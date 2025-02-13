Kids Who Were Raised By Helicopter Parents Exhibit These 4 Unhealthy Traits As Adults

Do you know what's one of the hottest research topics in psychology right now? Helicopter parenting. Study after study shows that the helicopter parenting style is one of the worst things you can do to your child (it's even worse than hiring a tutor!).

This may be why the book, How to Raise an Adult: Break Free of the Overparenting Trap and Prepare Your Kid for Success, by former Stanford Dean, Julie Lythcott-Haims, is a top seller. During her time at Stanford, she observed that the students who did best academically were always the ones who grew up with more independence, even though that meant more bumps and bruises along the way.

And, startlingly, she also learned that students who did the worst in school, and who ended up having more mental health problems, had grown up with helicopter parents.

Parents, I know your intentions are good. I know you're trying to protect your children and give them the best life. But when you constantly hover over, manage, and supervise your children, what you do is more harm than good.

Kids who helicopter parents raised exhibit these unhealthy traits as adults:

1. Helicopter parents increase their kid's chances of developing mental illnesses and phobias

There's a reason the first thing that happens in pretty much every Disney movie and fairy tale ever is that the parents get killed off. Children need independence.

They develop strength, confidence, and character through exploring the world on their own, and learning how to manipulate things in their environment. It's by falling that they learn to get back up. Literally.