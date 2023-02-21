Study Says Men Think You're Dumber When You Wear This Type Of Clothing

Newsflash: Men think you're dumber when you're wearing skimpy clothes.

And newsflash: I think men look dumb no matter what they're wearing.

A study says men think you're dumber when you're wearing this:

A 2011 study reveals that when men see a lady who's showing a bit of flesh, their instinct immediately assumes that while she is capable of emotions, she's unable to think for herself. Scientists revealed that "the naked flesh is seen as capable of feeling and needing protection from harm."

What do men think when a woman is undressing right before some sexy time? How stupid she must be?

In contrast, a covered-up woman is seen as "intelligent and likable." According to the study: "When men see body shots of women as compared with face shots, they judge women to be less intelligent, likable, ambitious, and competent." Interestingly enough, HowAboutWe has a piece called "Why Women Look More Like 'Girlfriend Material' In The Fall," which seems to be based on this same premise.

So when men are hitting on me far more in the summer because my boobs are all but bouncing out of my dress, they're not seeing me as likable?

I'm just a piece of meat to them, huh? Well, it's good to know that objectification of women is a scientific fact. Talk about walking contradictions — they really do want the virgin and the wh*re, but on their terms.

Further analysis of the male brain also found that when shown photos deemed "risqué," the part of the brain that's supposed to be doing all the thinking literally decreases in activity. Maybe this is why I have men walking into buildings and lampposts on my account all summer long — they can think of nothing but my bouncing cleavage (this may be a mild exaggeration, but let's go with it, shall we?)

We all know that men don't have much going on up there usually, so wear what you want and let men think you're stupid for it, to hell with them.

This decrease in thinking does explain my mother's life-long mantra that men think with their nether region — she could never bring herself to say "penis," God bless her little heart.

So now you know why men look forward to a short skirt and summer dress season after a long winter. Their brains need a break from all that thinking. Which, as Barbie has taught us girls, is SUPER hard.

Amanda Chatel is a writer who divides her time between NYC and Paris. She's a regular contributor to Bustle and Glamour, with bylines at Harper's Bazaar, The Atlantic, Forbes, Livingly, Mic, The Bolde, Huffington Post, and others.