When we picture a brilliant person’s home, we may expect it to be completely clean. They must live in a perfectly organized space, right? Sometimes, the most brilliant people we know live in organized chaos.

Whether it’s a to-do pile or a collection of books they love, these people may leave piles around, but they are far from messy. Every pile in their home serves a purpose. For some, having stacks of things around serves as a reminder. Life is busy, and sometimes a pile of clean laundry or a stack of dishes can add up. The way they navigate their home is part of what makes them brilliant.

These are 11 things brilliant people put into piles around their house instead of putting them back where they belong

1. Clothes to donate

pixelshot via Canva

We all have clothes we no longer wear. Whether they no longer fit or our style has changed, our clothing collection can start to pile up. For many of us, getting rid of things we no longer use is difficult. We grow attachment to things. This can make it hard to get rid of things, even if we haven’t used them in years.

Brilliant people are comfortable getting rid of material things, especially if it means helping someone else. While they’re doing laundry or organizing their closets, they may find items and place them in donation piles. They are always adding to them and expanding their giving nature.

Advertisement

2. Books they want to read

Africa images via Canva

It’s not surprising that naturally brilliant people keep piles of books around their homes. Their list of books to read is miles long. They likely collect these books over time and pile them up. They may keep them in their range of vision, rather than putting them back where they belong, because it reminds them to pick them up. Looking at them on the shelf doesn’t give that same feeling.

Some people may view piles around the house as clutter, but for a brilliant person, it’s organized chaos. They may even find more at peace with their books around.

Advertisement

3. Dishes

Yan Krukau from Pexels via Canva

Picturing dishes piled up in the sink or on the counter may bring forward feelings of dirtiness. However, when someone is brilliant, they may not view these piles as a problem at all. Let’s be honest, some of us can’t keep up with the dishes daily. We’re always running around. One thing I am guilty of is keeping clean dishes in the dishwasher rather than putting them away. It takes minimal effort to pull a clean plate out of the dishwasher, but let’s be honest, it also takes very little effort to put them away.

Smart people have a unique way of thinking. For them, keeping their dishes in piles may make sense.

Advertisement

4. Mail to sort through

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

The mail comes every day. Sometimes, we can put off sorting through it. Whether it’s important things or junk mail, it can pile up. A brilliant person may keep their mail in organized piles. There may be important things they need to respond to, while others could be less pressing. They ensure they pay their bills and respond to the important letters they receive.

Organizing mail can be difficult. Everyone has their own method that works for them. Sometimes, keeping mail organized in piles by what is most urgent to reply to is an efficient way to keep them sorted.

Advertisement

5. Clean clothes

Peppersmint from Getty Images Pro via Canva

I wouldn’t say I am brilliant, but I will admit that one of the worst chores on earth is putting away clean laundry. Sometimes, I’ll keep my clothes in organized piles in the laundry basket for as long as I can. Someone who keeps their clothes in piles may be on the road to decluttering. There is a method called the ‘pile decluttering method,’ where you place items in piles to organize.

"The pile decluttering method is a quick-fire way to jump-start your cleaning and organizing process. It involves walking through your home and throwing everything that’s not in its proper place into a laundry basket. Once you’ve gathered everything up, you sort it into piles," says Patricia Shannon for Southern Living. "Those piles can include keep/put away, store, donate, or toss. Depending on how cluttered your space (and how large your subsequent pile), you can declutter your house in record time, making it a great option to add into your weekly or even daily cleaning schedule."

Advertisement

6. Blankets

Solarselle77 from pixabay via Canva

I don’t know about you, but a home isn’t complete without a pile of blankets at your disposal. A brilliant person cares less about how their home looks and more about how comfortable it is for guests. Sure, they could keep their blankets in the linen closet, but then their guests would have to get up and grab them. When they’re in piles nearby, they are easy to grab. It makes for a warm and welcoming environment.

It’s a sign they care about how homey their space feels. They love to feel like their home is just that, a home, and not a sterilized environment.

Advertisement

7. Receipts

Smaranda Dragan's Images via Canva

Brilliant people are on top of their finances. I’m not one of those people, but I have great respect for those who are. I don’t think I’ve ever looked at receipts after I bought something. Instead, I throw them away and pretend the purchase never happened. Someone who keeps a pile of receipts has their finances in order. In fact, the IRS recommends you keep these documents on hand. So, I am not one of the brilliant ones.

They know that keeping a record of their purchases is important. It could be for tax purposes or for work-related expenses. Whatever the reason is, these piles are organized and ready for review.

Advertisement

8. Business cards

Mohamamd Shohag from Shohag Saman777's Images via Canva

If someone is a brilliant business person, they know the importance of connections. Networking is one of the best things you can do for your career. Keeping people in high places close to you is beneficial. Sometimes, things can get lost in the shuffle. Someone who keeps piles of business cards on hand knows they may need to reference them one day.

Personal connections in business mean everything. 80% of job positions are filled through relationships. Keeping those business cards can help them out one day.

Advertisement

9. Journals

Shanina from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Brilliant people are always coming up with ideas. They likely have paper and journals piled up around their house. They want to have a space to jot down their latest thoughts. Whether they use their journal to keep lists of ideas or to write down their feelings, having access to paper is important to them. It may also benefit their mental health.

"Keeping a journal helps you create order when your world feels like it’s in chaos. You get to know yourself by revealing your most private fears, thoughts, and feelings. Look at your writing time as personal relaxation time. It's a time when you can de-stress and wind down. Write in a place that's relaxing and soothing, maybe with a cup of tea. Look forward to your journaling time. And know that you're doing something good for your mind and body," says the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Advertisement

10. To-do lists

kamitana from Kamitana_studio via Canva

Brilliant people have a lot on their minds. They are likely moving a mile a minute every day. They may struggle to keep their lives in order. Instead of letting their lives go disorganized, they likely keep to-do lists all around the house. This will help them remember to do things that matter to them. Whether it’s chores or calling someone back, these lists may be piled all around the house.

To-do lists are great for keeping people on track. Even the most brilliant people need to write down their daily tasks sometimes.

Advertisement

11. Items for reference

cglade from Getty Images Signature via Canva

We all keep items around for reference. Whether it’s family recipes or handwritten notes, these things are important. Keeping items for reference around the house in piles may be part of life for a brilliant person. Likely, their family recipes are especially important to them. They want to keep them on hand.

If you keep some recipes or other items to reference around the house, you may be more brilliant than you know.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.