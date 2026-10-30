People Who Will Not Leave A Room Without Taking Their Phone Usually Have 5 Subtle Traits

It can be difficult to get off our phones for even just a few minutes.

It feels like our whole life is on there, even though people lived for eons with technology like this. Unfortunately, for people who can't leave a room without having their phone with them, they all share certain traits that may explain this bad habit.

Subtle traits people have when they can't leave a room without taking their phone

1. They're nervous about safety

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Some people have trained themselves to never be without their phone for safety reasons. If there's an emergency, it's comforting to know that they can easily dial 911. Or, they can track people's locations to make sure they're safe.

All of these safety precautions didn't exist even a decade ago, but now that they do, it's hard to let them go. So, when someone is constantly carrying their phone around and never putting it down or leaving it in another room, it may be for this very reason.

2. They love talking to people

Extroverts are prone to becoming overly reliant on their phone. They feel like leaving their phone somewhere they aren't means they'll miss out on something big. And if they don't live near their friends, it helps them have some sort of contact with them.

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Extroverts even actually prefer to call people over texting them. This might bother some people who would rather keep it simple with a text, but others think it's the best way to communicate. And when they have their phone with them, it's one step closer to being able to chat.

3. They need to feel like they're part of something

People who can't be without their phone feel the need to be a part of something bigger than themselves. They feel like their phones are what gives them that feeling.

Some people can find that same feeling in things like nature walks or hanging out with their friends. But others are only able to be part of what they feel is something important through social media or texting.

Interestingly, research from Edith Cowan University and RMIT University found that when people are separated from their phones, it's like losing a part of their body. So, it makes sense that some people feel like they can't be without it.

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4. They're not comfortable being alone

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People who feel the need to take their phone with them aren't comfortable just being by themselves. When they have their phone handy, they feel connected to others, even if they're physically alone.

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They can still socialize without actually having in-person interactions, as it might be anxiety-provoking for them. They may want to avoid conversations with people face to face, so texting through their phone helps them feel less alone.

But as it turns out, more screen time is actually making people even more lonely. Despite a phone filling a void, it's only temporary and is doing long-term harm.

5. They like to feel modern

A common stereotype people believe about younger generations is that they love their phones. In fact, young people admit that they use their phones in place of social interactions.

But a lot of older people like to use their phones just as much in an effort to feel like they're immersed in modern culture. They go on social media and connect with people from their past. They scroll for long periods of time to stay up to date on trending topics.

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Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.