Woman Who Loves Doing Blue-Collar Work Says 'Men Are Lying & Labor Jobs Are Not Hard'

Blue-collar work tends to get a bad rap. Everyone talks about how hard it is, whether they have experience with it or not. This traditionally male-dominated field has a reputation for being extremely difficult and energy-consuming.

A woman on TikTok is trying to change the perspective surrounding blue-collar labor jobs. She used her personal experience to tell people what she believes is the truth about a career in labor.

One woman argued that blue-collar work is not actually that hard.

A woman named Bailey Manninen had some strong words for anyone who has ever wondered about the reality of blue-collar work.

“Men are lying to you, okay?” Manninen said. “Labor jobs are … awesome. They’re not that hard. You just get told what to do and you go do it.”

Manninen stated that expending physical energy at work saves your mental strength for other pursuits, something that may not happen with other jobs.

“It’s honestly probably one of the best jobs you can get because, like for me personally, when I’m looking for jobs, I’m not using my brain for this company. I’m sorry, my brain is reserved for my creative energy and my own projects,” she said.

She argued that men are simply overreacting to blue-collar labor. “Like these men, for the longest time, they’re like, ‘I work so hard! I pick things up and I put them down!’” she said. “Dude, that’s awesome.”

Photo: Kzenon / Canva Pro

Additionally, Manninen credited the hard labor she does with her improved relationship with her body.

“Do you know how much better the relationship that I have with my body is now?” she asked. “I stretch. I care about my footwear. I eat better because I’m like, ‘Huh, gotta take care of my body so I can go to work.’ So like, my body, my physicality is tied to the work that I do in the real world. Like, that’s my paycheck. I’m getting paid to get fit.”

Manninen's opinion set off a flurry of comments from people on both sides of the debate.

Taking a look at Manninen's comment section proved that a lot of people were not on the same side that she was.

“Those jobs are perfect for [people] with no ambition or self-confidence,” one person said. “I bet every time something heavy comes up the guys have to do it in your place,” another said.

Photo: Searsie / Canva Pro

A third person chimed in with an interesting question. “What about long-term physical labor effects? Some can’t even enjoy retirement because of pain, injuries, surgeries, damage from the job,” they said.

However, others were fully on Manninen’s side. “This is an awesome take and labor jobs are looked down on for no reason,” said one commenter. “My husband has worked in the wastewater department for 18 years. He will be able to retire in 12 years at age 57 with full pension and health benefits,” another shared.

There is a misconception that labor jobs don’t pay well when they often do.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, an entry-level blue-collar employee can make up to $16.40 an hour. Meanwhile, a highly skilled worker could make up to $46.33 an hour.

“It’s the best,” Manninen said of working a blue-collar job. Many commenters agreed and said they would never switch to corporate or office work now that they have personally seen the benefits of labor jobs.

However, it is also worth noting that everyone isn’t able to perform blue-collar work and therefore cannot hold a labor job. While they may be excellent options for many people, they are not one-size-fits-all.

But, Bailey’s advice is simple: “Get a labor job. They’re so … easy.”

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.