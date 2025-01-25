Therapist Says If You Ask Yourself These 3 Questions Every Morning, You’ll Start Treating Yourself Better

Life can often feel overwhelming, with daily pressures from relationships, finances, and world events piling up. Anxiety tends to make matters worse, especially when we struggle to identify exactly how we feel or why. But according to Dr. Esther Boykin, a Washington, D.C.-based psychologist, a simple morning ritual of asking yourself three specific questions can shift the way you approach your day — and even improve how you treat yourself. This advice was shared in a conversation on HuffPost's “Am I Doing It Wrong?” podcast, hosted by Raj Punjabi and Noah Michelson, where Dr. Boykin discussed the power of self-reflection for emotional well-being.

Dr. Boykin suggested starting each day by asking, “How do I really feel today? What do I need today? How can I be more tender or gentle with myself today?” By spending just a few moments reflecting on these questions right after you wake up, you can set a positive tone for the rest of the day. She explained that identifying your emotions first helps you clarify what you need and how to care for yourself without judgment or self-criticism.

The first of the three questions — 'How do I really feel today?' — is designed to cut through the noise of daily life and force you to take an honest look at your emotional state.

For many of us, acknowledging our feelings isn’t easy, especially when we're used to suppressing them. But as Dr. Boykin pointed out, understanding your emotional state is essential for answering the next two questions: what you need and how to treat yourself.

As co-host Noah Michelson shared, recognizing his own emotional state helped him unravel the underlying reasons for his bad mood on a particularly challenging morning. He realized that he was carrying unspoken worries that had been clouding his thoughts. By checking in with himself, he was able to start the process of emotional self-awareness, which led him to feel less judgmental about his feelings and more understanding of his needs. This process of introspection can allow anyone to approach their emotions with more empathy and self-compassion.

The second of the 3 questions — 'What do I need today?' — is actionable and can give you tools to navigate a difficult day.

Giving yourself simple, actionable steps is key to achieving any goal, even if that goal is as simple as finding the motivation to be productive.

This is the same concept as crossing items off on a to-do list. Anything listed in "What do I need today?" should be achievable. For example, if you really feel like you are struggling to get out of bed, perhaps what you need is to give yourself the grace to have that day in bed.

Mayo Clinic noted that internal resilience is integral to self-improvement, especially when we are feeling vulnerable. A key step toward increased internal resilience is giving each day meaning and purpose. That falls directly in line with giving yourself an actionable task or tasks related to your emotional state that day. They went on to assert, "Resilience won't make your problems go away. But resilience can help you see past them, find ways to enjoy life, and better handle stress."

The final question, 'How can I be more tender or gentle with myself today?' is about kindness, not perfection.

Once you’ve identified your feelings and needs, it’s crucial to offer yourself compassion rather than judgment. Dr. Boykin encouraged this practice because it can foster an internal shift that leads to a more nurturing relationship with yourself. Self-forgiveness doesn’t have to be grand or dramatic — it can simply mean allowing yourself to feel what you feel without condemnation.

By practicing these three questions daily, Boykin's clients have reported significant changes in how they approach challenges. Michelson noted that while these questions might seem simple, they are actually radical in their ability to shift one’s internal dialogue. Rather than rushing into action or pushing through discomfort, taking a few moments to reflect on these questions can create a more balanced, kinder approach to the demands of the day.

Sometimes, the smallest and simplest daily habits yield the greatest results.

These three questions are simple, but that doesn't mean answering them honestly is easy. Start off slow, but don't be afraid to challenge yourself a bit, either.

Dr. Boykin’s simple three-question ritual offers a powerful tool for self-awareness and self-compassion. By starting your day with a few moments of reflection on how you feel, what you need, and how to treat yourself kindly, you can change your mindset and set a more positive, gentle tone for your day.

While this practice may seem small, it can lead to big changes in how you approach life, improving your emotional well-being and the way you show up for yourself each day.

