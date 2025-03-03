Most of us strive to be brilliant and make a lasting impact on people we encounter. Of course, brilliance isn't only about having the highest IQ in the room and hoping that says everything necessary about you, but rather it's about having the ability to command attention and connect well with others. In fact, there are many things brilliant people instinctively know to do in order to make themselves impossible to ignore.

From diving into everything they do with the utmost commitment and passion to embracing failure for all of its glorious lessons, people who are this kind of brilliant and are too admirable to look away from.

Here are 11 things brilliant people do to make themselves impossible to ignore

1. They embrace failure

The first thing brilliant people do to make themselves impossible to ignore is embrace failure. Failure may seem to be something that most people try to avoid, and while that may be true, brilliant individuals have no problem embracing failure when it happens. At the end of the day, failure is unavoidable and necessary for growth. The key is being vulnerable enough to allow yourself to learn whatever lessons that failure has to teach you.

Katherine King, Psy.D., a clinical psychologist, explained that only by embracing everything that comes with failure can we emerge as a better version of ourselves.

"Sometimes, this can be painful to realize," she said. "For instance, realizing we don’t possess a certain character trait or skill we thought we had can hurt. Our self-esteem might take a hit in the short term."

King continued, "However, it’s important to remember that this insight is crucial to our future growth. Instead of feeling bad about ourselves, remember that everybody has things to learn in this life. Give yourself a pat on the back for realizing you have this difficulty because that means you can start to do something about it."

2. They put their all into everything they do

One of the most attractive traits to see in someone is passion for their endeavors, desires, and goals. Because of this, people who put their in all into everything they do make themselves impossible to ignore.

Brilliant individuals approach everything they do with an innate sense of wanting to succeed just as much as they are willing to fail, because they know the reward for pursuing your passions is about the legacy you end up leaving behind once you're able to accomplish your goals.

"Passion is a key ingredient in a successful and fulfilling life. Being passionate about something or someone feels good; it gives life meaning and enhances our vitality, making each day a little more exciting," wellness expert Dr. Anna Sverdlik explained.

3. They are willing to start over

It's rare that we're able to grasp a concept on the first try, yet many people refuse to keep trying if they're not good at something right off the bat. Brilliant people, on the other hand, make themselves impossible to ignore because they are willing to start over as many times as it takes to figure things out.

They understand that having to start over doesn't mean you're a failure or that you're holding yourself back. Instead, these individuals choose to let go of the past and move toward building a better future for themselves one step at a time.

Roland Legge, a certified identity life coach, explained, "You are better off when you allow yourself to move with the change. Instead of fearing change, it is time to go with the flow. Set your mind to discover and embrace your many skills and gifts."

"To start over in life with nothing requires courage, curiosity, and hope," he continued. "You can make it happen!"

4. They take risks

You never know what will happen unless you try. Even if something seems risky, brilliant individuals are at least willing to give it a chance before they make up their minds because they know that the risk may be worth the reward.

Things may seem insurmountable, but rather than fleeing, these individuals see risks as an opportunity to learn more about themselves and the world around them, making themselves impossible to ignore in the process.

"According to scholars, the word 'self,' refers to one's own unique identity which to be fully made known would arguably require some amount of risk-taking," explained Robert N. Johansen, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist. "In simple, practical terms, being 'true' to ourselves could easily be defined as identifying, legitimizing, and actively representing our personal needs and feelings, especially under threatening circumstances."

5. They listen carefully

Brilliant individuals can discern when it's time to do the speaking and when it's more important to simply listen to the person you're communicating with. The ability to truly listen to what someone is saying instead of simply waiting for someone to finish talking so they can begin to speak themselves sets them apart from everyone else and makes them impossible to ignore.

"Being a truly effective listener takes effort and life experience. It requires patience and dedication to wanting to help others. Most importantly, the listener must set aside their own wants and needs and be present so as to fully and genuinely listen to the speaker," explained psychology professors Shoba Sreenivasan, Ph.D., and Linda E. Weinberger, Ph.D.

6. They push themselves

Instead of giving up, brilliant individuals are aware of just how much they can accomplish when they break past their comfort zone. They know that the only way to discern just what they are capable of is by testing their own limits. Doing this can be understandably scary and uncomfortable, which is why people who challenge themselves in this way make themselves impossible to ignore.

If this doesn't come naturally to you but you wish you could push yourself more, simply pick a place to start trying.

"If you’re not sure where you’re going, pick one direction you might potentially want to go in and push that way. Then, when you push that way, you’ll know if you’re going in the right direction because you’ll either feel better, worse, or indifferent. If you feel worse, change your direction," encouraged Susanna Newsonen, MAPP, a philosopher. "If you feel better, keep going. If you feel indifferent, push even harder until you get some kind of feedback that this is right or wrong."

7. They refuse to be quitters

When the struggle feels too great to continue, brilliant individuals are adamant about not quitting but rather pursuing things until they are complete. They refuse to give up all of the sacrifices they've made to reach the point where they currently are and keep moving forward, even if the end result may not be what they were expecting.

These people cherish the journey and their resilience is something that's impossible to ignore because of how hard they work and how much of themselves they're willing to pour into everything they do.

8. They keep their composure

No matter how high the barrier may seem, brilliant individuals refuse to let it shake them or let others see them shaken. They keep their composure and manage to calm themselves down before tackling any obstacle, which makes them impossible to ignore.

A composed demeanor is enticing to others, especially those who depend on these individuals. Knowing they can count on them to stay calm and collected during moments of panic allows others to feel safe and protected, and therefore more than willing to pay them their fullest attention.

9. They find the positive

Instead of letting the negative weigh them down, brilliant individuals recognize that maintaining positivity will get them further in life. They're aware they need all of their strength to tackle any obstacle that comes their way, and even if it seems impossible to focus on the positive in a situation, they try their best to condition their minds not to dwell on what could go wrong.

Because of this, many people find it impossible to ignore them and want to be around them as much as possible. After all, their positive nature seems appealingly contagious.

10. They aren't afraid to live life to the fullest

The ambition with which brilliant people approach just about everything is able to take them to great places, but it's their eagerness and vulnerability in being able to live life to the fullest that makes them attractive to everyone around them. Even if their dreams end up deferred, or their efforts toward achieving their goals produce results that aren't satisfactory, they refuse to let those things bog them down and start looking at life as something to shy away from.

In any moment and in any circumstance, brilliant people thrive and pour as much love and compassion into themselves as they possibly can. Living in such an inspiring way makes them impossible to ignore.

11. They get up early

Brilliant individuals are very much morning people who are well aware that the early bird gets the worm. They have a set routine that helps them tackle their day and all of the unexpected moments that may come throughout it.

Even if they may not have anything planned for the day, they still have no problem waking up early to just do a bit of stretching or to take time for themselves. It's their way of recharging and setting the tone for a productive day, no matter what may be in store for them.

All of this puts them in an ideal frame of mind to tackle the world, making them absolutely impossible to ignore.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.