Boomers & Gen X Know How To Handle 8 Everyday Problems Without Calling Anyone

Before smartphones made it possible to look up every answer, anyone who's now over the age of about 46 had to rely on their own resourcefulness.

Some younger people are capable of handling certain things, but boomers and Gen X have a type of independence that only comes from experience.

8 everyday problems baby boomers and Gen X know how to handle without calling anyone for help:

1. Jump-starting a car battery

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Older generations are more likely to be able to pull out a set of jumper cables they've kept in the trunk for years and use them to get a dead car battery going again. Knowing how to connect the cables properly is one of those practical skills that can come in handy at the worst possible moment.

They don't panic when they're stranded in a parking lot or trying to leave for work in the morning. Because they know the basics, it becomes nothing more than a minor inconvenience to handle.

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2. Unclogging a drain

Boomers and Gen X have a few simple tricks in their back pocket for a clogged drain before they call a plumber. First, they'll grab a plunger or use a drain snake in an attempt to clear the blockage themselves. Sometimes, the fix is much easier than it looks.

A little trial and error is just part of being a homeowner in their eyes. Of course, stubborn clogs and serious plumbing issues are another story, but they often find it satisfying to fix the problem on their own (and save some money).

3. Figuring out directions without GPS

Before GPS became a regular part of everyday life, getting somewhere new required paying attention to road signs and remembering landmarks. Boomers and Gen Xers learned to plan their routes ahead of time, whether that meant studying a paper map or writing down directions.

That kind of experience can make people far more comfortable navigating unfamiliar places. Technology certainly makes travel easier, but knowing how to get around without it is certainly useful, especially when a phone dies or a signal disappears.

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4. Sewing on a loose button

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A small tear or a loose button isn't a reason for older generations to throw out a shirt or make a trip to the tailor. They'd much rather reach for a sewing kit and patch it up themselves. Give them a needle and a thread, and with just a few minutes of patience, they can get it done.

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The best part is that they don't have to spend money on replacements, and they're reducing waste by keeping their old clothes. This skill really comes in handy whenever a wardrobe emergency strikes.

5. Troubleshooting a broken appliance

When the refrigerator starts acting up, or the dryer refuses to turn on, boomers and Gen X don't rush to pick up the phone and ring a repairman. They'll investigate the problem, check the power supply, look for a clogged filter, and make sure the appliance is on the right settings. They might be able to fix it and avoid a service call.

Their hands-on approach comes from being accustomed to making things last. They understand that a malfunction isn't automatically a disaster, even if knowing when to hire a professional is just as important.

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6. Dealing with normal vehicle maintenance

Boomers and Gen Xers have learned that taking care of a car involves more than filling up the gas tank and hoping for the best. They check the oil or pop the hood when something doesn't sound right. Even simple tasks, like replacing windshield wipers, typically don't necessitate a trip to the mechanic.

Paying attention to warning signs ensures that they prevent larger headaches from cropping up later on. An unusual sound or dashboard light is reason enough at least to investigate. They can't fix everything, but they feel more confident when things go wrong on the road.

7. Handling minor home fixes

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A loose cabinet handle or squeaky door might be annoying, but older generations don't hesitate to take care of these little issues themselves. A little handiwork is often all it takes to make something good as new again.

Instead of writing a small list of repairs to hand off to someone else, they usually try to tackle them as they come up. It's a practical mindset that makes daily life a little easier and keeps minor issues from turning into bigger problems. Not every household fix requires special training or expensive tools.

8. Solving a technology problem

There's no shame in needing help with technology, especially when devices and software keep changing. Boomers and Gen X are notorious for struggling to figure out how their devices work, but many are still curious enough to learn the basics.

They may read a manual to restart a Wi-Fi router or check the cables on a stubborn printer. Sometimes, the problem is outside their scope of knowledge, but they're more capable than they might let on.

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Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.