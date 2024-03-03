5 Things To Do *Now* To Become Immune To The Threat Of AI

Don’t wake up in five years without income because A.I. Richardson stole your job. This is real, and it’s not a drill. Not many of us ever needed to look that far ahead in our careers. But now we do. We need to think a few steps ahead because artificial intelligence (AI) is moving fast and it will accelerate in its abilities quicker than you can shout, "I love robots."

AI can, and will, do more than many of us can imagine. I know the threat intimately because it’s affected me directly. I’ve all but lost one of my income streams from digital illustration, which sustained me through my twenties. With art-creation tools like MidJourney, this stream is gone without dropping other things to focus entirely on getting it right.

If it saves time and helps us for cheaper, AI will be used, and humans will be dropped. Standalone skills, be it digital music, writing, coding, or even forms of teaching will be replaced. But you won’t be replaced if you think ahead and think smart. There are ways we can help ourselves in all this. There are things we can do now to protect ourselves and our future earning potential.

Here are 5 things you can do now to become immune to AI:

1. Focus on jobs AI can’t do well (yet)

You could undercut AI by developing your skills in things that AI can’t do well. The obvious ones right now are more blue-collar jobs like plumbing and carpentry. This also applies to more physical work like ski instructing. As time goes on, however, and technology improves and costs decrease, this option becomes increasingly narrow.

2. Own more income-producing assets

The next level from paid work or jobs is earning through investments. The wise among us are building their assets, be it real estate, buying AI-immune businesses, commodities, or cryptos for staking.

3. Be open to — and enthusiastic about — AI tools

Learn what’s out there and use AI to build, scale, improve, and accentuate what you already have.

4. Develop a memorable and unique personal brand

When your products and services can be more easily emulated, you need to add value through the context that surrounds your products. With AI, more and more people will be looking for humanity and the emotional connection here. Those who can help their followers fall in love with them through a powerful brand story will win.

5. Learn how to skill-stack

Create hybrid value by mixing and matching skills that add uniqueness to your approach. People can find an AI to code their sites, but they will choose you if you can create a tasteful website that also funnels newsletter subscribers via a powerful offer you helped build. Overall, I’m excited, because our resilience and creativity are being tested like never before. To me, AI is not a threat. It’s an opportunity.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.