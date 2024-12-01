As the mighty-but-small generation known as Gen X has reached "a certain age," they’re becoming increasingly less concerned with certain habits, tendencies, and behaviors than their younger counterparts who are still navigating early adulthood. An already skeptical generation, Gen Xers have it hard, with boomers still clinging to their jobs and management roles even as ageism begins to push Gen X out.

That's OK, though. Gen X is used to getting the raw end of the stick. And after making it this long on their own, often being pretty much forgotten about, there are a whole host of things Gen X people have simply stopped worrying about that people in the younger generations are still stuck on.

Here are 11 things Gen X people have stopped worrying about that younger generations still obsess over

1. Being ‘cool’

With access to social media, influencers, and perfectly curated feeds, many younger generations feel pressured to maintain their “coolness” in a personal aesthetic that’s not always emotionally or fiscally affordable. Seeking out the new trending music, fashion, and material items from the ever-evolving trend cycle on social media, they often disregard their personal tastes and interests in favor of collective admiration.

Having grown up before this social media-driven trend cycle, many Gen Xers don’t feel that same pressure to keep up with trends and portray a certain image to seem superior or “cool” to their peers. Even if they are on social media, many don’t feel the same innate pressure to perfectly curate their image, instead utilizing platforms as a means of connection.

2. Having the ‘perfect’ body

Many Gen X people, specifically women, feel pressure to maintain a specific body shape and beauty standard as they age. With so many “age-defying” products, procedures, and makeup trends that are intended to reverse fine lines and wrinkles associated with aging, many Gen X people feel pressured to think negatively about themselves, mostly to fund greater spending habits.

However, many Gen Xers are exhausted by these expectations, especially as they continue to struggle more financially with basic necessities and approaching retirement at this stage in their lives.

3. Curating a trendy aesthetic in their homes

Without larger and more financially feasible goals like home ownership to motivate them to save money, like Gen Xers and baby boomers had, many people in younger generations are spending more money curating their rental spaces to match trendy aesthetics. Gen Xers don’t feel that same pressure, or at the very least, they’re less worried about keeping up with it.

Many studies, including a New York Life Wealth Watch survey, show that Gen X is widely unprepared for retirement, despite being the next generation in line to leave the workforce. With added financial struggles and burdens, they have less and less extra money to invest in savings and retirement accounts, causing them to make sacrifices in their “non-essential” spending habits like decor or travel.

4. Seeking validation on social media

Although 92% of Gen Xers use social media everyday, most of them are less anxious and invested in keeping up with trends, influencers, and events than people in younger generations are. Instead, they tend to use social media as a means to connect with others in their lives, from their peers to their adult children, especially as their lives get busier with more work, family, and personal responsibilities.

5. Buying into trends

While Gen Z grew up with constant access to consumerism, trends, and societal expectations for material things through influencers and social media, Gen X is largely disconnected from the pursuit of belonging through trends. While they might’ve fallen victim to online shopping or some targeted social media ads, they’re largely less concerned with worrying about protecting their image with certain clothes, brands, or purchases.

A survey conducted by OnePoll found that Americans spend an average of nearly $1,500 on “non-essential items” per month, so it’s not surprising that Gen Xers, who are struggling more than ever to invest in their retirements, are becoming less worried about spending thousands on misguidedly following trends.

6. People pleasing

Largely because of their non-traditional families growing up, Gen X has been categorized as the “people pleasing generation.” Once a survival mechanism they relied on to keep the peace at home and maintain a balanced persona in the face of stressors, Gen X’s tendency towards people pleasing has largely been challenged in their middle age.

However, with increased financial struggle and lots of life experience under their belts, the tendency towards people pleasing has evolved into one of the things Gen X people have stopped worrying about that younger generations still obsess over, whether in relationships, at work, or on social media.

7. Investing in the ‘perfect family’ structure

As one of the first generations to grow up in non-traditional families, some with single mothers or co-parents, many Gen Xers have been skeptical of ideas about a “nuclear family” from the beginning. As they enter into middle adulthood, these same Gen Xers, many of whom have had their own children, are continuing to blur those lines — stepping away from traditional grandparenting expectations and prioritizing their own time and chosen families.

Clinical psychologist Barbara Greenberg suggests some Gen X grandparents feel resentful towards their adult children, specifically when asked to fulfill traditional grandparenting behaviors like babysitting, either because they view this period in their life as one for peace and indulgence, or because they’re still working, with little time to devote towards anything else.

This hyper-independence can also partially explain the rising number of young adults going “no contact” with their parents after entering adulthood. While Gen Zers might be worrying about their future family plans, the feasibility of having kids in the current economic climate, healthy family dynamics, and childcare, Gen Xers are largely uninterested — having gone through that stage of planning and parenting already.

8. Only buying organic and nutritional foods

Gen Z has been shown to care much more about prioritizing their nutritional needs while grocery shopping, even at a higher price, while older generations are more cost conscious. While they receive a lot of misguided criticism for their spending habits, Gen Zers aren’t “splurging” on their grocery trips as a sign of status, they’re simply prioritizing health and nutrition in ways that have become a financial luxury for younger generations of financially struggling adults. While they might be more cognizant of their shopping habits to prioritize nutritional or organic foods, Gen X is collectively less concerned — prioritizing cost conscious options over nutrition.

According to a 2023 PYMNTS study, Gen Xers have also cut back their grocery spending in response to inflation and rising costs more than any other generation, trading down on quality to save money.

9. Climate change

According to a survey published by the Pew Research Center, there’s a large generational gap between older generations and their younger counterparts like Gen Z when it comes to discussing, acknowledging, and caring about climate concerns. Their research revealed that Gen Z and millennials are not only more interested in expressing their interest in these issues, they’re also more likely to take action — with protests, talking to friends, or engaging in community advocacy — than Gen Xers and baby boomers.

Gen Zers discussing climate change with their peers and on social media are more likely to report emotional reactions to news and issues surrounding the climate, not only because they may reap more of the negative consequences of climate change in their lifetimes, but because they’re more personally invested in the issue.

10. Keeping up with technology

Considering they didn’t grow up with social media, cell phones, or technology, the new digital landscape and its constantly evolving nature is one of the things Gen X people have stopped worrying about that younger generations still obsess over. They’re perfectly happy with their old iPhone, slow desktop computer, and lacking social media, especially if it means they’re more present with in-person connection and socialization.

A poll from Penn State even suggests that nearly 77% of society believes technology is too reliant on technology, although Gen Zers are more likely to point out technological consequences while still over-utilizing their phones — introducing disillusionment, guilt, and anxiety into their routines.

11. Unspoken rules and societal expectations

Especially in our current digital age, where social media has such a strong influence on cultural norms and expectations, Gen X people have stopped worrying about saying and doing “the right” things. Not only are conversations about these unspoken rules often happening online, where Gen X is spending less and less time, they’re less concerned with appeasing others by following them.

While Gen Z is flooding their parents with tales of these new societal expectations, it’s clear that Gen X doesn’t have any problem challenging them — as they’ve been doing with traditional norms (like the nuclear family) for their entire lives.

