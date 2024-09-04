Mom Shares What Her Son Said To Her On His First Day Of School That Almost Broke Her

As a mother prepared to send her little boy off to school for the first time, her excitement for him quickly turned to heartbreak after he confessed his feelings about the big day.

Other parents resonated with her feelings as many of them also had to send their children off to school for the very first time this week.

The little boy told his mom that he would miss her when he went to school.

In a TikTok video that has been viewed over 22 million times, Valerie filmed herself getting her youngest son ready for his very first day of school.

As she brushed his hair, her son told his mother that he “really wants to stay at home.”

When she asked him why, he assured her that he was excited about school but said that he would miss her.

Valerie quickly told her son that she would miss him as well but that school was going to be an exciting new adventure for him and that he would have a great time.

However, she couldn't stop the tears from flooding her eyes, so she brushed them away before her son noticed them.

She did her very best to keep it together for him, telling him that she could not wait to hear about his day.

“Looking back, I should’ve stopped to hug him; I think we were both trying to be strong,” Valerie admitted in the text overlay of her video.

Despite her heart breaking for her baby, Valerie said that she did not want him to feel even more discouraged about going to school and concealed her own tears from him.

“I didn’t want him to feed off my tears and not want to go to class. I tried to hype up school.”

Luckily, her son ended up having a fantastic day, and better yet — he said he didn’t even miss his mom once he got there!

Most parents sending their children off to school for the first time have had to be brave for their little ones while it felt as if their hearts were being ripped from their chests.

According to a survey conducted by Understood.org, Over 53% of parents of children under 18 agree that back-to-school season is the most stressful time of year.

It is not easy to send your kids off to a completely new environment where they will not be by your side for the first time, especially when there are bound to be tears and nerves.

“They [children] don’t really have an idea in their mind of what this is gonna look like. They don’t have something to go off of,” Jody Baumstein, a licensed therapist at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4KLife told 11Alive.

However, there are things you can do to make the transition to school easier for both of you.

It is best to prepare your children to attend school by getting them familiar with some of their new surroundings.

According to Baumstein, parents should take their children to their new school to explore the classroom, meet their teachers ahead of the first day, and set up playdates so their children can learn how to interact with other children their age.

Baumstein also recommends that parents teach their children how to use common school supplies such as markers and backpacks so they are not riddled with anxiety when they are unsure how to unzip their bags or open up a box of markers.

“It might seem silly and unnecessary, but for kids, it’s helpful to know that they’re capable and that they can do it without you,” she explained.

“The more opportunity you can give them a chance to try it in the safety of your home while you’re right there if they need help, the more likely they’re gonna be able to have the confidence to do it on their own.”

Valerie also shared a few tips of her own when it comes to sending your children to school for the first time to make it easier for both of you.

In a follow-up video, she suggested buying matching bracelets to wear while they’re at school so that you can still feel connected to each other.

Parents can also read their kids books about going back to school, give them a kiss on the hand they can have with them throughout the day, put a picture of the two of them in their backpack or lunchbox, or even sew a little heart to give to them before they go to school so that they can “have your heart.”

While your children will certainly miss you when they first head off to school, and you will certainly miss them, it is just the beginning of many milestones you will hit together and celebrate their (and your) bravery.

As long as your children know that you are their biggest fan always cheering them on, they will be just fine.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.