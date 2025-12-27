It's easy to fall into a party lifestyle. At first, everyone is going out and getting lit. You're young and it's fun and you bond with your friends this way and meet new people. Eventually, when friends start to drop out of the weekly bar scene, opting for a more "grown up" life, there is still one person left behind. But when does it become too much?

If drinking and partying are affecting a person's mental or physical health, it's probably time to make a change. But those measures can be sneaky. After all, the effects of too much partying come on slowly. So, if you or someone you care about are experiencing a few distinct effects, it might be time to stop or slow the partying (way) down.

You can tell someone's partying way too much if they complain about these 5 things:

1. Their hangovers are getting super intense

Maybe you've hit a point where every night of partying ends with your face over the toilet bowl. Maybe you're lucky and not a puker, but get nauseous the next day or have a pounding headache.

I'm not assuming we all slam back shots at parties, but let's be real — most of the time we do. How often do you see a party going on, and there is one sober person? It's easy to say you won't drink like that at the next party, and you'll be the sober person volunteering to be the designated driver for the night. But it can be really hard to have that sort of self-control, especially around your friends. Sometimes it's just better to make a change altogether to your lifestyle.

You don't necessarily have to completely quit drinking, but maybe start hanging out with groups where you can have a single drink and be able to avoid people who try to make you take shots.

2. They are constantly exhausted

I don't know about you, but I work during the week (early in the A.M, like most people). The weekend is supposed to be your time to catch up on sleep and hang out with friends, but if you're partying several days out of the week, and you only leave yourself a day to sleep before you have to get up and do it all over again, you're bound to hit a wall at some point.

If you find yourself constantly getting tired and are not able to run on three hours of sleep anymore, it's likely negatively affecting your health (and your life). So you need to cut it down and get the sleep your body needs.

3. They don't know how to spend time alone anymore

It's hard enough to have your alone time if you're working five days a week, so just imagine trying to have you-time on a Saturday when you're also spending that time focusing on getting dressed up for the club (and likely pre-gaming). It just doesn't make sense, and you're not making the time you need for yourself each week.

You need a day to take a bath, watch your shows, and only focus on yourself — you can't let partying become a part of your schedule. It's a bonus, not a priority.

4. They forget who their real friends are

Is your closest friend right now the girl you met in college, who only invites you to the club with all her other friends? Has she even tried to just go out to lunch with you or go shopping?

What you're dealing with is a party friend! Close friends are there for you and want to genuinely spend time with you (even when you're not drinking). Not sending you a text, just come to the club — they want to have a sleepover and drink wine.

I'm not saying you shouldn't go out to the club with a new friend, but your friendships shouldn't be all about the party life, all the time. Your friendships should have more depth than that. So if you're only hanging out with the party friends, maybe you need to reevaluate your friend circle.

5. They are constantly broke

This is probably the biggest reason you need to quit the party life. I'm sure most of us have some sort of income, and if half of it is being spent buying over-priced drinks at the bar, or on Ubers back and forth (because it's better than drinking and driving, of course), your financial priorities are all out of whack.

This should be the reason you start limiting your partying to either 1 weekend a month, or maybe even every couple of months. You do not need to blow your check every week on booze. Trust me, it's never worth it. All it does is leave you mad at yourself for blowing your food money for the week (and then some).

Essence Lopez is a writer who covers pop culture, astrology, and relationship topics.