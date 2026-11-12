Older Generations Took Pride In 8 Things That Gen Z Couldn't Care Less About

Values shift with every generation, so it's not surprising that every age group cares deeply about different things.

While older generations might have taken pride in certain things, Gen Zers couldn't care less about that today. It all serves a much deeper social purpose, though.

Things Gen Z doesn't care about that older generations took pride in

1. Keeping their personal issues to themselves

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With the mental health stigma of their time, older generations tend to place a lot of value in silence and privacy. When they're struggling, they're celebrated for figuring things out on their own, rather than asking for help.

It's part of what makes therapy and mental health resources so stigmatized, especially for Gen Xers and boomers. They suffer in silence and refuse to talk about stressful things like money struggles or family problems, and it's to their own detriment.

But Gen Zers are actively bringing these once-taboo conversations to the forefront. They're asking for mental health accommodations at work and are having hard conversations with their families.

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2. Saying 'yes' so often that it burns them out

The hustle culture that raised Gen Xers and boomers led to workplace environments where hard work and burnout were expected. Overworking themselves was a sign of a worker's loyalty to a company, not a red flag that they were taking on too much.

Compared to younger generations, who have much larger priorities around work-life balance, older people take pride in their work ethic. But those expectations throw off their work-life balance and make them disrespect their own boundaries.

3. Getting a driver's license to experience true freedom

Many young people aren't interested in getting their driver's licenses right away. They don't want to deal with the financial burden of car ownership or driving anxiety.

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Compared to older generations who counted down the days to their 16th birthday when they could get their permit, and being able to drive around feeling free, Gen Zers aren't interested.

There's uniqueness in all generations, and surely there are plenty of Gen Z drivers who mirrored their parents' and grandparents' excitement. But collectively, things have shifted.

4. Always having cash on hand, just in case

Older generations are far more likely to keep cash on hand or in their wallets than Gen Zers. Many even took pride in it, using their cash as a self-proclaimed allowance to budget their way through the week or month.

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But Gen Zers prefer the convenience of a digital wallet and tap-to-pay options. They aren't carrying around cash and are more intentional about their spending.

5. Fixing broken appliances and gadgets on their own

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Rather than replacing or outsourcing labor, older generations take a lot of pride in learning how to fix things themselves. They were raised with a "do it yourself" mindset, and it lives on today.

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Despite having all the information they need at their fingertips, younger generations prefer a more convenient way. They care deeply about protecting their free time and comfort, and if that means spending money on hiring someone to fix it, they will.

6. Finding frugal replacements for high-priced foods

Despite struggling with financial stability, Gen Zers are more interested in organic foods and labels than buying generic brands and non-organic foods. They're willing to spend more at high-priced, luxury grocery stores because sustainability is a big priority.

But Gen Xers and boomers were raised with frugality, and it still sticks around. There are certainly things they want to invest in, but they tend to take a more thrifty approach to groceries. Most take pride in it, using coupons and finding sales to avoid spending too much.

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7. Staying in a draining or toxic relationship

Some might assume that older people tolerate misbehavior in their relationship because they grew up in a culture where suffering in silence and proving loyalty to a partner were important. But for Gen Zers, they're set on protecting their peace, refusing to take pride in staying in a bad relationship.

Older people took pride in the hardship of connection and relationships. It rarely felt good, but at least there was some societal celebration for not ending things or giving up.

8. Keeping and preserving family heirlooms from their parents

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Older generations are quite prideful about family heirlooms. They keep china cabinets in their kitchen and polish old jewelry passed down to them.

Gen Zers, on the other hand, don't seem to care nearly as much. They pass up taking ownership of these heirlooms because they don't have the space or time to hold onto them.

To them, quality time and micro-experiences are where value lies, not treasuring and taking care of heirlooms that don't fit their lifestyles.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.