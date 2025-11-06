Our morning routines are often one of the most important parts of our days. Depending on the routines and habits you cultivate, solid morning rituals can boost productivity, positivity, and energy — setting you up for success before you even step foot out of the house. However, there are many things miserable people do in the morning that happy people avoid at all costs, that sabotage their well-being, sleep, and energy levels early.

Like a study from the Current Biology journal explains, the brain doesn’t wake up all at once in the morning — that’s why a morning routine is so pivotal. If you’re immediately getting on your phone or jumping into work without personal time, you’re sabotaging your brain’s natural flow and rhythm. While most of the consequences of that immediate overload of information result in poor energy levels or a bad mood, it can seriously make someone’s life miserable if they’re not careful.

Here are 11 things miserable people do in the morning that happy people avoid at all costs:

1. They scroll on social media first thing

Scrolling on social media or immediately opening their phone are some of the things miserable people do in the morning that happy people avoid at all costs. Even if it means they have to plug in their phone away from their bed, happy people are intentional about starting their days offline.

Not only does scrolling in the morning sabotage our time to mentally prepare for the day, but it also overloads our brain and puts our nervous system in an immediate state of anxiety. We’re overloading our brains with information and sensory input from our phones before it has a chance to wake up and energize naturally.

2. They wake up to a jarring alarm

According to a study from the University of Virginia, waking up with an alarm clock generally harms our health right away in the morning. Especially when it’s loud and abrupt, over a gradual light alarm or alternative wake-up options, the study’s researchers argue that it can spike our blood pressure by 74% and activate the fight or flight response in our nervous system.

Of course, many people don’t have the luxury of waking up naturally every single day, but opting for more subtle alarm noises or even alternative wake-up methods can generally support our health and ensure we’re not waking up in a state of anxiety right away in the morning.

3. They jump straight into work

If you work from home, wake up at 8:59 in the morning, and pull your laptop out from your bed, chances are you’re starting your day in a place of fight or flight and dramatically sabotaging your energy levels. It might offer a fleeting sense of comfort to be able to stay in bed longer, but our morning routines and personal time before work often set the mood for the day.

If you’re starting on a low-vibe, anxious, and frustrated note, right from bed, it’s not surprising that you’re more and more miserable as the day goes on.

4. They drink coffee before water

According to a study shared by Tulane University, people who drink coffee in the morning tend to boast better physical health outcomes than those who wait until the early or late afternoon.

But the timing of that coffee in your morning routine also plays a large role in impacting your mood and well-being. Drinking coffee or any kind of caffeinated beverage should always come after you’ve hydrated.

Opting for coffee or tea before water in the morning is one of the things miserable people do in the morning that happy people avoid at all costs. They sabotage their energy levels, spark a state of anxiety by consuming caffeine on an empty stomach, and overlook the benefits of hydrating first thing in the morning.

5. They start the day with zero plan

Miserable people start their days in a constant state of chaos. Instead of protecting their space in the morning before starting work or making time the night before to set out their clothes and create a to-do list, they wake up already thinking about the millions of responsibilities they have during the day.

There’s a reason people love to-do lists — they actually work. People who make to-do lists or have a general idea of what they have to complete every single day are more likely to get those things done, but also to boast a more optimistic and level-headed mindset throughout the day.

They’re not waking up in a state of anxiety, worrying about forgetting something or being late — they’ve planned and can use that internal energy to feed a positive vibe.

6. They skip breakfast

Breakfast really is the most important meal of the day, and it should also probably be your biggest. Not only does it offer up energy that you’re probably lacking when starting the day, it feeds your body and mind throughout the day, improving attention, productivity, and general well-being.

People who skip breakfast are more likely to eat more later in the day, in ways that can sabotage their afternoon energy levels and sleep patterns. Skipping breakfast is often associated with poorer health outcomes, like a disposition for pre-diabetes, but also mental health struggles that stem from a lack of energy and brain power.

7. They hide from sunlight

Whether it’s using blackout curtains in their bedroom or sitting in dark rooms when they start their workday, missing out on natural light in the morning can harm energy levels and worsen mood right from the start of the day.

According to a study from the Journal of Sleep Research, natural light in the morning can often improve sleep efficiency and reduce the amount of time people waste lying in bed in the morning. It helps to wake you up naturally, so when your alarm inevitably goes off, you’re not jolted awake in an anxiety-ridden way in the middle of a deep sleep.

You’ll not only feel more rested, but you’re probably more likely to find space for a small morning routine before work or pockets of mindfulness before the chaos of the day seeps in.

8. They breathe shallowly and rush around

Taking deep breaths can offer space for mindfulness and stress reduction throughout the entire day, but starting the day with breathing practices, like a deep breath, can actually set you up for success. If you’re only taking shallow breaths in the morning, chances are you’re rushing around, starting work immediately, or living in a state of restlessness that’s sabotaging your nervous system.

You struggle with focus, shallow thoughts, and anxiety in the morning because you’re not carving out time to connect with your body and mind. Deep breathing exercises offer that space.

9. They skip movement entirely

Of course, stretching during the day can benefit mobility, flexibility, and balance in our physical bodies, but it also offers space for mindfulness and for our brains to unwind and regulate. Especially in the morning, movement — even if it’s subtle, like stretching after getting out of bed — can boost our energy levels and enhance circulation.

We’re not starting the day in a restless and already-tired space, but carving out time to jump-start our bodies and minds to show up at their best.

10. They multitask immediately

Multitasking first thing in the morning is one of the things miserable people do that happy people avoid at all costs. Energetic, happy people are mindful about their morning routines and intentional about being present, even if it’s just brushing their teeth in front of the mirror.

However, miserable, chronically tired people overload their brains by multitasking right away — answering emails while getting ready or starting work while they’re still getting dressed.

Even if it feels intimidating, it’s worth a shot. Research argues that morning mindfulness and meditation often boost our moods and safeguard our physical health. They’re powerful ways to start the day, especially if you’re dealing with a lot of stress and anxiety consistently.

11. They live on autopilot

Rather than opting for mindful morning rituals and practices like deep breathing that connect them with their body, miserable people live on autopilot as they start their day. Whether it’s a coping mechanism to avoid the approaching anxiety or stress of work or simply a low-energy struggle, they’re overlooking important opportunities to boost their mood before they even leave the home.

Considering people tend to be in their happiest moods in the morning, miserable people could be overlooking opportunities to capitalize on that joy by living in constant autopilot mode.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.