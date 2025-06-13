Even though "classiness" and being classy are relatively subjective, there are certain traits, behaviors, and personal beliefs that encourage people to be perceived in a more positive and grounded way. Classy people are empathetic, before all else. They're not necessarily the kinds of people boasting status symbols, wealth, and traditional etiquette standards, but the ones that look out for their neighbors and themselves passionately.

They know that their empathy and all the behaviors that follow can be transmitted to others, like a PNAS study suggests, helping the people around them to live better, more meaningful, and fulfilling lives. However, there are also a number of things that instantly make someone look low class, according to psychology, that may be unsuspecting and subtle compared to the empathetic traits of their counterparts.

Here are 11 things that instantly make someone look low class, according to psychology

1. Lacking perspective

fizkes | Shutterstock

Whether it's hyper-focusing on present gratification, having no ambition, or failing to set long-term goals, lacking perspective for what's happening in the world or your life on a large scale is one of the things that make someone look low class, according to psychology.

This limiting mindset only encourages people to engage in behaviors and habits that aren't a true reflection of their character, identity, and beliefs, and it sabotages their authenticity.

According to a study from Personality and Individual Differences, authenticity isn't just tied to psychological health and general well-being, it also affects how people perceive us in social and interpersonal interactions.

Everyone is drawn toward authenticity, but when you're constantly seeking attention and struggling with looking at the big picture, being genuine is much more difficult.

Advertisement

2. Having no empathy

Tirachard Kumtanom | Shutterstock

Despite empathy becoming a declining trait amongst most people, especially alongside the rise of narcissism, according to social psychologist Sara Konrath, it's still one of the things that instantly make someone look low class, according to psychology.

In arguments, lacking empathy can manifest itself in a number of behaviors, from gaslighting, to shifting blame, guilt-tripping, or even avoiding necessary conversations. It can also be as simple as taking up too much space in a conversation or interrupting someone who's speaking.

People who lack empathy may not say it outright, but their behaviors and habits speak for themselves, urging people to drift apart and avoid spending too much time with them.

Advertisement

3. Lacking self-worth

fizkes | Shutterstock

Even though low self-esteem can occasionally be sparked by things completely outside a person's control — someone else's perfectionist standards, societal norms, or a toxic relationship — it's one of the things that make a person look low class.

They settle for less, seek validation and attention from others, and occasionally sabotage the welfare of others for the sake of coping with their own insecurities. While it may seem hyper-personal, self-esteem can affect other people's perception of you and your own judgment of relationships, people, and connections in your life, like a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology suggests.

Being "low class" isn't necessarily an objective thing, but it can be a marker of our relationship health, both with ourselves and others.

Advertisement

4. Endlessly following trends

Pressmaster | Shutterstock

Many of us yearn to feel like we belong, even in a society that holds us to unrealistic expectations and standards for success, according to a 2023 study. However, being pushed to "fit in" to society often revokes our sense of personhood and the individualism that can actually promote those feelings of closeness and community with others.

In fact, following trend cycles and seeking attention by following expectations can be some of the things that instantly make someone look low class, according to psychology, and actually isolate them from other people.

The cycle of comparison culture and idolism that fuels the trend cycle is wholly to blame, but oftentimes people are perceived as low class for falling for it, losing a sense of personal identity, self-expression, and authenticity that people generally perceive as "classy" and charming.

Advertisement

5. Refusing to change

Stock Unit | Shutterstock

Change is necessary in life, according to social worker and psychotherapist Leah Aguirre, yet many people are resistant to it, grappling with low self-esteem, fears of rejection, and anxiety. However, refusing to change — whether that means taking accountability, seeking out new experiences, or getting out of your comfort zone — is one of the things that instantly make someone look low class, according to psychology.

Of course, on a small scale, strangers can perceive you as low class for lacking empathy, but something like being resistant to change is most prevalent in close relationships and connections. If someone notices you blame-shifting or consistently refusing to own up to your behavior and grow, they're less likely to perceive you in a positive light.

Advertisement

6. Valuing material things over experiences

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

According to a study from the Journal of Psychology & Clinical Psychiatry, people who consistently overemphasize material goods and possessions over experiences in their lives tend to have a lower general well-being and health. They're focusing on status symbols and displays of wealth, latching onto material goods that aren't stable or healthy, rather than investing in relationships and getting out of their comfort zone.

The key to being "classy," both internally through self-esteem and externally via other people's perceptions of you, is to seek out experiences that encourage you to change, grow, bond, and live a more meaningful life.

Advertisement

7. Neglecting their mental health

Raushan_films | Shutterstock

Many people fall into cycles of ignoring their mental health and refusing to care for it for a number of reasons, from personal comfort, to low self-esteem, and even mental health stigmas still present in society.

However, neglecting mental health and continuously engaging in behaviors that sabotage internal well-being and external relationships only isolates people from being able to thrive. It's not just one of the things that instantly make someone look low class, it's something that internally causes turmoil, shame, and psychological distress.

Advertisement

8. Practicing poor habits and routines

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

People who don't care for their mental or physical health are generally perceived to be less "classy" than those who do. Whether it's toxic relationship habits like guilt-tripping or gaslighting a partner, internal mental health battles like never leaving their comfort zone, or even poor hygienic habits, when people notice that you're not caring for yourself, they're less likely to put in the effort of doing that same for you.

Plenty of research has found that poor routines and inconsistent habits negatively affect health, but a lot fewer have investigated the ways that void contribute to social perceptions and poor relationships.

Advertisement

9. Being judgmental

La Famiglia | Shutterstock

Whether it's internal — judging personal thoughts, feelings, and self-worth in a toxic way — or external by criticizing others, being judgmental is one of the things that instantly make someone look low class, according to psychology.

If empathy, kindness, and selflessness are all perceived to be classy by strangers, connections, and partners, judgment and constant criticism do the opposite. Not only do people feel less empowered to be around you, afraid of being judged or overlooked, they're more likely to perceive you with the negative energy you share with others.

Advertisement

10. Lacking emotional regulation

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

People who resort to anger when they're uncomfortable, shame people who call them out, or completely avoid situations and experiences that make them feel out of control tend to be perceived as less classy than people who lean into their discomfort. Emotional regulation is a skill, but it's also a practice that many people are learning for the first time in adulthood, especially if they weren't taught by parents early in life.

When someone feels uncomfortable around you, fearing what kind of reaction you'll have to a conversation, their needs, or personal emotions, they're less likely to pursue a genuine relationship with you. Relationships, hard conversations, and even a healthy argument should still feel safe, but without emotional regulation, they can be draining and anxiety-inducing.

Advertisement

11. Lying

Photoroyalty | Shutterstock

When people lie, they're not only sabotaging the foundation of trust that upholds their relationships, they're encouraging other people to perceive them in a negative light. Especially for people with unresolved trauma, being around someone who consistently lies can be incredibly triggering and isolating, according to psychotherapist Jennifer Gerlach.

So, it's not entirely surprising that this is one of the things that instantly make someone low class, according to psychology, simply because they're making other people feel less comfortable and more anxious, rather than safe and supported.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.