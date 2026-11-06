Total Class Acts Do 8 Things In Public That People With No Manners Avoid

When you're out and about in the world, there are certain social norms that we should know and follow, such as greeting other people properly and following the appropriate dress code for certain events.

People who are total class acts always try to follow them and maybe even go above and beyond. But there are people who have little to no manners who usually disregard them and do as they please.

8 things people who are total class acts do out in public:

1. They go out of their way to help others

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When you're out in public, some people don't think about anyone around them. We might not notice if someone needs help or offer to do something for someone who is clearly struggling. It's not necessarily anyone's responsibility to help a stranger, but it's still a nice thing to do if you can.

Someone with class thinks about others and will usually try their best to help. They’re the type of person who will take a friend out to cheer them up when they’re having a bad day. They don’t do this because they want something in return. They do it because they care about other people and the connection they have with them, whereas people with no manners don't even give anyone else a second thought.

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2. Treating service workers well is a non-negotiable

We all know we should treat service workers with kindness and respect, but plenty of people are still dismissive of them and the work they do. They may see it as their job to serve and clean up after people, so they never stop to think that how they treat them even matters.

People with good character treat a service worker the same way they treat any other professional. They make eye contact with them and ask them about how they’re doing that day if they aren’t too busy. And even if the experience is not the best, they are still respectful because they know that no one gets it exactly right every time.

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3. They handle arguments calmly

Some people try to avoid conflict as much as they can, and others may live for it but handle it badly, often becoming pretty aggressive. No scenarios are the same, but classy people always do their best to approach conflict calmly and with grace.

When they have a disagreement with someone, they face it head-on and choose their words carefully. They think over what they want to say and speak in a neutral tone. If things start to get out of hand, they may walk away and try again another time. Their goal is to resolve the dispute, not win it.

4. People with manners can control their reactions to other people's bad behavior

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It can be hard to control our emotions sometimes, but we can work on controlling how we respond to them. People who don't have any manners won't even bother, allowing their intense emotions to completely take over and dictate their reactions.

Classy people know how to both identify their emotions and separate them from how they choose to react. No matter how upset they are, they try their best to remain composed and avoid an outburst. They understand that causing a scene around other people is inappropriate and that there is a time and place for everything.

5. They know how to keep their volume at a reasonable level

Public spaces are exactly that: for the public. That means we have to think about other people when we're in them, especially when it comes to our volume.

Respectful people understand this and try to always be aware of how loud they're being. When they are with a group of people, they will not talk loudly to where other people can hear and possibly be bothered by their voices. If they’re on the phone, they will speak softly or try to find a quiet area, respecting that everyone else who's there has just as much of a right to enjoy their time in that space as they do.

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6. Class acts don't gossip

Lots of people love to gossip and mock people no matter who's around. It may seem like a fun way to bond, but it's really just rude.

Someone with integrity doesn’t engage in gossip about people, whether they know them or not. If someone starts gossiping in a conversation with them, they’ll do what they can to change the subject. These people know gossiping reflects poorly on a person’s character and is a hurtful thing to do to someone else. Not only that, but gossiping about other people can lead a person to start criticizing themselves and question what people may be saying about them. It’s a waste of time and energy all around.

7. They stay present when they're interacting with the people in their lives

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Nowadays, people are so connected to their phones or laptops that they don't even want to put them away to have a face-to-face conversation with a person who's standing right in front of them. Gracious people understand how important it is to connect with other people in the present moment.

When a conversation starts, they put their phone in their pocket or purse and give their full attention to the person in front of them. They’ll engage in the conversation and ask questions to get a better understanding of what’s being said. If they must switch their attention to something else, they will politely end the conversation beforehand.

8. Classy people stay humble

People with big egos spend a whole lotta time talking about how much they make or how important they are.

People with manners won’t brag about all that they do. They let their actions speak for themselves. They don’t allow their ego to control them or make them feel like they're better than others because they understand that they aren't. They know that who they are as a person is what truly matters, not the material items they have or may not have.

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Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.