36-Year-Old Tattoo Artist Reminds 20-Somethings How Fulfilling Life Can Be Outside Of Reaching The Milestones Society Seems To Obsess Over

One of the hardest things for young people to face on the cusp of adulthood is figuring out what they want their life to look like. Society says college, career, marriage, and then family, but could that formula really bring happiness to everyone? One woman, speaking from experience, said, "No."

In a viral TikTok post, Haley McCann, a 36-year-old tattoo artist, opened up about the struggles and realizations that came with meeting society's so-called "milestones." From getting married to buying a house and establishing a career, she checked all the boxes that many people believe will bring fulfillment. But, as she revealed in her candid video, these achievements didn’t lead to the happiness she had expected.

Advertisement

A tattoo artist is reminding 20-somethings that reaching 'milestones' doesn’t guarantee happiness.

Haley shared her experience of feeling unfulfilled despite outward success, pointing out that the pressure to meet certain milestones — especially by a certain age — can be overwhelming. "I had gotten married, bought a house, checked all the boxes," she said, but nothing brought her the sense of satisfaction and purpose she thought it would.

It wasn’t until later in life, when she decided to pursue a career as a tattoo artist at the age of 33, that she found true fulfillment. Her story serves as a reminder that external achievements are not necessarily the keys to happiness and that fulfillment often comes from within, regardless of societal expectations.

Advertisement

Reinventing yourself is not only possible — it’s powerful.

G-Stock Studio|Shutterstock

Advertisement

One of the most striking aspects of Haley’s story was her decision to completely reinvent her life in her thirties. After realizing that her previous career and lifestyle were not what truly made her happy, she made the bold choice to leave her stable business behind and pursue a tattoo apprenticeship.

This decision was both exciting and terrifying, but it ultimately led her to a career she was passionate about.

Haley’s journey proves that it’s never too late to make a change. In fact, reinventing yourself can be incredibly empowering. Her message encourages women in their 20s — and anyone who feels “behind” in life — to embrace the idea that they don’t need to have everything figured out by a certain age.

Remember, too, that reinventing yourself does not mean abandoning your lived experience. As Calm noted, "The process can be as simple as adopting a new style, picking up a hobby you've never considered, or as profound as changing careers or redefining personal goals and values.

Advertisement

Life is not a linear path, and there’s no rulebook for how to live it. Whether it's a new career, a change in relationships, or simply a different way of thinking about what makes you happy, reinvention is not only possible but can also lead to a much richer, more fulfilling life.

When embracing the unknown, it's important to remember that there are no rules.

Antonio Diaz|Shutterstock

Advertisement

Perhaps the most liberating aspect of Haley’s message is the idea that there are no rules. The societal narrative often suggests that by the time you hit your 30s, you should have your life mapped out and stable. But Haley's experience is a powerful reminder that life doesn’t follow a predetermined script — and it doesn’t have to.

Her words challenge the notion that aging means you have to settle into one path and that once you've achieved the “big milestones,” there's nothing left to strive for. "You can start over whenever you want," she affirmed. "There’s no rule. You can make your own rules." The beauty of this philosophy is that it removes the pressure of conforming to society’s timeline. Whether you're 25 or 45, you always have the ability to change direction, pursue new passions, and live authentically on your own terms.

Haley’s story is a refreshing reminder that life is full of possibilities, no matter how old you are. As long as you're willing to take risks, embrace the unknown, and forge your own path, life can be just as exciting — if not more — in your 30s, 40s, and beyond.