Young People Absolutely Won't Be Nice About 8 Things Boomers & Gen X Think They Have To Smile Through

Social norms and expectations are constantly evolving, largely due to younger generations creating their own lifestyles.

It might be annoying to older people who have tolerated these expectations for their entire lives, but it's just the nature of society. So, there are still things boomers and Gen Xers think they need to smile through, despite young folks refusing to be nice about it.

Boomers and Gen X smile through things that young people refuse to be nice about

1. Micromanaging bosses

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Many older generations spent the majority of their careers faking smiles in professional environments to prove their loyalty and climb the corporate ladder. Now, in their current roles and positions, they feel entitled to expect the same from younger employees. They've earned it and often believe everyone else should have to do the same.

But plenty of millennials and Gen Zers have no interest in tolerating disrespect or micromanaging bosses. They're not afraid to job hop and are advocates for their own personal time, even when it angers others.

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2. Arguments about PTO at work

Boomers, in particular, tend to adopt the hierarchical structure of traditional corporate environments. They value the upward grind, working hard to earn time off or enduring long hours at the start of their careers.

Gen Zers, however, tend to expect flexibility and strong boundaries. They're not interested in putting their well-being or personal lives on hold for the sake of professional stability and success, and they don't believe they should have to.

They're not nice about arguments around PTO, because to them, it's time they're entitled to, not something they have to earn.

3. Burnout

For older generations, busyness and exhaustion are status symbols. That's part of why they're comfortable overworking themselves, because they tie their exhaustion to their self-worth. If they're working hard enough to be burnt out, they're doing something right.

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But younger generations have a very different perspective on burnout and work-life balance. Not only do they tend to be more strict about work-life boundaries, but they also avoid burnout to protect their well-being.

4. Phone calls after working hours

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Gen Zers and millennials have very different ideas of what a healthy work-life balance means, and actively advocate for it in their professional careers.

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They're not overworking themselves or picking up phone calls in the evening to show their bosses they're committed. They're showing up during working hours and doing a good job, but then protecting their personal time.

Many older folks raised in a different kind of hustle culture feel pressured to smile through and tolerate these kinds of workplace oversteps. They feel pressured to prove their loyalty, even when it comes at the expense of their own time.

5. Money struggles

For all generations, money conversations are still somewhat taboo. But young people are working to destigmatize these things, instead of protecting privacy and keeping things to themselves when it prevents progress.

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Meanwhile, older generations feel pressured to suffer in silence. They've been socialized to wear their hardships like a badge of honor and be somewhat self-sufficient. But that often means putting on a brave face when they actually need support.

6. Rudeness from people older than them

Boomers and Gen Xers grew up with the expectation to respect their elders all the time, no matter the circumstances. Even if that meant tolerating disrespect or putting on a smile when asked intrusive questions, that was the norm.

On the other hand, Gen Z is much more likely to protect their own peace by calling out disrespect. They're challengers who are much less likely to accept social norms when they're sabotaging their well-being.

While they may believe respect comes from active listening and feeling valued, much like their older counterparts, they also believe it's a two-way street.

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7. Being pressured to say 'yes' to social invitations

Younger people are more individualistic than past generations, with a strong focus on protecting their peace. They may yearn for community, but are less likely to inconvenience themselves for it.

Older generations, with strong family values and a mindset around respect defined by showing up, feel a pressure to say "yes" to whatever they're invited to. Even when they have to fake a smile and inconvenience themselves, they're more likely to agree, while Gen Zers may cancel without shame.

8. Overstepping family members

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Many boomers were raised with incredibly strong family values. For the most part, this strong sense of loyalty and community served as a grounding part of their lives. But it can also pressure people to accept disrespect and overstepping behavior.

They feel like they don't have room to assert or stand up for themselves, out of fear that they'll disrespect an elder or cause a rift. But for many young people, their mentality couldn't be more different.

Not only are they more willing to protect their peace with no-contact dynamics, but they're leaning into hard conversations about childhood trauma and boundaries that other generations aren't comfortable having.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.