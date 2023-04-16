Self

7 Things Men Never Want To See In Your Home (According To Men)

You might love your shoe collection, but your guy does not.

By Danielle Page — Updated on Apr 16, 2023

Have you ever gone back to a guy's place, eager to see more of him, just to be left completely dumbfounded?

We've all seen some weird things in a frat guy's apartment, like his 7-in-1 bottle of whatever in his shower. (Seven?? How many things can that clean??) And a fair share of unsavory moments with weird roommates, but there are some things that guys don't even wanna see in your own place, no matter how clean or not frat-guy you think it looks.

That shoe collection might wow your girlfriends, but when it comes to dating, a Carrie Bradshaw-worthy shoe closet won't earn you any bonus points, unless he is really into feet. And if you have a unique pet, all the more power to you, but maybe keep them out of the bedroom, or at least out of sight if a guy comes over.

What else caused these 7 guys to head for the door? Read on to find out what they had to say about their apartment dealbreakers.

Here are 7 things men never want to see in your home, according to men:

1. Weird pets

"A girl I dated had two pet rats ... that she let crawl around her bed ... while she was in it." -Mike, 32

2. Anything from IKEA

"We're not in a college dorm, you're a grown woman, invest in some real furniture." -Ryan, 27

3. Too many shoes

"The biggest dealbreaker is when a woman has a hundred pairs of shoes! That money could have been much better spent — investing in Apple stock, for example." -Dan, 33

4. Novelty toilet seat covers

"I'll put it to you this way — it was weird peeing in Spongebob's mouth. The whole bathroom was decorated like a kid's bathroom ... in a regular studio apartment. It was surreal and totally out of place." -Jason, 25

5. Used sanitary napkins

"It was just placed on top of an overflowing trash can. Not wrapped in toilet paper or anything, just chilling there on top. I never called her back." -Rob, 24

6. Ashtrays

"After seeing how many joints and cigarette butts were in the ashtrays that were all over her place, all I could smell on her was smoke."
-Terence, 26

7. Clothes from an ex

"Too many clothes belonging to exes or other guys. Are you still hooked on him? Or did you just bang that many guys?" -Christopher, 26

What are your apartment dealbreakers? Would any of these deter you from a guy? Can love really conquer all? Even your coffee table that you got under suspicious circumstances? There are so many questions.

Danielle Page is a writer and editor whose work has been featured on Woman’s Day, Bustle, Cosmopolitan, The New York Times, Thought Catalog, and Huffington Post. 