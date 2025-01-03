Unemployed Gen Z Woman With 2 College Degrees Can’t Answer What She Wants To Do For A Living — 'I Don't Dream Of Working, But Need Money'

Unfortunately, finding a job after college is not as easy as it used to be.

Along with a large percentage of Generation Zers, one unemployed 28-year-old expressed the struggle she has experienced trying to find a job despite having two college degrees.

She took to TikTok to lament about the job market and revealed the truth: She doesn’t ‘dream of working.’

Brittany, who goes by @socialbrit, explained how she has been unable to find a well-paying job even though she has two bachelor’s degrees in graphic design and sociology, experience, and a strong resume.

“I feel like if you are not currently looking for a job right now in today’s job market then you will not understand how actually hard it is to find a decent-paying job, even if you have all the credentials,” Brittany said.

When others have asked her what her “dream job” is, she candidly revealed that she doesn’t have one.

“I don’t dream of working; I don’t want to work,” she said honestly. “There is no career or job that I can think of that I would be like, ‘Yeah, I would love to do that every single day and spend more of my time there than in my home that I pay a … ton of money for.”

She detailed the experiences that truly resonated with her, and this perspective highlights Gen Z’s collective priorities, which take precedence over the desire to work.

“My dream day is to wake up by the beach or some body of water and drink my coffee and read my book, then take an afternoon nap, and then read my book inside, and then have a nice dinner,” she expressed. “But I know in order to get there, I need some kind of money.”

You don’t have to be passionate about your job to be successful.

In another video, Brittany highlighted another aspect of her unemployment struggles, comparing the process of applying for jobs to a full-time job in itself.

“Applying to jobs is so insanely overwhelming and stressful,” she said. “It takes like an hour start to finish to apply to one job. They make you jump through so many hoops just to apply [for] a job, just for them to not even send you an email saying you’ve been rejected, and you just get ghosted.”

Brittany discussed the different fields of work she’s currently looking into based on her interests and preferences, such as graphic design, social media, human resources, and even anything related to working in a library.

Despite admitting to not having any specific “dream job,” that isn’t stopping her from taking the necessary steps to secure one. In essence, while passion can certainly help someone achieve success, it is not a requirement.

It’s OK to acknowledge if you don’t enjoy working, as anyone who claims they do is either lying to themselves or genuinely invigorated by their work. But regardless of this polarity, we can all agree that our lives are not meant to be centered around work.

Ultimately, finding the right balance between work and life is key to staying inspired and motivated to achieve your goals. You don’t need to be passionate, but you do need to be intentional.

No matter what generation you’re a part of, remember to keep your end goal in mind and embrace what happiness and passion truly mean to you.

The Gen Zer's indifference toward work culture is not as unpopular as many might claim.

Older generations might disagree with Brittany’s lack of interest in working, claiming Gen Z is simply lazy and unmotivated.

However, this lack of interest doesn’t necessarily correlate with a lack of discipline or effort. As Brittany shared, she achieved not one but two bachelor’s degrees, demonstrating her clear ability to work hard and accomplish her goals.

Many American workers would likely agree that they don’t exactly love their jobs. Rather, they understand that working is a sacrifice they must make in order to sustain themselves and their families.

Everyone recognizes that they need to work, and some individuals design their lives where their passion is their source of income. But even those who are passionate and fulfilled by their work can agree that the grind gets draining from time to time.

In reality, Brittany isn’t alone in her aversion to America’s emphasis on hustle culture. Her deep desire to prioritize the experience of embracing peace and being present is relatable, not just for Gen Z but for every generation. That’s what we’re all essentially working towards, isn’t it?

Brittany evidently recognized that she would need to find a stable job in order to attain what she truly dreams of, but she emphasized her inability to pretend she has a dream job. As she identified, working is not the dream — living is the dream. We just have to work hard to get there.

