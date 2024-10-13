Teacher Says Working In A Juvenile Detention Center Has ‘Saved’ Her Love For Teaching

Teacher burnout is a very real and, unfortunately, very common thing. Many educators have felt forced to leave their profession after dealing with feelings of frustration and exhaustion.

One teacher felt like she was headed in that direction before a shake-up at her job led to a new chapter for her. She claimed working as a teacher with incarcerated kids reignited her love of the profession.

A teacher was struggling with her job before she began working at a juvenile detention center.

One teacher took to Reddit to share the experience she had that reignited her love for her job.

“I taught at a traditional school for six years,” she said. “Each year I got more and more drained to the point where I was so passive and had little to no passion in my class.”

All of that changed when a new opportunity opened up.

“I received the opportunity to move internally within my district at the end of last year and interviewed at the county juvenile intervention center (where students go while awaiting trial and sentencing),” she explained. “It was an internal movement as the county contracts our district to use teachers there.”

Many might balk at the chance to teach in a center like this. But for this teacher, it was just what she needed.

“For the first time I feel like I can just teach,” she said happily. “I don’t handle discipline, students are excited to come to class as it’s a privilege in the facility and the class sizes range from three to 12 kids.”

This teacher could not recommend her new circumstances enough. “Anyone looking to be inspired again, I would 100% suggest looking into similar opportunities,” she concluded.

Teacher burnout is at an all-time high.

The feelings this teacher described are symptoms of teacher burnout.

Schools That Lead stated, “Many educators are feeling overwhelmed and stressed, leading to a decline in well-being and a higher intention to leave the profession.”

While any worker can experience burnout as a result of their job, teachers seem to be in particular danger.

According to Gallup, “More than four in 10 K-12 workers in the U.S. (44%) say they ‘always’ or ‘very often’ feel burned out at work, outpacing all other industries nationally.”

Gallup cited different issues like the COVID-19 pandemic and politics entering education as reasons for this burnout, but said it existed long before these things.

“The result is a workforce that is burned out and unfortunately leaving the profession at a high rate,” Gallup said.

Prostock-studio | Canva Pro

While some may find burnout something that’s easy to shake off, or something that isn’t that big of a deal, the repercussions for schools can be very serious.

“In 2024, teacher burnout has escalated into a crisis threatening school cultures and student outcomes across the U.S.,” Schools That Lead stated.

Other teachers on Reddit thought this teacher’s new job sounded 'like a dream.'

Fellow teachers and Redditors commented on the post with their thoughts on the teacher’s job change.

“No cell phone drama, no attendance issues, no parent phone calls,” one said wistfully.

“Sounds like a dream, to be honest,” another replied.

Someone else added, “I’m in a similar situation, and it’s the best! Small class sizes, no phones, classroom management is a breeze. The ‘troubled’ kids are the best.”

“I taught juveniles charged as adults and loved it. Learned a lot about life and priorities,” a fourth person said.

Multiple others shared their own experiences working in the same or similar settings. All had complimentary things to say about it.

Meanwhile, others questioned how they could do the same and leave the traditional classroom for what seemed to be better things.

It’s good that teachers in need are finding new outlets for their skills. However, as teachers leave traditional classrooms for these alternative options, it does leave one to wonder if the teacher shortages experts are concerned about could become an even bigger problem.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news and human interest topics.