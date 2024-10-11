Woman Reveals Her 'Formula' To Feeling Good On A More Consistent Basis — 'You Just Gamified Self-Care'

Most of us are seeking ways to feel happier in our daily lives. Sometimes, the key to achieving this is holding ourselves accountable for our actions that promote and inhibit our sense of contentment — but that's easier said than done.

One woman revealed her ‘formula’ for feeling better consistently.

“The formula is different for everyone,” Brigette Muller said on TikTok, explaining that her method can help viewers feel energized and inspired.

“You get a piece of paper, and you’re going to list out things that make you feel good,” she advised. These items should relate to actions you can take rather than circumstances that are out of your control, such as, “I feel better when I drink a lot of water” or “I feel better when I’m in a feel-good outfit.”

Once you’ve completed your list uniquely tailored to your life, Muller instructed viewers to assign each item a point amount, with most items worth one point and a few "heavy hitters" worth two.

For example, "I feel better when I don't drink too much caffeine" and "I feel better when I don't drink alcohol" are worth two points for Muller.

Individuals should tally up their total points and divide them by the maximum amount. For Muller, the results were telling.

"The first time I did this, I felt like crap that night,” she admitted. “When I tallied everything up, my total was 9.5 out of 20. That's like a 50%. Of course, I feel like [crap].”

By utilizing this method, Muller's mood improved drastically.

The next day, she put real effort into incorporating some items on her list, which showed.

“I felt so good by the end of that day, and my score was 17.5 out of 20,” Muller shared.

New Africa | Shutterstock

After taking action and abiding by her feel-good formula, Muller recognized a difference in her mood. She didn’t even need to comply with each list item. By making an effort to follow most of them, she lifted her spirits.

“I know this is obvious at its core, but when I physically wrote out a list and CALCULATED my score, it changed something for me,” Muller shared in her caption.

She highlighted that this technique isn't a key to guaranteed happiness but rather a guide to maintaining a positive attitude and a strong mental state despite the circumstances you may be experiencing.

“There’s always going to be extraneous factors that can make your day better or worse that you can’t help," Muller added, "but the whole point is that there are things that you can help. If you do more of those things, you will consistently have better days."

Commenters admired Muller's fun and simple approach to incorporating self-care activities into their daily routines. Some referred to Finch, a self-care app with a similar method focused on mental health.

"I think you just turned life into a fun little game, very good for the competitive girlies," one user commented on the video. "You just gamified self-care," another commenter wrote.

Hold yourself accountable for the routines and habits that enhance your mood, and watch your life improve.

Muller's simple but effective formula can help countless individuals cultivate a healthier relationship with themselves through their consistent actions.

By taking control over your life's factors, like consuming more fruits and vegetables or taking your dog for a walk, you can achieve a more content state of mind. All it takes is self-discipline and accountability. And if you make a game out of it, even better!

So try for yourself and start earning those points. Remember that you don't have to be perfect; a little effort still goes a long way.

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, adventure, and spirituality topics.