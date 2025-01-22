The One Thing More Important To Job Seekers Than Salary — And 5 Ways To Maximize It In Your Current Role

This year, job seekers are placing something ahead of salary when considering their next opportunity: work-life balance. While competitive pay remains essential, recent trends indicate that workers prioritize positions that allow time away from the office at companies that care about employee well-being.

If you're not currently on the job hunt, thankfully there are ways to cultivate a healthier, more fulfilling work-life balance in your current role.

Work-life balance is more important to job seekers than salary — here are 5 ways to maximize it in your current role:

1. Make the most of your 2025 annual leave.

Searches for 2025 bank holidays have increased by 100%, showing an obvious desire for extended time away from the office. While workers can — and should — use their PTO, strategically requesting annual leave around public holidays can help workers make the most of their time off.

For example, if you take four days of PTO around Memorial Day — May 27 to 30 — you will have nine consecutive days off from work due to the bank holiday and surrounding weekends.

2. Embrace slow living and mindfulness.

It seems that the era of "hustle culture" is coming to an end. Trends like "quiet quitting" and "lazy girl jobs" surged over the last couple of years and workers, especially among Gen Z, have started pushing back against the four-day workweek. This is all part of a larger movement toward slow and intentional living.

"Slow living denies that being busy equates to being successful or important," Slow Living LDN explained. "It means being present and in the moment, it celebrates quality over quantity, living with intent, being conscious and considered. To adopt a slower mindset is to switch off autopilot and make space for reflection and self-awareness."

While America and the corporate world at large have glorified the rise and grind, work shouldn't consume your life or destroy your physical and mental health — no job is that important. Incorporate slow living into your daily routine by taking regular breaks, going for walks outside, cooking nutritious meals, and meditating.

3. Spend time outdoors for mental clarity.

In 2025, the average office employee will spend over 1,300 hours sitting at their desk. By the time they retire, that equates to 53,000 hours — over six years.

That's why it's so important to get up, stretch your legs, and head outside. Use your lunch hour to take a brisk walk or find a park nearby to enjoy some fresh air as you work. Even simple habits like drinking your coffee outside can provide a much-needed break from screens, help you clear your mind, and boost your mood.

4. Unplug and disconnect from work.

In today’s digital world, the line between work and personal time can easily blur. Your office is at your fingertips and it can be tempting to respond to emails and Slack messages when they pop up on your phone, even after work hours.

Yet, to maintain a healthy work-life balance, it’s crucial to establish boundaries and fully disconnect from work. Turn off work notifications after hours and set clear boundaries for when you’ll check your phone. You can even add your working hours to your email signature so colleagues will know when you're on the clock — and when you're not.

Use your newfound free time to engage in hobbies, catch up with family and friends, or simply relax without digital distractions.

5. Foster genuine social connections.

Strong social connections are essential for overall well-being. Whether with colleagues, friends, or family, maintaining authentic relationships outside of work is key to feeling fulfilled, so prioritize quality time with those you care about.

Erika Ryan is a writer working on her bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is based in Florida and covers relationships, psychology, self-help, and human interest topics.