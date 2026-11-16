Even the most mediocre people still respect basic manners and unspoken social rules.

So, if someone lets the door slam in your face or never politely asks for something, there's a chance they lack common courtesy. Everyone is quick to paint them as rude, but they prefer to play the victim, pretending they're ignorant to how their actions affect others.

Rude things people with no common courtesy do all the time

1. They say 'I want' instead of 'May I have?'

Chay_Tee | Shutterstock

Advertisement

People in our increasingly narcissistic society aren't even using "please" and "thank you" anymore. They're demanding what they want and acting entitled, even if that means showing no empathy.

Even when interacting with service workers, you can spot entitled people by how they ask for what they want. It may seem like something that doesn't matter, but there's a big difference between "I want" and "May I have?"

2. They let the door swing shut behind them

There are some unspoken social etiquette rules that are obvious. We can make someone's day by holding the door open for them, and it takes little to no extra time or effort. Despite all of that, someone with no common courtesy lets every single door swing shut right behind them.

Advertisement

It's these little acts of kindness that seriously outperform the effort they take with strangers. And yet, some people are too self-involved to even remember to do them.

3. They interrupt without pause or apology

It doesn't matter if you're smarter than someone else. It doesn't even matter if you have the right answer and you know they're wrong. There's really no reason to cut someone else off or interrupt, unless it's truly an emergency.

It sabotages the flow of conversations and tells everyone else in the room, "My voice is more important than yours." It's arrogant and unhelpful, but someone without the common courtesy to be an active listener doesn't really care how they're perceived.

4. They have their phone in their hand at all times

GaudiLab | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Even if we don't realize we're doing it in the moment, having our phone in sight during conversations activelys pull our attention away from the other person. Because perceiving someone as an active listener makes us feel heard, seeing someone's phone acts as a buffer to honest communication.

Someone with social awareness is the first to put their phone away when someone starts speaking. They keep it in their pocket and even use DND to avoid notifications popping up out of nowhere.

But if someone is too self-involved to care about anything but their own comfort, their phone is in every single relationship they're in. It's always in their hand, and they're not afraid to break eye contact to check it.

Advertisement

5. They linger in the background of conversations with new people

Standing up every single time someone enters the room isn't an easy indicator of respect, but greeting someone you don't know when you're face to face is basic etiquette. A "nice to see you" works if you're unsure if you met them before.

Someone with no common courtesy puts their comfort first, though. If they're not in the mood to talk or feel awkward with small talk, they'll just linger. They might nod at someone or pull out their phone, but they're not going to be the first person to say "I don't think we've met yet."

6. They sneeze and cough like toddlers

People lacking common courtesy couldn't care less about getting someone else sick. They cough and sneeze like toddlers, making a show of being sick and letting their germs fly around.

These basic manners don't always completely block the germs from spreading, hence the "stay home if you're sick" rhetoric. But it's the thought that counts, right?

Advertisement

7. They turn a blind eye to someone who clearly needs help

Sharing kindness with strangers makes you a better person. You tap into the joy that comes with empathy, but these conversations can make you smarter, too. It feels good to be seen as a selfless person, but helping others helps you.

That's part of what makes self-involved people so insidious. They're not afraid to turn a blind eye to someone who's clearly struggling, stranger or not, if it means protecting their own convenience. Even when they have a little something to gain, they're not interested.

8. They honk at everyone and everything on the road

Halfpoint | Shutterstock

Advertisement

The most regulated people get annoyed or angry behind the wheel sometimes. There are plenty of situations where it's valid and we need to express our emotions out loud to feel them and move on.

Unfortunately, people without common courtesy act on entitlement, never putting themselves in another driver's shoes. They honk their car horn constantly. If someone slows them down or doesn't move quickly enough, they're on the horn.

It's like they need the attention. While most people reserve their horn for defensive driving, these people are on the offensive, ruining people's days by getting angry.

Advertisement

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.