations for decades.

3. They mooch off their parents

Nearly 20% of Gen Zers are currently living at home with their parents. However, the myth that they're "mooching" off their parents because they don't want to get a job or pay their own bills couldn't be further from the truth.

Yes, it might be true in 1% of families, but experts agree that despite having full-time jobs and ambitions to flee the nest, living at home with their parents is the smartest, most frugal option.

As housing costs continue to rise and wages stay relatively stagnant, Gen Zers are being hit the hardest. At this period in their lives where many are trying to build their own adult lives and stabilize themselves for the future, they're struggling under the weight of potential rent costs and groceries.

Advertisement

4. They're obsessed with their phones

People raised in the 60s, 70s and 80s, before personal cell phones and social media were even around, didn't become reliant on anything for connection and comfort but in-person conversations and relationships. However, Gen Zers' upbringing looked a lot different, changing how and who they interact with as adults.

It's probably true that for most Gen Zers, their phones are a larger part of their daily lives than they might be for boomers and Gen Xers, but there's certainly nuance. From having community access they've almost entirely lost in-person to feeling accepted online, it's not just mindless entertainment. It's often a lifestyle and mode of connection.

5. They're not loyal

DexonDee | Shutterstock

Advertisement

The kind of company loyalty that influences Gen X and boomer behavior in the workplace and in relationships is exactly what Gen Zers stray away from. They value work-life balance and protecting their personal wellness, which means they're not afraid to set boundaries that often ruffle feathers.

It's not because they don't want to work or don't respect their colleagues. It's because they're often not willing to stay late and sacrifice their personal time for a company or workplace that doesn't care about their best interests.

This is the same mentality behind Gen Zers cutting off toxic family members. They're tired of wasting energy and peace on people that don't care about their well-being.

Advertisement

6. They don't respect their elders

Gen Zers believe their loyalty and respect should be reciprocated. They don't expect the same level of etiquette they offer to people in leadership positions or stoic grandparents, but they don't tolerate disrespect.

If someone doesn't care about respecting them, they're not going to waste their energy offering it in exchange, especially out of obligation. Just because something has transformed into a form of manners or traditional norms doesn't mean they're going to adhere at their own expense.

7. They're easily offended by everything

Being called overly sensitive or easily offended are regular accusations for Gen Z people. But in reality, most young people are just not tolerant of the misguided beliefs and unsettling assumptions that have fueled discrimination for decades.

The world is changing, and because they're the most diverse generation in today's world, they care more about protecting inclusivity and equity.

Advertisement

Yes, cancel culture and everything that comes with it is toxic, but challenging traditional norms and stereotypes that are only hurting people in the modern world isn't a crime. It may be an unfamiliar change for many people, but it's not a bad thing.

8. They don't know what adversity looks like

sebra | Shutterstock

Advertisement

So many older generations hold onto the "I struggled, so they should too" mentality as some weird kind of vindication for the suffering they've been through. No, it's absolutely not everyone, but it has collectively become an issue that's created tension in the workplace and in families.

They believe that younger generations have it easy because they have phones and the internet, or caring and attentive parents. They compare everything to the despair that happened in childhood or their own adversity in adulthood, not necessarily accounting for all the new struggles and hardships Gen Zers face in their own lives.

It not only invalidates Gen Zers' experiences and paints them in an untrue way, but it creates resentment and tension that feels impossible to unwind.

Advertisement

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.