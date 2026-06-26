4 Old-Fashioned Things Boomers Were Expected To Do Growing Up That Most Kids Today Never Learn

According to popular discourse, Boomers did too much, Gen-X did nothing, Millennials didn't do enough, and everyone younger does things way too differently. Comparing the generations often leads to division in the name of better understanding. We end in concentric circles and point fingers at each other with tear-stained cheeks. Yet what makes humans incredible is the ability to change and grow as collectives and societies.

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For instance, Boomers grew up in a world where childhood looked very different from what it does today. While some of these expectations may seem old-fashioned now, it was these core values that shaped Boomers into who they are today — and those core values will inevitably evolve as every generation grows up.

Boomers were expected to do these old-fashioned things growing up that most kids today never even learn:

1. They were expected to entertain themselves

Psychologist Rachel Needle points out one thing Baby Boomers were expected to do as kids that’s far less common today: entertaining themselves without adult guidance or constant supervision. Boredom was seen as a catalyst for creativity, not a problem to be solved.

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Many Boomers grew up with the unspoken expectation that they should ‘go outside and figure it out.’ Today’s children often have more structured schedules, screens, and adult involvement in play. While there are benefits to both approaches, we’ve lost some of the opportunities for kids to build independence and imagination through unstructured time and being bored.

2. Boomers were expected to chip in with chores

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Learning essential life skills by watching and doing alongside parents is something therapist Dr. Gloria Brame acknowledges as a trait of Boomers when they were growing up. Dr. Brame spent almost every weekend helping her mother shop for food, prep meals, clean the house, and wash and iron clothes. Her father often recruited her to help him make minor repairs or hand-wash the car.

To this day, she thinks of her father when repairing a drain or installing a bookshelf. The experience of working side-by-side with her parents made her feel like a more important part of the family. If they said she did a good job, it made her even happier. These weren't special lessons; they were typical expectations for Boomer kids.

Today's kids, on the other hand, often rely more on Google and YouTube when it comes to DIY, but there's no substitute for the old-fashioned joy of having a parent teach you a skill, and then praise you when you've figured it out. That type of validation lifts you, creates a special bond, and gives you confidence that you can handle life's practical challenges.

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3. They were expected to address adults as Mr. or Mrs.

Life coach Ellen Kamaras says respecting elders and referring to other people by titles, rather than their first name — gasp! — was a way parents taught their Boomer children about respect. While some people still use formal titles, a bit of that formality has gone by the wayside, and we've seen many kids refer to their friend's mom as 'Rachel' — and oddly, mom Rachel seems to be okay with it.

4. Boomers were expected to write notes by hand

As Boomers grew up, life coach Sidhharrth S. Kumaar explains that they were expected to handwrite thank-you cards, letters to pen pals, and updates to family members on paper, seal them up, and send them in the snail mail. Now that's all done by 'hitting send' on our iPhones, even if it's even done at all.

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Will Curtis is YourTango's expert editor. Will has over 14 years of experience as an editor covering relationships, spirituality, and human interest topics.