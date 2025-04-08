10 Subtle Habits Of People Everyone Instantly Respects, According To Psychology

I grew up learning to deal with the sting of others' disrespect. I believed I was the kind of person for whom disrespect was a part of life. Then, I learned about human behavior and found I could adapt my behavior to encourage deeper self-respect, diminishing the lack of respect I received from others.

Here are the subtle habits of people everyone instantly respects:

1. Consistency

It’s so easy to allow the modern world and all its variety to pull you in new directions continually. Unfortunately, beyond brushing your teeth every day, this means we don’t allow worthy actions to accumulate.

Find something to be consistent in that sits at the heart of your work. For me, it’s writing. Your confidence will grow wings on the back of consistency.

2. Strong posture

Sit up a fraction. Walk like the King of England just said you have something special about you. Do this even if you feel nervous worms wriggling in your tummy. Posture defines self-image. Others will sense it and you will begin to respond to it.

Good posture is linked to increased confidence, improved mood, and enhanced cognitive function, while poor posture can contribute to negative emotions and physical discomfort. A 2018 study concluded that good posture can project an image of confidence and assertiveness, which can benefit social and professional interactions.

3. Showing up

People are rushed and stressed. Most secretly want to be led and for someone to show up and make them feel better, less stressed, and more important. Be that person.

People tend to respect those who consistently show up because it signals reliability, trustworthiness, and commitment, fulfilling fundamental social needs for status and belonging. Researchers from UCLA confirmed that this behavior demonstrates dependability, which is valued in social interactions and builds positive relationships.

4. Thinking before you speak

You can tell when someone’s jumping to conclusions and finding it difficult to think. They are moving and thinking too fast. They make life harder for themselves by rushing. Instead, slow down physically, and the mind will decelerate.

Taking time to think allows for introspection, leading to a deeper understanding of one's thoughts, emotions, and behaviors. According to a 2019 study, this understanding is crucial for personal growth and self-improvement.

5. Modesty

Hold off on yacking about your struggles and achievements for now. Leave space for others to fill in the gaps. This cultivates an air of mysteriousness in you that people will want to understand. Lacking what most have —self-obsession — is refreshing.

While status signaling can be advantageous in some contexts, modesty may be more effective when cooperation is the primary goal. People want to be liked and respected, and modesty can help establish trust and goodwill, which is essential for building strong relationships.

6. Not trying so hard to impress

Most people are bent on looking cool and funny and impressive and totally free of blemishes. So they adapt their behavior to try to look better. This often comes across as inauthentic and a little icky. Forget about trying to impress people. Instead, focus on maintaining a relaxed harmony.

While the idea that changing behavior to impress is a universally respected habit is subjective and depends on context and individual values, research suggests that behavior change is a complex process influenced by social learning, self-efficacy, and the desire for social approval.

7. Being okay with what is

You’ll be in the top percent of respected people by doing only this because it's such a rare trait to have. Whatever the heck happens to you today, find a way to relax in the face of it. It didn’t turn out as planned. Big whoop. No need to cry about it for hours. Cultivate an Okayness with what is.

8. Not relying on external approval for happiness

It’s extraordinary how many humble humans have fallen into the trap of believing there is a connection between our inner joy and external approval. This is silly sauce.

It explains many interpersonal problems and insecurities. There is no connection here — you are happy by default. Living like you know this for a fact will instill confidence and disarm any tension in your relationships.

According to a 2021 study, while seeking validation is a natural human tendency, excessive reliance on external approval can hinder happiness and well-being. Cultivating self-acceptance, focusing on internal validation, and building a strong sense of self-worth are key to achieving lasting happiness and resilience.

9. Cultivating calm over reactivity

Being hot-headed and quick to react when triggered brings zero admiration. Learn to breathe when you feel a rising rage. What’s the alternative? Years of regret and potential injury to yourself and others? Don’t be so hot-headed. There’s nothing valiant about overreacting.

10. A sense of humor

We need humor to soothe life’s difficulties and deepen connections. By being light-hearted in the face of challenges, you can architect a happier, more creative life.

A 2023 study found that the links between humor and respect are intuitive. It makes sense that those with a good sense of humor will be in a better position to weather difficult situations, enjoy more cohesive relationships, find humor in all sorts of experiences, and benefit from more positive mental and physical health.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

