People Who Lead Very Sad Lives Usually Stop Caring About 8 Things They Used To Love

When going through a difficult period in life, it's easy for sadness to seep in, which can often mean losing interest in the things that once brought you joy and happiness.

When you’re at an emotional low point, your energy levels change. It's easier to feel mentally exhausted. Doing small tasks can feel like too much work. Sometimes, when you’re feeling unhappy for a long time, caring about anything can feel like a chore instead of a pleasure.

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People who are struggling with sadness usually stop caring about these things they used to love:

1. Their relationships

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People who are feeling depressed tend to lose interest in connecting with the people who they care about. When someone feels this way, they become emotionally numb. This could make them lose sight of the love they used to feel towards their friends and even family.

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They might also lose interest in making new connections. New friendships can be exhausting if you feel like you have to show up as the best version of yourself to make a good impression. If it’s too hard to keep up with the relationships they have, they probably won’t want to put even more energy into new friends or even potential love interests.

2. Their physical health

When you're sad and struggling with energy, it's easy to neglect your overall health. Exercise, which can help with feelings of depression, becomes a chore, and that just continues the cycle of feeling bad.

Unfortunately, feeling sad can also make visiting the doctor scary. You might not want others to know you're struggling, so it's simply easier to neglect dentist appointments, even though prioritizing yourself might make you feel better.

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3. Learning new things

One of my favorite things to do is watching documentaries. I love being introduced to something new that might become a new hobby or interest.

But when I’m feeling blue, I find it hard to do these things. I don’t have the energy to learn. I’d rather just scroll endlessly through TikTok to give my brain a break.

Someone who is feeling depressed tends to get burnt out more easily. Burnout makes our minds work less effectively. These people can struggle to have the mental capacity to learn new things.

4. Their hobbies

If someone feels burned out, as many people with depression do, they might not have the energy to play pickleball or cook a new recipe. They might prefer to spend their free time in other ways.

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Hobbies give our brains a kind of reward signal. It's kind of like getting an A on a test in school. Depression, unfortunately, affects our reward systems. It stops our brains from feeling that satisfaction. If your hobbies aren't bringing you the joy they're supposed to, it can make you feel unmotivated to do them. They might start to feel more like work than fun.

5. Looking their best

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When a person is feeling good, they like to look their best. Unfortunately, the same can't be said when you are feeling depressed. Sometimes life can feel so heavy that even a shower can feel like too much.

According to depression expert Dr. Scott Eilers, when people are struggling with extreme sadness, personal hygiene can become difficult. He explained that not wanting to take care of basic cleanliness is called anhedonia, "the reduced ability to experience pleasure, satisfaction, or reward. Normally, your brain gives you small emotional payoffs for completing everyday tasks. You take a shower and feel refreshed. You brush your teeth and feel accomplished. You clean up your space and experience a sense of relief." He added, "During a depressive episode, those rewards often disappear."

6. Their future

Some people who live a sad life don't think they'll ever stop living that way. They might get stuck in a spiral that makes them think life will always be that bad. It can make them lose interest in planning for their future.

Some people brainstorm ideas on the things they want to accomplish later in life. They might create a plan on how to get there. It's usually because they believe it will lead them to living a happy life in the end.

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People who live sad lives probably don't realize that this can actually bring them more joy. When people plan for their future, they get excited about what their lives could look like.

7. Journaling

People use journaling to reflect on their lives. It makes people stop and think about what's been going on. Many people write entries about the things that happened in their day that stick out.

For someone who is depressed, they might not have positive things that stick out. When we are at a low point, it is easier to focus on the negative instead of the positive things around us. If they're only writing about negative things, they might begin to feel even more unhappy.

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8. Traveling

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Traveling to new places can take a lot of work. Some people who are depressed don’t have the mental energy to plan these things out. They might not see the point.

Travel is typically meant to make us feel happy, but if we’ve given up on working towards that, we might not feel the need to put in all that effort.

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Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.